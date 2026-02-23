Crypto casinos didn’t just enter the game—they rewired it. In the last decade, they’ve transformed iGaming by making deposits cheaper, withdrawals faster, and banking far less of a headache for US players.

We tested the biggest crypto gambling sites hands-on to see which ones actually deliver on instant cashouts, smooth payments, and solid gameplay. The result is our shortlist of 15 standout casinos that make it easy to play with Bitcoin, USDC, and other top coins, with BitStarz standing out as our top pick.

Best Crypto Casinos for US Players in 2026

BitStarz: Best overall crypto casino

Wild.io: Top mobile crypto casino

mBit: Largest selection of provably fair games

Wild Casino: Best altcoin deposit options

7Bit: Crypto withdrawals within 1 hour

Vave: Ideal sports and casino combo

Bovada: Best crypto online poker platform

Jackbit: Crypto bonuses with 0x wagering

Dreams Casino: Huge jackpots

MyStake: Good selection of crypto mini games

Donbet: 10% cashback

Katsubet: Best anime-themed casino

Ignition: Reputable crypto casino site

Super Slots: 300 free spins

BetOnline: VIP rewards across 7 tiers

The top-rated crypto casinos on our list accept a variety of cryptocurrencies for deposits, guarantee fast crypto cashouts, and give you access to a wide range of casino games. Here is a closer look at how we ranked the top 5 sites on our list and the key criteria that made them stand out.

1. BitStarz: Best Overall Crypto Casino

Crypto Welcome Bonus Up to 5 BTC Wagering Requirements 40x Supported Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Dogecoin, Cardano, Binance Coin, Tron, Tether, Solana, and USD Coin Minimum Deposit (crypto) 0.0001 BTC Withdrawal Speed (crypto) 10 – 30 min Provably Fair Games Yes

Pros

Portfolio of 7,000 casino games

A welcome bonus package of up to 5 BTC

VIP Club, Level Up Rewards, and Mystery Prizes

Unique provably fair games

Trusted and reputable crypto casino

Cons

Crypto withdrawals aren’t instant

KYC may be required for some players

Leading our list of the best crypto casinos is BitStarz, an award-winning crypto casino with a remarkable reputation in the crypto gaming circles.

Widely considered as one of the best crypto sites, BitStarz supports major crypto coins and fiat payment options, features a massive welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC, and a remarkable portfolio of casino games.

Crypto Support: 4.9/5

BitStarz offers support for Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Dogecoin, Cardano, Binance Coin, Tron, Tether, Solana, and USD Coin. This gives it a solid coverage of both major crypto coins and altcoins.

Game Selection: 5/5

With more than 7,000 games on offer, BitStarz is one of the most versatile crypto casinos on the market. From slots like Big Catch Bonanza and Gold Rush Frog, to hundreds of live blackjack and roulette tables, and provably fair games like Plinko and Keno, game variety at BitStarz is unmatched.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.9/5

An impressive welcome bonus package worth up to 5 BTC + 180 free spins with a 40x wagering requirement is available to all new crypto depositors. Further rewards are available via promos like Bonuz Mania, Jackpotz Mania, and Slot Wars, to name just a few.

Withdrawal Speed: 4.9/5

Crypto withdrawal requests at BitStarz are processed with the utmost urgency. The operator looks to process every payment within 10 minutes of request, and an additional 10 to 60 minutes can pass before the funds are reflected in your crypto wallet.

The exact processing time can depend on your chosen crypto, congestion rates, and withdrawal size.

User Experience: 5/5

Overall, BitStarz offers one of the most complete user experiences of all crypto casinos. With thousands of games to choose from, an easy-to-navigate desktop and mobile interface, and unique features such as the big wins counter and various gamification elements, BitStarz gives players an unmatched crypto casino experience.

