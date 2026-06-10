The offshore gambling market in 2026 has evolved to the point where Stake alternatives now exist across every niche, from massive slot libraries to razor-sharp live dealer suites. Whether you want better bonuses, faster withdrawals, deeper sports markets, or simply a fresh interface, there are legitimate sites like Stake worth your time.

Best Stake Alternatives For USA Players

TheOnlineCasino – Best Overall

– Best Overall Wild Casino – Casino Like Stake

– Casino Like Stake Super Slots – Stake Sister Site for Slots

– Stake Sister Site for Slots Sportsbetting AG – App Like Stake

– App Like Stake BetNOW – Sportsbook Similar to Stake

This guide breaks down the five best casinos like Stake for US players, with honest mini-reviews, a head-to-head comparison, and a FAQ section covering everything from Stake sister sites to payment options.

Site Best For Welcome Bonus Crypto Payouts TheOnlineCasino Live dealer + table games 100-200% up to $1,000 + 200 spins Under 24 hours Wild Casino Best overall bonuses 375% up to $2,500 (crypto) 1-2 hours Super Slots Slot grinders Up to $6,000 across 6 deposits 1-3 hours Sportsbetting.ag Sports + casino combo Sportsbook welcome package Under 48 hours BetNOW Simplicity + clean UX 150% up to $750 2-4 hours

The Best Sites Like Stake Reviewed

TheOnlineCasino – Best Overall Site Like Stake

TheOnlineCasino has been paying American gamblers since 1997 and is therefore one of the most established casinos currently operating outside the United States. This is a claim that doesn’t fit the typical mold of a new casino like Stake, but the truth of the matter.

The reputation of TheOnlineCasino revolves around two major factors: one of the best welcome match bonuses for US residents, and the presence of a great live dealer section.

Welcome Bonus

First deposit bonus of 100-200% up to several thousand dollars, alongside 200 spins on a specific slot game. Wagering is set at 35x – a fair-to-good amount for an offshore site. There’s more than just that, however, with reloads and weekly cashback offered after the initial sign-up.

Game Library

More than 3,000 slots and table games from more than 40 providers. Slots take precedence in numbers, yet what really shines is the collection of table games. Evolution Gaming provides table games, including high-limit variants of blackjack and roulette, as well as game show-style titles such as Crazy Time and Lightning Roulette.

Banking

Unlike other offshore casinos, TheOnlineCasino supports Apple Pay and Google Pay in addition to the usual crypto payment methods. Cryptocurrency withdrawals take less than 24 hours once KYC is completed. Withdrawals via cards and transfers take two to five business days.

The Bottom Line

The best choice for serious players who like high live casino limits and an enormous initial deposit bonus is TheOnlineCasino. Betting options in the sportsbook area are very limited, so if you’re looking for something like Stake, try another site from our list.

TheOnlineCasino License Panama Games 3,000+ Live Tables 48 Crypto Payout Speed Under 24 hours Sportsbook No

Wild Casino – Best Casino Like Stake

Wild Casino was established in 2017 and is now a top choice for casino-focused players seeking online casinos similar to Stake. The logic behind this statement is clear – it offers fast cashouts, a real live dealer area, and some of the best welcome bonuses available in the offshore US industry.

It’s worth noting who owns it. Wild Casino shares ownership with Stake and Sportsbetting.ag. From an official standpoint, labeling it a sister casino to Stake makes sense. However, in terms of functionality, it stands on its own.

Welcome Bonus

The crypto welcome bonus is distributed across the first five deposits, with a total potential of $5,000. The first deposit bonus can reach 300% of the deposit, up to $3,000. As regards fiat currencies, the welcome bonus is lower but also quite decent. Wagering requirements are 45x, which is slightly higher than the industry average.

Game Library

More than 500 slots, table games, and video poker selections, along with a live dealer room with middle to high-limit games. There are selections for blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and other specialty tables. It features an easy-to-navigate interface, whether you’re playing on desktop or mobile. Players who have played on Stake before will love it.

Banking

Withdrawals of Bitcoin and USDT at Wild Casino take about an hour to two hours, making it the fastest when compared to other casinos like Stake. The minimum withdrawal is approximately between $20-$50. The casino accepts American Express deposits, in addition to cryptocurrency and cards.

The Bottom Line

Wild Casino deserves its designation as the best choice for players who prioritize casinos above all else. Quick crypto deposits, high bonus limits, a reputable site, and live dealers capable of handling high volume.

