Sites like Bovada have never been better. The latest crop of offshore casinos now rivals the features of Bovada but manages to fix its biggest weaknesses. Our team has worked tirelessly to test winnings, redeem bonuses, talk to customer service reps, and push lobbies to their breaking point, creating a comprehensive ranking of the best Bovada alternatives available today.

List of The Best Sites Like Bovada (2026)

Here is a list of the top five:

TheOnlineCasino – Best all-round Bovada alternative

– Best all-round Bovada alternative Wild Casino – Best games selection

– Best games selection Super Slots – Best for slots fans

– Best for slots fans BetOnline AG – Best for sports betting

– Best for sports betting Sportsbetting AG – Best for live betting

Quick Comparison: Best Bovada Alternatives at a Glance

Casino Welcome Bonus Games Sportsbook Crypto Best For TheOnlineCasino 400% up to $1,000 2,000+ No Yes Overall experience Wild Casino 250% up to $5,000 350+ No Yes Game variety Super Slots 250% up to $6,000 500+ No Yes Slots players BetOnline AG 100% up to $1,000 300+ Yes Yes Sports bettors Sportsbetting AG 75% up to $750 200+ Yes Yes Live betting

TheOnlineCasino – Best Casino Site Like Bovada

A superior version of Bovada with faster withdrawals, an even richer portfolio of games, better bonuses, and an improved mobile experience can be found in TheOnlineCasino.

Here, one finds an excellent platform that has quietly carved itself out as one of the top contenders for US players in the offshore betting sector. Over 2,000 games of all types, including slots, live dealer games, table games, and unique categories, the platform beats Bovada in the number of options easily. While the offer is similar to Bovada’s 400% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 and has 50x rollover requirements, the variety of eligible games will ensure that you meet them.

However, there is a clear superiority in the banking department. Withdrawals using cryptocurrencies take just a few hours, while the process is much faster than at Bovada. One does not need to worry about spending 48-72 hours waiting for confirmation. Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether can all be used as withdrawal options, and fees are disclosed upfront.

The Live Casino deserves its own mentioning since over 50 games, including blackjack variations, baccarat, roulette, and other special categories of game shows produced by Evolution Gaming, will make the player appreciate how inferior is the Bovada live casino selection.

Pros:

More than 2,000 games from various providers

Faster cryptocurrency withdrawals

Evolution Gaming live dealer casino section

Allows players from most states

Improved mobile design; no downloading of apps required

Cons:

No sportsbook

Moderate welcome bonus among rivals

No poker room

Overall, TheOnlineCasino is the best website like Bovada for casino-focused players who want more depth and faster payouts.

Wild Casino – Top Casino Like Bovada

Wild Casino was established in 2017 and is often named among the best alternatives to Bovada, thanks to its consistency and great game choice above all other features.

The welcome bonus includes a 250% match to a maximum of $5,000 for your first five deposits, which easily beats any Bovada bonus package that you’ve ever tried. As for the Bitcoin welcome package, it is more generous still. All bonuses usually have the standard 35x wagering requirements, which again proves to be less strict than at Bovada casinos that feature 50x-60x wagering in certain cases.

The game library combines the titles from such developers as Betsoft, Dragon Gaming, and Arrow’s Edge. You’ll find 350+ slots divided into video slots, classic slots, table games, video poker, and live dealer games offered by Fresh Deck Studios. Although the live casino section is not as rich as those found at TheOnlineCasino and Evolution-powered gambling platforms, it still meets the basic needs.

As far as banking options are concerned, the casino operates mostly on crypto, which works for most players who are seeking an instant cashout option provided by Bovada casinos. You may use Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Tether. Card payments are accepted, although they may be declined by some US banks — a known friction point across all online gambling sites like Bovada, not specific to Wild Casino.

Pros:

5-deposit welcome bonus package with a total prize pool of $5,000

35x wagering is a significant advantage compared to Bovada standards

Nice reload bonuses for returning gamblers

Automatic VIP status from the first deposit

Good mobile performance at iOS and Android casinos

Cons:

No sports betting services

Not as many live dealers as the competitors have

Sometimes slow customer support at peak time periods

Bottom line: When it comes to the best bonus value and wagering terms, this casino beats any other Bovada alternative available.