Get up to 5 BTC in crypto bonuses at BitStarz

2. Wild.io: Top Mobile Crypto Casino Option

Crypto Welcome Bonus Up to $10,000 Wagering Requirements 40x Supported Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Tron, Tether, USD Coin, Cardano, and Solana Minimum Deposit (crypto) 0.0001 BTC Withdrawal Speed (crypto) Instant Provably Fair Games Yes

Pros

9,000 unique casino games

Leading software studios coverage

Downloadable mobile casino app

Slots and live dealers casino cashback

Instant crypto withdrawals

Cons

No fiat deposit methods

Needs more filtering options

Another massive crypto casino with over 9,000 unique games, multiple rewards issued by major casino review platforms, and a strong reputation in the crypto industry, Wild.io is another top option for crypto gambling enthusiasts.

Crypto Support: 4.8/5

Wild.io is a versatile crypto gambling site that supports over a dozen major cryptocurrencies and altcoins. Players can make deposits in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Tron, Tether, USD Coin, Cardano, and Solana. Each coin offers certain advantages, ranging from transaction fees to deposit and withdrawal processing times.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

The variety of games at Wild.io is truly impressive. More than 9,000 titles can be found in total, with providers like BGaming, NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, NoLimit City, and Yggdrasil all contributing their substantial games portfolios.

Live casino games, slots, and Wild.io originals ensure players have a nearly infinite selection of games and gameplay types to choose from.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.8/5

Wild.io welcomes all new players with an extensive welcome bonus package, worth 400% across three deposits, up to a total of $10,000. The bonuses are subject to a 40x wagering requirement and come with an extra 300 free spins on top.

In addition, players can look forward to a 20% VIP cashback, 10% live casino cashback, and a variety of other promotions for both slots and table games players.

Withdrawal Speed: 4.7/5

Wild.io is dedicated to full crypto casino immersion, and instant crypto withdrawal processing is one of its main selling points. The casino processes the vast majority of withdrawal requests instantly and with no KYC requirements.

Funds arrive in your wallet within minutes, depending on the coin you chose and the congestion of the blockchain network they are being transferred to.

User Experience: 4.8/5

Wild.io is easily one of the most player-friendly and convenient crypto casino platforms out there. Its playful interface works perfectly for crypto beginners and players looking to enjoy their casino playing time with minimal stress.

Massive game variety and easy navigation make Wild.io a top crypto casino pick regardless of your gaming preferences.

Claim up to $10,000 in welcome bonuses at Wild.io

3. mBit: Largest Selection of Provably Fair Games

Crypto Welcome Bonus Up to 4 BTC + 325 free spins Wagering Requirements 40x Supported Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, Ripple, Tron, Binance, and Cardano Minimum Deposit (crypto) 0.00035 BTC Withdrawal Speed (crypto) Instant – 10 minutes Provably Fair Games Yes

Pros

Close to 10,000 casino games

Deposits in major crypto coins

Ultra-fast crypto cashouts

No KYC anonymous play

Stellar Club VIP rewards

Cons

Lack of altcoin support

Significant bonus wagering requirements

Following a crypto-first model and offering no KYC gameplay, mBit is another crypto casino platform with an impeccable reputation. Nearly 10,000 casino games, a valuable welcome bonus package, and a variety of cryptos make mBit a top choice for any crypto casino player.

Crypto Support: 4.7/5

Compared to BitStarz and Wild.io, mBit offers a slightly lower coverage of cryptocurrencies. Deposits and cashouts can be made in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, Ripple, Tron, Binance, and Cardano. The lack of a few altcoins is not a big deal for most players, but is still a notable difference.

Game Selection: 4.6/5

Game variety at mBit is just as exceptional as the two top sites on our list. More than 9,000 slots from providers like NoLimit City, Spinomenal, Pragmatic Play, Endorphina, and Hacksaw Gaming are available, along with some of the best progressive jackpots in the world.

A comprehensive live casino platform, crash games, and mBit originals are all available, making mBit a complete online casino with no missing parts.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.8/5

The welcome bonus package at mBit is made up of three crypto deposit match bonuses, worth up to 4 BTC and 325 free spins in total. All bonuses are subject to a 40x wagering requirement, which can be completed at slots, or a much higher wagering requirement for different table games.