Wild Casino License Panama Games 500+ Crypto Payout Speed 1-2 hours Sister Sites Stake, Sportsbetting.ag, Super Slots Sportsbook No

Super Slots – Slots Site Like Stake

Super Slots went online in 2020 and represents the casino side of business for the Stake Group. In contrast to Wild Casino, which embraces the full world of casino gaming, Super Slots was created specifically with one particular type of gamer in mind: the one who wishes to enjoy spinning slots for hours on end with a great bonus offer.

As the title suggests, this platform specializes in slots.

Welcome Bonus

Up to $6,000 over six deposits, which is equivalent to 300 free spins, with no betting requirements on winnings. This multiple-deposit bonus system was designed purposefully because it encourages users to play slots like Stake again and continue making deposits as opposed to using all bonuses in the first day itself. The wagering requirement depends on the level, ranging from 35x to 45x, and slots contribute 100%.

Game Library

500 to 700+, including progressive jackpots, classics with three reels, and Megaways. The slot selection is far richer than the casino games at Stake itself, in both number and diversity. Super Slots offers an abundance of slots that will satisfy those looking for similar offerings to Stake, except for a broad range of table games.

Banking

Crypto withdrawals take about 1 to 3 hours. There is support for over 20 types of cryptocurrency. The weekly withdrawal limit is $10,000, and withdrawals are processed even over the weekend. Stake Casino is identical on mobile, with no downloads required.

The Bottom Line

Super Slots is definitely the best choice for slots, with its massive selection, great bonus program, and overall variety. Those who prefer table games or betting on sports events should search elsewhere.

Super Slots License Panama Slots 500-700+ Crypto Payout Speed 1-3 hours Sister Sites Stake, Wild Casino, Sportsbetting.ag Sportsbook No

Sportsbetting AG – Betting Site Like Stake

If what draws people to Stake is its dual sportsbook and casino platform, Sportsbetting.ag is the obvious answer to the question, “Are there any other Stake clone sites?” Both casinos are owned by the same holding company, offer the same cryptocurrency-friendly payment system, and even accept American customers.

Sportsbetting.ag can be considered the exact sister site of Stake.

Sportsbook

NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, college, MMA, and even international are included. The selection for prop bets is great. Early lines have been reliable in helping players win, and the site can handle high-action play without the headaches that come with some other sites.

For those looking for an online sportsbook similar to Stake, they won’t be disappointed with what’s on offer here.

Casino Section

Slot machines, table games, and live dealer games complete the offering. The range of casino games is not as extensive as at casinos specializing solely in this type of gambling, but there are still enough options to keep users satisfied, even if they want to switch between sports betting and playing games on the same site.

Banking

Crypto transactions are processed in less than 48 hours and comply with Stake’s standards. Deposits using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and other cryptocurrencies are possible, and no withdrawal fees apply to cryptocurrencies.

The Bottom Line

Sportsbetting.ag should be your logical starting point if you are primarily a sports player and also want access to a casino as a second option. If you are looking for a replica of the Stake sportsbook, Sportsbetting.ag comes closest to this.

Sportsbetting.ag License Panama / Curaçao Focus Sports + Casino Crypto Payout Speed Under 48 hours Sister Sites Stake, Wild Casino, Super Slots Sportsbook Yes

BetNOW – Sportsbook Similar to Stake

BetNOW distinguishes itself from other sites like Stake listed here by offering something no one else can provide. While everyone else tries to lure in players with large libraries and complex bonuses, BetNOW offers simplicity. You have probably used Stake, and if you found yourself feeling confused navigating such a cluttered site, then BetNOW is definitely for you.

BetNOW is designed for those looking to simply make deposits and place bets, and nothing else.

Sportsbook

BetNOW was initially designed for those seeking sportsbooks first and foremost, and it does the job well in covering popular American sports leagues. The amount of props may be somewhat smaller than that offered by Stake or Sportsbetting.ag, but the coverage of NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL betting is adequate.

Casino Section

The game lobby will be neat and organized, offering slots, table games, and a rudimentary live dealer area. The casino’s library may be less extensive than that of specialized casinos, but its interface will make navigation easier. There is no steep learning curve, making it easy for beginners. Wagering restrictions are 25-30x.

Welcome Bonus

A 150% match up to $750 on the first deposit. In straightforward terms, no elaborate multi-deposit structure, and a 40x rollover that, while not industry-leading, is clearly communicated.