Super Slots – Casino Games Like Bovada

On the nose? Absolutely, but Super Slots definitely earns its name. This is the site for any player logging into Bovada simply to spin reels. Slots here get the attention and recognition they deserve.

The welcome package tops out at $6,000 over the first six deposits, which is as large as it gets for any online casino like Bovada. This includes the cryptocurrency welcome bonus variation as well. The 35x wagering requirement is standard and the terms are clearly written, which is more than many Bovada competitors manage.

Super Slots partners with several game developers like Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, and Dragon Gaming. This allows players to access titles using different slot mechanics – ranging from the straightforward three-reel slots to Megaways and feature-packed video slots offering bonus buy. The portfolio is over 500 games strong and regularly updated.

Live dealer content uses the services of Visionary iGaming and Fresh Deck Studios with blackjack, baccarat, Super 6, roulette, and others available at the table. There’s no sportsbook, meaning any sports bettor looking for betting sites like Bovada that also cover sports will want to check out BetOnline or Sportsbetting AG in the sections below.

Mobile performance is fluid on the site, which becomes increasingly important with time. Super Slots’ HTML5 interface does very well with both casual sessions and more extended periods on the slot machine.

Pros:

Welcome bonus topping $6,000 across six deposits

Over 500 slots powered by multiple developers

Cryptocurrency deposit/withdrawal services with quick transactions

Responsive mobile interface

Regular additions of new slots

Cons:

Sportsbook and racebook aren’t offered

Table games and live dealers have secondary importance to slots

Some titles are a bit dated when it comes to visuals

Conclusion: Super Slots is one of the best casino sites like Bovada for die-hard slot players. The welcome package offers an unparalleled value, the game selection is outstanding, and cryptocurrency banking makes things go faster.

BetOnline AG – Best Sportsbook Website Similar to Bovada

There isn’t a closer match to Bovada as far as betting experiences go compared to BetOnline AG. The site includes everything Bovada has except for the shared ownership – casino games, a full sportsbook, a poker room, and even a racebook. For players who have tried other sites like Bovada and found them lacking on the sportsbook side, BetOnline AG is the most complete match.

BetOnline offers a sportsbook with coverage of over 30 sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA and college sports, boxing, MMA, soccer, esports, and more. Available betting lines are varied as ever – from standard spreads and moneylines to totals, parlays, teasers, pleasers, props, and live in-play bets. The live betting interface is among the most user-friendly of any sports betting sites like Bovada serving US players.

Lines update promptly, the interface doesn’t lag, and the market selection during major events is as wide as anything you’d see at the top gambling sites like Bovada. The casino section features over 300 titles, including poker games available 24/7 with cash tables, sit-and-go tournaments, and multitable tournaments.

For those specifically looking for poker sites like Bovada, BetOnline has one of the most active and popular poker rooms on the offshore scene. The separate 100% welcome bonus up to $1,000 for the casino and sportsbook means twice the value on entering. Full support for cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, LTC, USDT, and Ripple is added.

Payouts using cryptocurrency are done within 24 hours, beating Bovada’s processing times.

Pros:

Sportsbook with over 30 sports covered and live in-play betting

24/7 poker room featuring various formats

Welcome bonus split between casino and sportsbook separately

Payouts using cryptocurrencies within 24 hours

Among the most reputable brands of Bovada alternatives

Cons:

50x wagering required for casino bonus is on the high side

Smaller collection of casino games than casino-only competitors

Feels a bit outdated compared to modern online casino solutions

Conclusion: Among all online betting sites like Bovada, BetOnline AG is the hardest to beat. Its sportsbook depth, poker room activity, and solid payment record set it apart from other betting websites like Bovada.

Sportsbetting AG – Best for In-Play Wagering

Among Bovada casino sister sites, Sportsbetting AG is the closest match in terms of platform and functionality, running off the same infrastructure as BetOnline AG. Its specialty is sports and live wagering, making it the top choice for anyone who wants sports betting like Bovada but with a faster, more responsive in-play interface.