Additional promotions include 25 free spins for players who join the operator’s Telegram channel, Daily Rewards, and the Rewards Shop.

Withdrawal Speed: 4.7/5

Much like Wild.io, mBit looks to process all withdrawals instantly upon request. That said, some delays may happen depending on the crypto coin you choose, but most transactions are completed within a few minutes.

The time it takes the coins to reach your wallet may differ from one coin to the next, but you will not have to wait longer than an hour to have full control over your winnings.

User Experience: 4.6/5

A well-designed crypto casino site, high levels of trust among the crypto community, and a massive portfolio of games are all among the top reasons to play at mBit.

The casino guarantees a high level of player satisfaction on both desktop and mobile devices, along with lots of extra value through its welcome bonus and promos for existing players.

Get up to 4 BTC + 325 free spins in welcome bonuses at mBit

4. Wild Casino: Best Altcoin Deposit Options

Crypto Welcome Bonus 250 free spins Wagering Requirements No wagering Supported Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Binance, Bitcoin Cash, Avalanche, Cardano, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Polygon, Ripple, Solana, Stellar, Shiba Inu, Tether, Tron, USD Coin, and even Trump Coin Minimum Deposit (crypto) $10 Withdrawal Speed (crypto) 24 hours Provably Fair Games Yes

Pros

Altcoin deposits are available

Multi-tiered VIP Rewards system

Provably fair Wild Casino originals

Refer-a-friend bonuses

250 free spins for new players

Cons

Limited selection of casino games

Crypto withdrawals aren’t instant

Wild Casino is a crypto casino platform that offers fiat payment alternatives and a portfolio of just under 2,000 casino games. A good coverage of altcoins and high deposit and withdrawal limits make Wild Casino perfect for crypto high rollers.

Crypto Support: 4.6/5

Wild Casino has one of the greatest crypto coverages of all crypto casinos on the market. Players can deposit and cash out using Bitcoin, Binance, Bitcoin Cash, Avalanche, Cardano, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Polygon, Ripple, Solana, Stellar, Shiba Inu, Tether, Tron, USD Coin, and even Trump Coin.

Game Selection: 4.6/5

Game selection at Wild Casino is much more limited than at casinos like BitStarz and Wild.io, as the overall portfolio is limited to some 2,000 games. About 1,500 slots from providers like BetSoft, Ka Gaming, and Rival are available, along with some 100 live casino tables, a few dozen virtual tables and instant win games, and 14 Wild Casino originals.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.5/5

Unlike other quality crypto-friendly casinos on this list, Wild Casino doesn’t offer a crypto deposit match for new players. Instead, a bonus worth 250 free spins is available for players who deposit at least $10, which is great for newbies, but not ideal for high rollers.

However, high-stakes players can benefit from lucrative VIP Rewards, which are designed to reward big bets and high-volume players.

Withdrawal Speed: 4.4/5

Withdrawal speed is another segment where Wild Casino lags slightly behind some of the competitors. Withdrawals are mostly processed within 24 hours, but instant withdrawals are not an option.

You may wait up to 48 hours to get full access to your funds, which is still significantly faster than what you would expect for a wire transfer or another fiat transaction.

User Experience: 4.5/5

Wild Casino features an attractive jungle-themed casino platform, which works smoothly on both desktop and mobile devices.

Navigation is simple, registration is fast, and the deposit process is convenient for all player types. Yet, the relatively limited selection of games and the modest welcome bonus put Wild Casino behind the likes of BitStarz.

Get 250 free spins with no wagering at Wild Casino

5. 7Bit: Crypto Withdrawals Within 1 Hour

Crypto Welcome Bonus Up to 5.25 BTC + 250 free spins Wagering Requirements 35x Supported Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Binance Minimum Deposit (crypto) 0.13 mBTC Withdrawal Speed (crypto) Instant Provably Fair Games Yes

Pros

Altcoin deposits are available

Multi-tiered VIP Rewards system

Provably fair games

Refer-a-friend bonuses

Hundreds of free spins for new players

Cons

Limited selection of casino games

Needs more filtering options

The next entry on our list of the best crypto casinos is 7Bit, a casino that stands toe-to-toe with the likes of BitStarz, except for its relatively limited coverage of different crypto deposit options. That said, a huge welcome bonus package, nearly unlimited game selection, and a beautiful user interface make 7Bit a worthy addition to our list.