Banking

Bitcoin withdrawals are processed in 2-4 hours on average. Daily and weekly caps are moderate, at around $5,000, making this better suited to recreational players than to high-volume bettors. Minimum withdrawals start at $50.

The Bottom Line

It is ideal for gamblers who want straightforward gameplay and execution over high bonuses and extensive game libraries. It serves well as a second account for line shopping, and as the first account for leisure gamers who find other sites confusing.

BetNOW License Offshore Focus Sports + Casino Crypto Payout Speed 2-4 hours Weekly Withdrawal Cap ~$5,000 Sportsbook Yes

Stake Alternatives: What Are They?

“Stake Alternatives” and “Stake sister sites” are among the most searched terms in the offshore gambling space, and for good reason. The Stake group has been operating continuously since 1991, and over three decades, it has expanded into multiple brands under the same parent organization.

The confirmed Stake Casino sister sites include:

Wild Casino – Casino-focused, same cashier infrastructure as Stake

– Casino-focused, same cashier infrastructure as Stake Sportsbetting.ag – Sports-first with a casino section, same ownership group

– Sports-first with a casino section, same ownership group Super Slots – Slots-dedicated casino launched in 2020, operated by the Stake group

In this respect, all of these sites are characterized by the same basic indicator used to establish credibility: more than 30 years of payments to American players, with no known instances of refusing payments to which players were entitled.

However, neither TheOnlineCasino nor BetNOW is a member of the Stake family. They function autonomously in a market that is comparable to Stake’s.

Why Stake Players Look for Alternatives

Stake has been functioning since 2001, which places it high on the list of long-running offshore gambling sites that cater specifically to customers from the United States.

Why, then, do so many people try to look for a Stake alternative site?

Firstly, the selection of games on the site is good, but far less impressive than what you could find on a relatively new gambling site with a focus specifically on its casino. Next, you may face some rather steep conditions for using your bonus. Also, although functional, Stake’s interface is slightly outdated compared to more modern alternatives. Finally, for players primarily looking for slots, it simply cannot compete with the competition.

This, however, does not mean that the site itself is necessarily inferior.

What Makes a Good Stake Alternative?

Not every offshore casino qualifies as a genuine Stake alternative. Before depositing anywhere, these criteria matter:

Track record: Has the platform consistently paid US players over multiple years? New sites carry a higher risk.

Has the platform consistently paid US players over multiple years? New sites carry a higher risk. Licensing: Panama Gaming Commission and Curaçao are the standard offshore jurisdictions. Neither offers the player protections of US state regulation, but both require operators to meet minimum standards.

Panama Gaming Commission and Curaçao are the standard offshore jurisdictions. Neither offers the player protections of US state regulation, but both require operators to meet minimum standards. Crypto payout speed: The fastest legitimate offshore sites process Bitcoin withdrawals in under 2 hours. Anything over 48 hours warrants scrutiny.

The fastest legitimate offshore sites process Bitcoin withdrawals in under 2 hours. Anything over 48 hours warrants scrutiny. Bonus terms: Wagering requirements above 50x on matched bonuses are a red flag. Check maximum cashout limits and game restrictions before claiming.

Wagering requirements above 50x on matched bonuses are a red flag. Check maximum cashout limits and game restrictions before claiming. Game selection: For casino games like Stake, look for platforms with 40+ software providers and a live dealer section powered by Evolution Gaming or a comparable tier-one supplier.

Every site on this list meets these standards. None of them is state-regulated, and none qualify for formal US consumer protections. That’s the nature of the offshore market.

How Stake Alternatives Compare on Bonuses

Bonus structures across online casinos like Stake vary more than they might appear at first glance. Here’s how the welcome offers on this list break down:

Site Offer Type Max Value Wagering Notable Terms TheOnlineCasino Match + free spins $1,000+ 35x Slots and table games eligible Wild Casino Multi-deposit crypto $5,000 45x First deposit 300% up to $3,000 Super Slots Multi-deposit or spins $6,000 35-45x 300 free spins = zero wagering on winnings Sportsbetting.ag Sportsbook package Varies Rollover Multiple welcome paths BetNOW Single match $750 40x In simple terms, no multi-deposit

Always check whether a bonus applies to your preferred game category. Most slots contribute 100% to wagering, while table games often contribute 10-20% or are excluded entirely.