The in-play betting interface is a highlight of this site, updating close to real time, and offering the option to bet simultaneously on more games than most other betting sites, including Bovada. On Sundays, you can even wager on player stats, game flow markets, and different lines using one screen.

There aren’t as many games on the casino front as there are at BetOnline, but what there is works. Over 200 casino games ranging from slots to tables and live dealers. Poker rooms use the same shared infrastructure as BetOnline, meaning similar-sized player pools and poker tournament schedules.

With a 75% welcome bonus up to $750, this site is a little less exciting than other Bovada similar sites in terms of raw bonus size. However, you can bet 20x that bonus on the sports side, which is a great ratio to get through quickly compared to the casino side, especially since you have more live betting options here than others.

All cryptocurrencies are supported, and just like other sister sites, you’ve got access to the same payout infrastructure as BetOnline. You can get your bitcoin out in just 24 hours.

Pros:

Best in-play betting site out of all the US-facing sportsbooks

Excellent sports rollover on welcome bonus

Poker tournaments and room shared by BetOnline

Fast bitcoin payouts (24 hours)

Great live markets in US sports

Cons:

Smaller game selection compared to dedicated casino sites

Lower welcome bonus than some Bovada casinos

Identical interface compared to BetOnline

Conclusion: Among all sports betting websites like Bovada serving US players, Sportsbetting AG is the top pick for live wagering. The sportsbook itself is very tight, the in-play betting interface is top notch, and 20x sports rollover on bonuses is the best player-friendly promotion on this list.

Why Players Look for Bovada Alternatives

There is no problem with Bovada in itself. It’s been around for a long time, got a good name among gamblers, and enjoys reliable payouts. However, the website still suffers from certain constraints which drive more experienced gamblers to look for alternatives.

Main reasons why players are looking for something similar to Bovada include the following:

State blockage: Bovada does not allow gamblers residing in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Nevada, and New York to play their games. In addition, there are issues with ISP and banks blocking Bovada transactions in certain regions of the United States.

Bovada does not allow gamblers residing in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Nevada, and New York to play their games. In addition, there are issues with ISP and banks blocking Bovada transactions in certain regions of the United States. Fast withdrawal: While cryptocurrency approval usually takes between 24 and 72 hours on Bovada, alternative casinos usually approve payments on the same day.

While cryptocurrency approval usually takes between 24 and 72 hours on Bovada, alternative casinos usually approve payments on the same day. Bonus conditions: Bovada requires up to 50x–60x wagering in many cases, while such popular alternative platforms as Wild Casino or Super Slots provide bonuses with 35x rollover.

Bovada requires up to 50x–60x wagering in many cases, while such popular alternative platforms as Wild Casino or Super Slots provide bonuses with 35x rollover. Game variety: There are only about 1,000 games at Bovada, and all of them have relatively low RTP levels. TheOnlineCasino features more than 2,000 games and an extensive line-up of live dealer games.

There are only about 1,000 games at Bovada, and all of them have relatively low RTP levels. TheOnlineCasino features more than 2,000 games and an extensive line-up of live dealer games. Cryptocurrencies accepted: Bovada allows playing with bitcoins only, while other reputable websites like Bovada also accept Ethereum, Litecoin, and Tether.

Features of the Best Websites Like Bovada

There are many websites allowing you to gamble online with US-based residents, but not every site deserves our attention. That is why when ranking best websites similar to Bovada, we took into consideration the following aspects:

Payout reliability (30%): This criterion is not negotiable. A good gambling website should always provide its users with stable and timely payouts.

This criterion is not negotiable. A good gambling website should always provide its users with stable and timely payouts. Bonus value (25%): You cannot take for granted any bonus offered by the platform without analyzing terms of use and withdrawal limits.

You cannot take for granted any bonus offered by the platform without analyzing terms of use and withdrawal limits. Quality of games and game variety (20%): Game variety means different things to different players, so we considered several important factors when rating this criterion.

Game variety means different things to different players, so we considered several important factors when rating this criterion. Flexibility of banking (10%): The more payment options, including cryptocurrencies and cards, the better.