Crypto Support: 4.7/5

The coverage of cryptocurrencies at 7Bit Casino is a bit limited compared to some of the other sites, as only Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Binance are offered as deposit options. Players can also make use of fiat deposit alternatives like MasterCard, Visa, Neosurf, Skrill, NETELLER, and Paysafecard.

Game Selection: 4.5/5

Like most of the sites on our list, 7Bit also features an expansive games lobby, featuring over 8,000 games from prestigious games providers like Yggdrasil, Endorphina, Gamzix, BetSoft, BGaming, and Live88.

This includes a huge selection of slots with an endless variety of bonuses and gameplay features, a live casino platform with hundreds of tables, crash games, and provably fair casino originals.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.7/5

The welcome bonus package at 7Bit Casino is quite comprehensive and is worth up to 5.25 BTC + 250 free spins across multiple deposits.

All bonuses are subject to a 35x wagering requirement, and the full bonus amount can be claimed over time, with four initial deposits all matched by the casino to some extent.

Weekly cashback of up to 20%, free spins for Telegram players, and additional reload bonuses are available for existing players.

Withdrawal Speed: 4.5/5

7Bit is another crypto casino that takes pride in processing player withdrawal requests instantly, allowing you to receive your funds within just minutes of your request. As long as you stick to crypto withdrawals, you won’t need to complete any KYC procedures and can expect to receive your funds without any delays.

User Experience: 4.6/5

7Bit is a modern online casino platform with a beautifully rendered user interface, lots of unique navigation features that make finding the right games easier, and a truly massive variety of casino games to play.

Claim up to 5.25 BTC + 250 free spins at 7Bit

How We Ranked the Best Crypto Casinos Online

We ranked some of the best crypto casinos for US players according to a set of key criteria. From the availability of different crypto coins to crypto bonuses and reputation, here are the things we considered in our ratings.

Supported Cryptocurrencies

One of the first things we tested in each crypto casino was the availability of different cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals. We focused on the most popular cryptos like BTC, ETH, USDT, LTC, DOGE, and ADA, but considered each additional crypto as an extra perk for the players.

Deposit and Withdrawal Speed

One of the key advantages of the best online crypto casinos is the speed with which deposits and withdrawals are processed. We looked for fast payout casinos that process crypto deposits within a few minutes and take care of cashout requests within an hour.

Crypto Specific Bonuses & Wagering Terms

Crypto bonuses are another perk of crypto casinos, as these welcome bonuses tend to be bigger and juicier than those offered at traditional casinos. A large welcome bonus with reasonable wagering requirements, cashback offers, and a lucrative VIP program are all trademarks of a good crypto casino.

Minimum Deposit/Withdrawal Limits

To make sure anyone gets to play at the best crypto casinos we promote, we looked for sites with the lowest possible minimum deposit and a wide range of withdrawal limits. BTC deposits at our top-ranked sites start at 0.0001 BTC, while withdrawal limits go from 0.0001 BTC all the way up to 10 BTC.

Provably Fair Games Availability

Provably fair games are a unique category of blockchain games only available at crypto casinos. Game fairness with these games is guaranteed beyond a shadow of a doubt, as you get to check the fairness yourself at any time. Availability of provably fair games was another key element in our crypto casino reviews.

Privacy and Verification Requirements

Privacy and anonymous play are among the main reasons many players opt for crypto casinos. Many of the best crypto casinos offer no KYC gameplay, allowing you to register with just an email address or simply a username. The fewer verification requirements, the easier it is to play in complete privacy.

Game Selection and Software Providers

All the crypto perks are useful, but without a good selection of games, an online casino simply wouldn’t be fun to play at. We looked for the best crypto casinos with plenty of slots, live dealers, casino games, crash games, dice games, and other game types from leading game providers in the iGaming industry.

