The Wanted Dead or a Wild slot is one of the world’s most noticeable online slots. The Hacksaw Gaming creation blends a Wild West theme with high-volatility gameplay. This guide will take you through the Wanted demo mode, RTP, bonus features, and showcase the best casinos, like BetWhale, to play Wanted Dead or a Wild safely.

The Wanted Dead or a Wild slot game is available at all of the leading casino sites. Our experts have carefully reviewed dozens of gambling sites before arriving at a final top 10 list. All of these platforms are licensed and have a track record of treating players the right way.

1. BetWhale – Top Pick for Wanted Dead or a Wild Slot Gameplay

BetWhale is our number one pick for the best Wanted Dead or a Wild casino. This crypto casino has been around since 2023 and is fully licensed by the authorities in Anjouan. This means it’s a legit fit for anyone who wants to play the Wanted Dead or a Wild slot safely.

There’s a diverse collection of slots. You can quickly filter the titles by developer, theme, volatility, and bonus features. Plenty of slots stand out, such as Max Catch, Buffalo Ways, and Honey Money Multiplier.

Anyone who enjoys jackpot slots will find a whole section of the website focusing entirely on this game type. The welcome bonus is another highlight, as your first deposit is matched 250% by BetWhale. There’s also a 30x wagering requirement for the bonus money, which is quite achievable and lower than most competitors.

Users can access traditional payment methods like debit cards or e-wallets, as well as various cryptos. The only negative is the $150 minimum payout.

2. Raging Bull – Best Fit for Bonus Chasers

Raging Bull has been around since the beginning days of crypto casinos. Since launching in 2014, it hasn’t stood still. It regularly updates its design and is constantly releasing new games to keep players coming back.

Slot fans will feel right at home thanks to strong support for classic-style games or the more modern types of video slots. You can play Wanted Dead or a Wild in demo mode or for real money, whichever you prefer.

Checking the promotions page usually leads to something exciting. New signups get a 250% first deposit bonus. Another big attraction is the cashback offer and the frequent reload bonuses. High rollers trust Raging Bull for the in-depth loyalty program that unlocks many exciting perks.

Withdrawals are the fastest at Raging Bull, despite supporting many cryptos. Once you keep that in mind, you can have a great time taking advantage of all the fun bonuses.

3. Wild Casino – Offers Exclusive Games

Wild Casino is a great fit for anyone looking to play the Wanted Dead or a Wild slot. If you ever want to switch things up, there’s an impressive collection of games to choose from. This includes dozens of titles that are completely exclusive to Wild Casino, covering the likes of Dice, Mines, and Plinko.

There’s also a steady inflow of games from top developers. This keeps things fresh and exciting. Video poker is another strength of the brand, with more than 40 options available. No matter your gameplay needs, Wild Casino has you covered.

Promotions are another strength. The welcome bonus gives you 250 free spins, while there are also cash races, slot happy hours, and freeroll tournaments. You’ve also got a raffle taking place every Sunday that offers some impressive cash prizes.

4. Black Lotus – Game Quality Shines Through

Black Lotus doesn’t have the biggest game collection on this list, but it perhaps has the best overall quality of games. The biggest game developers feature heavily, including Microgaming, Red Tiger Gaming, and Play’n GO.

Another big point of difference is the selection of live dealer games. You’ve access to some of the most realistic gameplay you’ll find at any Wanted Dead or a Wild casino.

There’s broad support for lesser-played game types, whether it’s scratch cards or video poker. The promotions section is full of fun deals, including giveaways of cars and slot tournaments. The 400% welcome bonus up to $7,000 is the icing on the cake.

5. Lucky Red – Mobile-Friendly Wanted Dead or a Wild Casino

Anyone who prefers playing their favourite games through their phone will do well to check out Lucky Red. Its website was built following a mobile-first approach. Navigation is very intuitive so even total beginners to online casinos will quickly figure out where to go. The loading speeds are also lightning quick, so you’re not waiting around for ages on loading screens.

Lucky Red is home to major progressive jackpots, which keep players interested. Sometimes the top prizes are worth millions of dollars, so people are logging on to try to get lucky. People chasing high-RTP games will also find a good mix of the best online real money slots with favourable payout rates.

Starting a new Lucky Red account allows you to get a money-waiting 400% first deposit bonus, as well as an extra $75 cash chip if you decide to add funds with crypto.

6. BC.Game – Best Option for Crypto Fans

BC.Game supports more than 50 different cryptos, so you’ve got a ton of choice when adding funds or withdrawing. There’s even a token native to the platform which unlocks special rewards if you use it. No other crypto casino comes close to matching BC.Game’s support for crypto.