The more payment options, including cryptocurrencies and cards, the better. Performance on mobile devices (10%): In 2026, there are no excuses for poor mobile gambling experience.

In 2026, there are no excuses for poor mobile gambling experience. Customer service (5%): Quality of customer support in terms of promptness and effectiveness.

Are Bovada Alternatives Legal for US Players?

Yes. Casinos similar to Bovada on this list are all licensed under international jurisdictions. The US federal law known as the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act targets financial organizations and does not concern players directly. Thus, offshore gambling is allowed by federal laws in the United States.

State-level gambling laws are stricter for some states such as Washington and Utah. Players from these states need to check local legislation before signing up with any online casino.

Each platform presented here boasts a track record in paying players. Therefore, there are no fraudulent gambling operators in this list. However, even though an offshore casino is licensed under Panama or Curaçao, the legitimacy of the license is not equal to the one issued by New Jersey or Michigan. There is also no governmental entity to resolve disputes with.

Banking at Sites Like Bovada

Deposit and withdrawal procedures are where Bovada’s best alternatives outshine.

Crypto is the top method everywhere on this list, being faster and more cost-effective while not subject to any bank rejections. Bitcoin is accepted by everyone. Litecoin and Tether have quicker confirmations. Ethereum is great for bigger transfers.

Cards are accepted by some sites, but there are significant conditions to be aware of. Since many American banks refuse to cover overseas gambling expenses at the issuer level, a rejection doesn’t mean anything was wrong with the website. If you can’t use your card, try using crypto rather than blaming the operator for banking issues.

At BetOnline and Sportsbetting AG, wire transfers are possible for big withdrawals, although they’re slow (3–7 business days) and require fees that crypto doesn’t. Use them only when you must.

Payment Method Deposit Speed Withdrawal Speed Fees Bitcoin 10–30 minutes 1–24 hours Network fee only (~$1–3) Litecoin 5–15 minutes 1–12 hours Near zero Ethereum 10–20 minutes 1–24 hours Variable gas fees Tether (USDT) Near instant 1–12 hours Near zero Visa/Mastercard Instant Not supported (most sites) 3–5% processing fee Bank Wire 3–5 days 5–10 days $25–$50

Bonuses at Bovada Alternative Casinos

Each casino listed above provides a more attractive initial deposit experience than Bovada in at least one aspect. The number which catches attention in the table below is the 20x rollover required by Sportsbetting AG on sports bets. For any sports bettor, it’s easily the best value of all those bonuses presented. Wild Casino and Super Slots come out ahead in terms of casino bonuses, owing to the fact that their 35x rollover is completed about 30% faster than the average 50x from Bovada.

There’s just one rule for everybody to follow when claiming bonuses: check the table of contribution rates for each game. Table games such as blackjack and video poker have a tendency to contribute only 10% towards the rollover requirements at offshore casinos.

Casino Welcome Bonus Wagering Free Spins Ongoing Promos TheOnlineCasino 400% up to $1,000 50x No Weekly reload, tournaments Wild Casino 250% up to $5,000 35x Yes Daily deals, loyalty cashback Super Slots 250% up to $6,000 35x No Weekly slots tournaments BetOnline AG 100% up to $1,000 (casino + sports) 50x/25x No Weekly reload, poker bonuses Sportsbetting AG 75% up to $750 (sports) 20x (sports) No Reload, refer-a-friend

Sites Like Bovada for Specific Player Types

Various players choose Bovada for various reasons.

Casino-only players: TheOnlineCasino is the best online casino similar to Bovada, offering unrivaled game selection, fast withdrawals, and an extensive live dealer suite.

TheOnlineCasino is the best online casino similar to Bovada, offering unrivaled game selection, fast withdrawals, and an extensive live dealer suite. Slots players: Super Slots lives up to its name. It offers the most generous welcome bonus and a solid provider portfolio and constantly adds to its slot library.

Super Slots lives up to its name. It offers the most generous welcome bonus and a solid provider portfolio and constantly adds to its slot library. Sports bettors: BetOnline AG provides by far the widest market coverage and the most betting options among all Bovada-like sportsbooks like Bovada.