Why Is BitStarz the Best Crypto Casino in the USA?

After comparing dozens of sites, BitStarz outperformed the other best crypto casinos for real money across key categories, making it the winner of our comparison.

Number of cryptocurrencies: BitStarz supports deposits and withdrawals in 10+ different cryptos, more than its closest competitors, Wild.io (11) and mBit (9).

BitStarz supports deposits and withdrawals in 10+ different cryptos, more than its closest competitors, Wild.io (11) and mBit (9). Fastest crypto withdrawals: While most crypto casinos offer fast withdrawals, BitStarz ensures all withdrawals are processed within 10 minutes. For comparison, sites like Wild Casino may take up to 24 hours to process your withdrawal, even if done via crypto.

While most crypto casinos offer fast withdrawals, BitStarz ensures all withdrawals are processed within 10 minutes. For comparison, sites like Wild Casino may take up to 24 hours to process your withdrawal, even if done via crypto. Game Count: BitStarz offers an impressive number of games, but is not the absolute leader in this category, as the likes of mBit and 7Bit trump it just slightly.

BitStarz offers an impressive number of games, but is not the absolute leader in this category, as the likes of mBit and 7Bit trump it just slightly. Awards and recognitions: BitStarz is the recipient of numerous casino awards, dating back to 2017 when it first won the AskGamblers Best Casino award, all the way to more recent Best Crypto Casino awards in 2023 and 2024.

Why Should I Gamble with Cryptocurrency?

Crypto gambling has become very popular over the last few years, and not without a good reason. The best crypto casinos offer a variety of perks for US players that traditional casinos simply can’t provide:

Faster Transactions

Crypto deposits are very fast and low-cost, while crypto withdrawals are typically processed within an hour or two. This is in contrast with fiat withdrawals, which can take up to a week to complete.

Enhanced Privacy

Crypto casinos require far less information from the players, with many offering a no KYC approach altogether. This means you can stay private and play anonymously without having to share your personal information with anyone.

Bigger Bonuses

Crypto bonuses are almost always significantly bigger in size than traditional casino bonuses, with many reaching up to 5 BTC.

No Currency Conversions

Players from different parts of the world playing at international casinos often face currency conversions, losing money without even playing. This is not a problem at crypto casinos, where cryptocurrencies are universally accepted.

No Credit Card Issues

Credit card transactions to online casinos are often declined, delayed, or simply inconvenient. With crypto casinos, you won’t have gambling transactions showing in your bank statements, as your finances remain completely private.

Cryptocurrencies Accepted at Online Casinos

If you are thinking about playing at the best crypto casinos for US players, but aren’t sure which coin to use for your transactions, here is a quick comparison of the most popular coins across crypto casino platforms:

Cryptocurrency Availability Fees Speed Key Perk Bitcoin (BTC) Most widely accepted Higher fees than other coins Slower transactions Established crypto coin with high trust levels and moderate volatility Ethereum (ETH) Second most accepted Volatile gas fees can spike during congestion Faster than BTC Widely accepted and with smart contract capability Litecoin (LTC) Accepted at many crypto casinos Very low transaction fees Somewhat slow transactions Perfect middle-ground crypto option Tether (USDT) Widely accepted at crypto casinos Very low transaction fees Very fast transactions Stable coin with value tethered to the USD Dogecoin (DOGE) Available at some crypto casinos Very low transaction fees Fast transactions Fun for casual gambling, but highly volatile Altcoins Depends on the crypto casino Often very low fees Often very fast transactions High volatility can lead to big spikes in value

Crypto Casino Bonuses Explained

Crypto bonuses are among the key perks of the best crypto casinos, as they add maximum value to players making BTC or ETH deposits. If you are unfamiliar with how crypto bonuses work, here is a detailed rundown of what you can expect.

Crypto-Exclusive Bonuses

Some online casinos offer different bonuses to players depositing via crypto as opposed to fiat. For example, Slots.lv offers a 200% deposit bonus worth up to $3,000 + 30 free spins for crypto deposits, and a different one for fiat deposits.