Payment Options at Sites Like Stake

Each of the five platforms listed above supports cryptocurrency. In 2026, when gambling online for Americans in offshore casinos, it will be the most preferred method of bank payments. The regulation of bank accounts for card transactions will cause difficulties. Also, payments made from such cards are not always possible.

Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum are supported by all platforms. But there is an exception. Wild Casino, Super Slots, and Sportsbetting.ag support up to 20 cryptocurrencies, including stablecoins. Stablecoins should be considered for withdrawal purposes. It gives you fast transactions without price volatility while waiting for payment.

Fiat currency can be used by means of a credit card, a debit card, and bank wire transfers in all the platforms mentioned above. However, American Express is allowed in only two platforms, namely Wild Casino and TheOnlineCasino, which allow AMEX deposits with a minimum deposit of $20-25.

Mobile Experience at Stake Alternative Sites

No special applications are needed for any of the websites mentioned here. The five websites are completely browser-friendly and work on iOS and Android. The experience one can have with the Stake Casino app can be replicated in a mobile web browser without downloading anything.

Super Slots and Wild Casino are highly recommended if playing slots on the go. TheOnlineCasino’s live casino tables can be played well on mobile, although performance is better on larger screens, as they allow more than one table to be open.

The Bottom Line

Stake established its reputation over the decades as one of the most trustworthy online gambling sites for US bettors. The sites like Stake on this list don’t attempt to replicate this entire experience – but each brings something special to the table in a particular sphere.

Casino games as good as Stake’s with the top-notch live dealers – TheOnlineCasino. Best crypto payments with the best overall casino package – Wild Casino. The widest variety of slots, along with the best bonuses – Super Slots. Sports betting is identical to Stake’s strategy for its own sportsbook – Sportsbetting.ag. Simple and uncompromising – BetNOW.

Sites in the same family as Stake (Wild Casino, Super Slots, Sportsbetting.ag) have added security in the form of trust in the same company, which has been paying customers since 1991. If you are new to online gambling sites, this may be the best recommendation you can get.

Choose the site that suits your main gambling interests, confirm your identity first, and try out the withdrawal system early in the game. The best online casino is the one that pays!

FAQ

What are the best sites like Stake?

The top online casinos that can be compared to Stake in 2026 include Wild Casino (the best for casino games and payouts), Super Slots (the best for slot machines grinding), TheOnlineCasino (the best for live dealers), Sportsbetting.ag (the best for both sports and casino betting), and BetNOW (the best for simplicity).

Does Stake have sister sites?

Yes. Wild Casino, Super Slots, and Sportsbetting.ag are the confirmed Stake Casino sister sites, all operated by the same parent company that has run Stake since 1991. They share the same cashier infrastructure and crypto banking systems.

Are there any new casinos like Stake?

Super Slots is the latest online gambling portal from the Stake brand and has been operating since 2020. New operators in the US market should always be carefully analyzed and checked on whether they possess licenses from Panama and Curaçao, and have at least two to three years of payment records.

What online casino is most similar to Stake?

The site that is most structurally similar to Stake is Sportsbetting.ag, since they operate under the same holding company and offer essentially the same gambling product. Wild Casino is the site most similar to Stake for pure casino gambling.

Are sports betting sites like Stake safe for US players?

It should be noted that all offshore sites, including Stake and the other options reviewed above, are in a legal limbo in the eyes of most US states, as they are not regulated by any US state gaming commission. It is important to pay closer attention to offshore bookies with a proven track record of paying US gamblers.

How fast do Stake alternatives pay out?

The time taken to withdraw money using cryptocurrency differs from one platform to another. The fastest is Wild Casino, where cryptocurrency transactions take an average of 1-2 hours. At Super Slots, withdrawals take 1-3 hours. Most cryptocurrency withdrawals at TheOnlineCasino are processed within 24 hours. Withdrawals in Sportsbetting.ag and BetNOW take 2-48 hours.

Can I play online casino for real money like Stake on mobile?

Yes. All five Stake alternatives on this list are mobile-friendly and accessible via a mobile web browser, whether you have an iOS or Android device. There is no need to download any applications.

What casino games can I find at Stake alternatives?

All five casinos on the list above offer slot games, blackjack, roulette, video poker, and live casino options. Among them, Super Slots features the best variety of slot games, with over 500 titles. TheOnlineCasino wins for the number of live dealer tables offered, which is 48, powered by Evolution Gaming.