BetOnline AG provides by far the widest market coverage and the most betting options among all Bovada-like sportsbooks like Bovada. Live bettors: The in-play betting experience at Sportsbetting AG easily beats that of any other similar site like Bovada, where one can bet while watching their favorite game on TV.

The in-play betting experience at Sportsbetting AG easily beats that of any other similar site like Bovada, where one can bet while watching their favorite game on TV. Poker players: At BetOnline AG, one can find the most popular poker room on any poker site like Bovada and play cash games 24/7.

At BetOnline AG, one can find the most popular poker room on any poker site like Bovada and play cash games 24/7. Mobile users: Both TheOnlineCasino and Wild Casino offer browser-based mobile versions of their sites. Unlike with most offshore platforms, no app installation is necessary since there are no apps available for most platforms like Bovada because of Apple’s policies.

The Bottom Line

Bovada is known for its reliability, and that cannot be denied. However, there are other aspects that should also be considered in case of availability of faster, larger, and more diversified options.

TheOnlineCasino is the best solution for those who prioritize casino-related features. It provides more game options, faster payouts, and higher-quality live dealers compared to the casino portion of Bovada.

BetOnline AG is ideal for those who are seeking the whole package of Bovada’s services, making it the top pick for sites like Bovada for sports betting that also include a full casino and poker room.

Wild Casino and Super Slots would be the best choice for those who are concerned about the value provided by bonuses and the variety of slots.

For live betting, Sportsbetting AG should be the number one option because it offers 20x sports bonus rollover – something no other competitor on this list can provide.

Overall, any of the five platforms is easy to join. The procedure includes registration, verification, making small cryptocurrency deposits, and confirming the withdrawal process. All of the options have proven payout records, and moving from Bovada is a logical step.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the best sites like Bovada?

The best sites like Bovada are TheOnlineCasino, Wild Casino, Super Slots, BetOnline AG, and Sportsbetting AG. Each excels in a different area: TheOnlineCasino wins on overall casino quality, BetOnline and Sportsbetting AG lead for sports betting, and Wild Casino and Super Slots offer the strongest bonus packages.

Are there any Bovada sister sites?

Bovada has no official sister sites. It operates independently under Harp Media BV and does not share ownership, licensing, or player wallets with any other platform. Ignition Casino and Slots.lv are sometimes referenced alongside Bovada but operate as separate entities, not true Bovada sister casinos in the regulatory sense.

What is the best Bovada alternative for sports betting?

BetOnline AG is the best Bovada alternative for sports bettors who want comprehensive market coverage across 30+ sports. Sportsbetting AG edges it out specifically for live in-play wagering, with a more responsive live betting interface and a lower wagering requirement on its sports bonus.

Are online casinos like Bovada legal in the US?

Yes. Online casinos like Bovada operate offshore under international licenses and are legal for US players to access at the federal level. Some states have stricter local laws, so you should verify your state’s specific regulations before depositing.

What payment methods do Bovada alternatives accept?

Most Bovada alternatives accept Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether, plus Visa and Mastercard for deposits. Crypto is the recommended option: it processes faster, carries lower fees, and bypasses bank declines that affect card deposits at offshore gambling sites.

Can I use betting apps like Bovada on my phone?

None of the offshore platforms covered here offer native iOS or Android apps due to app store restrictions. However, betting apps like Bovada in practice means using mobile-optimized websites, and all five platforms on this list deliver clean, fast mobile browser experiences on both iOS and Android.

What casino is most similar to Bovada overall?

BetOnline AG is the most structurally similar to Bovada, offering a sportsbook, casino, poker room, and racebook under one account. TheOnlineCasino is the closest match specifically on the casino side, with a deeper game library and faster payouts.

How do I switch from Bovada to an alternative?

Withdraw your Bovada balance via Bitcoin first, as it’s the fastest method. Register at your chosen alternative and complete identity verification early to avoid withdrawal delays later. Make a small test deposit using your preferred payment method, confirm the platform processes withdrawals as advertised, then transfer your full bankroll once satisfied.