There’s also an impressive spread of gambling options. As well as games like the Wanted Dead or a Wild online slot, you’ll find everything from lotteries to poker and futures markets. This is a place for gamblers who enjoy switching between different products rather than just sticking to slots.

The user-friendly design makes it a dream to use, so you’ll have no issues finding exactly what you’re looking for. There’s even a downloadable mobile app if you prefer the more in-depth experience. Otherwise, you can just use the HTML5 website.

7. BUSR – Easy-to-Use Wanted Dead or a Wild Casino

BUSR does a great job of blending simplicity with a great range of gambling options. You’ll struggle to come across a more user-friendly platform. The use of white space makes all of the text and games pop out from the screen. There’s no clutter, an issue that many other casinos have.

You’ve got a good range of live dealer games in particular, allowing you to play blackjack and roulette in ultra-realistic environments. Another unique feature is the NFL-themed slots if you don’t always want to just play Wanted Dead or a Wild slot.

Sports betting is another big focus of BUSR, with the dedicated racebook being especially popular for horse-racing fans. Finally, new signups will get a 100% first-deposit bonus up to $1,500.

8. Decode – Unique Online Casino

Anyone who’s looking for an online casino that brings something a bit different to the table, then Decode is what you’ve been waiting for. The unique design looks like you’ve stepped foot into an online arcade. The intuitive menu system allows you to get from A to B without any hitches. You can fully focus on the gameplay.

Lovers of progressive jackpot slots will especially enjoy this offering. There are dozens of options that offer potentially life-changing sums of money. Crash-game fans are also well catered for, whether you want to try Aviator or Space XY. Live casino games are in abundance, with some exciting new variants featuring at Decode.

Crypto is embraced for deposits, although a word of warning is that Bitcoin is the only crypto payout option. You also have the likes of bank transfers and debit cards to use. Interested in signing up for a new account with Decode? Don’t forget to claim the 111% first-deposit bonus up to $1,111.

9. CoinCasino – Perfect for Players Seeking Anonymity

Coin Casino is an online casino that focuses on privacy. People can sign up for an account using just an email address and password. You won’t be subject to the same stringent KYC checks as what other top online casinos require.

Once you’re up and running, you can get your hands on the 200% first-deposit bonus up to $30,000. The sizeable bonus is something that attracts big spenders. They also love the loyalty program that rewards their regular activity with perks like cashback.

Another unique feature of CoinCasino is that you can play directly through Telegram. Withdrawal speeds are among the fastest we’ve seen when reviewing the best sites where to play Wanted Dead or a Wild. You can choose one of 20+ supported cryptos and get your funds within minutes in some cases.

The game collection isn’t too shabby either, with Hacksaw Gaming and other top developers supplying great games. CoinCasino is well worth considering if you’re privacy-conscious.

10. Lucky Block – Perfect for High Rollers

Lucky Block goes above and beyond in taking care of its users. This begins with the 200% first-deposit bonus up to $25,000. Then you’ve all kinds of fun promotions, such as weekly cashback on losses, a frequent lottery draw, and tournaments with cash prizes.

The loyalty program is accessible to all users, even sports bettors. Then there’s the game library, which features the best crypto slots in the space. As well as the Wanted Dead or a Wild online slot, you’ve access to 3,000+ other titles.

Lucky Block is another site that offers instant payouts, which is ideal when you hit big and want quick access to your funds.

Quick Snapshot of Wanted Dead or a Wild

The Wanted Dead or a Wild slot game from Hacksaw Gaming is a 5×5 video slot with 15 paylines. There’s extremely high volatility and a max win of 12,500x your stake. The RTP averages out at about 96.38%.

The game’s exciting West theme has graphics that are easy on the eye. Another reason why it’s so popular is the fast-paced map and unique bonuses that allow players to hit massive returns.

Wanted Dead or a Wild Slot Review – Gameplay and Features

The distinctive art style and high-risk gameplay have made Wanted Dead or a Wild one of the most iconic slots of its generation. Here’s a quick breakdown of all the different features you’ll see when you start playing:

Theme and Design

Wanted Dead or a Wild takes place in a tough Wild West setting. The art style and dramatic lights create a tense atmosphere straight away.

The interface is similar to many other Hacksaw Gaming slots. There are bold lines and minimalistic animations. The game is visually appealing without overwhelming players.

Symbols

The symbols include card values, drinking bottles, pistols, wanted posters, and outlaws.