Crypto bonuses are regularly larger in size than traditional deposit bonuses, and their overall value is higher thanks to better conditions and faster playthrough.

Welcome Bonus Structures

Crypto bonuses at the best crypto casinos are structured in a way that rewards loyalty and dedication. For example, the mBit welcome bonus is made up of three deposit match bonuses, worth 100% up to 1 BTC, 100% up to 1.5 BTC, and 125% up to 1.5 BTC, respectively. In addition, the bonus adds a total of 325 free spins across the three deposits.

Other crypto casinos offer similar bonus packages, where multiple deposits are matched, and hundreds of free spins are awarded over time, for maximum value.

Wagering Requirements

All crypto bonuses come with some wagering requirements attached to them. The wagering requirements must be met before any cashout request can be processed. For example, if you receive a $100 deposit bonus with a 25x wagering requirement, you will have to wager $2,500 in total before you can request a cashout.

At BitStarz, our top-ranked crypto casino, the welcome bonus is subject to a 40x wagering requirement, which must be met within 7 days of receiving the deposit.

Keep in mind that only slots contribute the full amount wagered to this number, while other games at BitStarz only contribute 5% of total wagering. Table games and live casino games may contribute up to 20% at some of the other crypto casinos, but never the full amount, due to their very high RTP rates.

Reload and VIP Bonuses

Apart from the welcome bonuses and other crypto promotions available to all players, the best crypto casinos have special perks for their VIPs and high rollers. Special reload bonuses, VIP bonuses, and VIP cashback offers are made available to players with a high VIP status on a regular basis.

For example, you can get a 20% VIP weekly cashback at Wild.io or regular free spins reloads at 7Bit Casino if you play there regularly, make multiple deposits, and reach the higher tiers of the operators’ VIP programs. Most crypto casinos have a VIP program with great perks and bonuses for the highest-ranked players.

Comparison of Crypto Bonuses Across the Top 5 Sites

Now that we’ve made the distinction between crypto bonuses and other bonus types, let’s take a closer look at what the best crypto casinos USA actually offer in terms of bonuses, and where you can find the best value offers:

Bonus Type Description Pros Cons Where to Find the Best One Crypto Bonus A deposit bonus only available for crypto depositors. Typically bigger than regular deposit bonuses. Not available if you deposit via fiat methods. Up to 5 BTC at BitStarz Deposit Match Bonus A classic casino bonus that doubles or triples your deposit. Provides a large boost to your bankroll on first deposit. Significant wagering requirements may apply. Up to $10,000 at Wild.io Free Spins Free spins for select slot games, with winnings added to your real money balance. Try popular slots without any risk involved. Winnings are usually capped. 250 free spins at Wild Casino Reload Bonus An additional deposit match bonus issued past the first deposit bonus. Another chance to play with a boosted bankroll. You may need to qualify. Weekly reload bonuses at 7Bit VIP Bonus A deposit bonus only available to players with a higher VIP status. Usually large deposits with low wagering requirements. Only VIP players qualify. Low-wagering VIP bonuses at BitStarz

How Fast Are Crypto Casino Withdrawals?

A key advantage of using cryptocurrencies in online casinos instead of fiat currencies is the speed with which transactions are processed. Crypto deposits at online casinos are typically processed in 10 to 60 minutes via BTC, 5 to 15 minutes via ETH, 2 to 5 minutes via LTC, and often in less than a minute via USDT.

Crypto withdrawals are significantly faster than fiat withdrawals, with operators often processing them within less than an hour, and in some cases even instantly. Once the withdrawal is processed, it may take up to an hour to reach your crypto wallet, although the process is usually much faster than that.

Here is a look at how some of the top-rated casinos on our list process their crypto cashout requests:

Casino Processing Time Total Withdrawal Time BitStarz < 10 minutes 10-30 minutes Wild.io Instant 5-15 minutes Jackbit Instant 5-15 minutes mBit < 1 hour 1-2 hours Wild Casino < 24 hours 24-48 hours

Are Crypto Casinos Anonymous?

