The 15 Best SNL Characters Ranked — Across Nearly 50 Years of Saturday Night Live By Tim Molloy Updated: June 14, 2024 Tags:Chris Farley Christina Applegate Comedy Dana Carvey Eddie Murphy Entertainment Matt Foley Saturday Night Live SNL Television