Low-paying symbols: 10, J, Q, K, A

10, J, Q, K, A Medium to high symbols: Bottles, masks, bandits, pistols

Bottles, masks, bandits, pistols VS symbols: Trigger duels and multipliers

Trigger duels and multipliers Wilds: Substitute for other symbols

Substitute for other symbols Bonus scatter symbols: Trigger bonus rounds

RTP and Volatility

The official Wanted Dead or a Wild slot RTP is about 96.38%. Sometimes it can vary depending on which online casino you sign up for. This slot has a high volatility, so wins occur less frequently.

However, payouts can be especially large when they do come around. It also means that the bonus rounds can take time to trigger. High-volatility slots appeal to experienced players who enjoy gameplay that’s high risk and high reward.

Bonus Features

The Wanted Dead or a Wild slot contains some of the most popular bonus mechanics you’ll find in the online slots world. There are three main bonus rounds that offer a variety of gameplay experiences and potential payouts.

Duel At Dawn

This feature triggers when you get at least three of the Duel symbols. The round includes regular VS symbols, which expand and can add multipliers that come together for significant wins.

The Great Train Robbery

This bonus round triggers when you match at least three Train Robbery symbols. This bonus feature includes sticky wilds that will lock in place for the rest of the round.

Dead Man’s Hand

This bonus round triggers when you get at least three Dead symbols. There are two separate phases:

Collect Phase: gather wilds and multipliers

gather wilds and multipliers Showdown Spin: one final spin that uses everything you’ve collected

This bonus feature has some of the best win potential in the game.

Playing Wanted Dead or a Wild Slot on Mobile

The Wanted Dead or a Wild slot is fully optimized for mobile players on iOS and Android devices. Players can be reassured that there will be smooth performance on both tablets and smartphones. The slot supports portrait and landscape modes without sacrificing any features.

All of the online casinos we reviewed offer the Wanted Dead or a Wild slot through either their HTML5 mobile website or a downloadable app.

Strategies When Playing Wanted Dead or a Wild Slot

It always helps to be lucky when you’re playing slot games. However, there are some strategies you can use that can boost your chances of winning big. Here are a few pointers to keep in mind next time that you play the Wanted Dead or a Wild slot:

1. Bankroll Management

It’s very important that you have a bankroll management plan in place, as this is an especially high-volatility slot.

That means deciding how much you’re going to bet during your session and making sure to stick to the plan. Smaller bet sizes mean that your sessions will be longer and you’ve a better chance of triggering bonus rounds.

2. Try Wanted Demo Mode First

The Wanted slot demo mode allows players to learn the game’s mechanics and volatility patterns without any financial risk. This is especially useful for new slot players or those who haven’t played Hacksaw Gaming slots before.

3. Understand the Payline Behaviour

The Wanted Dead or a Wild slot has a fixed 15-payline structure. The line mechanics are consistent and easy to follow. That means players can focus more on the multipliers and bonus symbols.

4. Bonus Hunting

Many casinos offer free spins or deposit bonuses that are usable on the Wanted Dead or a Wild casino version. Taking advantage of these promotions allows you to use the house’s money when playing.

Why the Wanted Dead or a Wild Slot Is So Popular

The Wanted Dead or a Wild online slot remains one of the most played slots in the world despite being around since 2021. Here are a few highlights showing why it’s got lasting popularity:

Simple gameplay that’s also engaging

High volatility offering big max-win potential

Very popular among well-known streamers

Multiple bonus rounds with unique mechanics

Runs very smoothly on mobile

Distinctive visual design

Final Thoughts on Playing Wanted Dead or a Wild

Wanted Dead or a Wild is still one of the most exciting and unpredictable online slots available today. Its potential for big wins, highly volatile nature, and fast-paced style means that new and existing players will continue to enjoy this title.

The Wanted Dead or a Wild demo is a great way to familiarise yourself with the gameplay. Real-money play then allows you the chance to unlock some significant rewards.

BetWhale is our preferred choice due to its sizable bonus, great game selection, and user-friendly platform. You’ve plenty of other great online casinos to also choose from.

Signing up for an account with one of the gambling sites in this article takes only a few moments, so you’ll be playing Wanted Dead or a Wild in no time at all.

Frequently Asked Questions about Wanted Dead or a Wild Slots

Is Wanted Dead or a Wild free to play online?

Most legit online casinos have a Wanted Dead or a Wild demo mode that allows you to explore the gameplay without any risk.

Is Wanted Dead or a Wild a high-volatility slot?

Yes, this Wanted slot is one of the highest-volatility slots made by Hacksaw Gaming.

Can I play Wanted Dead or a Wild on mobile?

Yes, the Wanted slot is playable in portrait or landscape mode without losing out on any features.