Crypto casinos provide a high level of privacy compared to traditional casinos. The best anonymous crypto casinos even offer full anonymity, as they offer no KYC registration, play, and withdrawal.

Generally speaking, there are three levels of crypto casinos in terms of anonymity, each with a different level of identification required.

No-KYC Crypto Casinos

As the name suggests, these crypto casinos require no KYC identification at all. Sites like Wild.io require no KYC identification, allowing you to register, play, and cash out in crypto without providing any documentation.

No KYC crypto casinos are crypto-only, and they don’t allow for fiat deposits or withdrawals of any kind.

Partial KYC

Some crypto casinos operate on a partial KYC model. These sites, like BitStarz, will only ask for an email address during registration, and will usually not ask for any KYC as long as you keep playing and withdrawing in crypto.

Yet, these casinos retain the right to ask for your documents and subject you to a KYC procedure in cases of large withdrawals or if you choose to use a fiat payment method as an alternative.

Full KYC

Some crypto casinos still have a full KYC procedure in place, especially for players using fiat payment options. Sites like Wild Casino will identify most of their users in order to prevent fraud and bonus abuse, but also to ensure players are safe and protected.

KYC procedures are usually much faster at crypto casinos than at traditional casinos, but may take up to 24-48 hours from the moment you send in your documents to complete.

Provably Fair Games – What Are They?

Provably fair casino games are a unique feature of crypto casinos, and the only games on the internet that you can verify are completely fair. With the provably fair technology, the casino no longer needs players to trust that the games are not rigged, but is rather able to prove it beyond a shadow of a doubt.

How Provably Fair Tech Works

Provably fair games use cryptography to prove all game results are generated randomly and fairly before a game round is initiated. The process can vary slightly from one game to another and one casino to another, but it uses the same basic elements in all cases:

Crypto verification: Game results are generated using cryptographic algorithms that ensure randomness.

Game results are generated using cryptographic algorithms that ensure randomness. Verifiable results: The results of each round can be independently verified by the player.

The results of each round can be independently verified by the player. A server seed: A seed generated by the casino.

A seed generated by the casino. A client seed: A seed chosen by the player.

A seed chosen by the player. A nonce: A number that changes between rounds.

Before a game round is initiated, the casino uploads a hashed version of its server seed. Once the round is completed, the seed is revealed, allowing you to verify that it matches the client seed, and that the outcome was predetermined and not influenced by your bets.

Which Games Are Provably Fair?

A growing number of casino games in crypto casinos are using the provably fair technology these days. For the most part, the tech remains exclusive to crypto-native games like Mines, Dice, Plinko, and Coin Flip, which were designed specifically for crypto casinos.

More recently, a number of software providers have started creating provably fair slots, which use the same technology to prove the fairness of each spin as other crypto-native games.

Comparison of the Top 5 Crypto Casinos for Real Money

The best crypto casinos online listed on this page all offer a very high level of player satisfaction. Here is a quick comparison of the top five sites and the key reasons that helped them make it to the list:

BitStarz: Our overall best crypto casino got high rankings across the board. With over 7,000 games, including provably fair originals, ultra-fast crypto withdrawals, and a massive crypto welcome bonus, BitStarz’s overall rating was very close to 5/5.

Wild.io: An even greater selection of casino games, coupled with a solid welcome package worth up to $10,000, and fast crypto payment processing in 11 major cryptos, earned Wild.io a high ranking on our list.

mBit: A portfolio of over 10,000 games was the biggest selling point for mBit, but its same-day crypto payment processing and a large welcome bonus also played key parts in the casino’s high ranking.

Wild Casino: A smaller games portfolio meant that Wild Casino could not rank at the top of our list. Yet, the availability of a record number of crypto deposit options, and a juicy free spins bonus for low stakes players helped it make the 5th place in our ratings.

7Bit: While it supports fewer crypto coins than some of the competitors, 7Bit also provides access to an amazing range of games, all wrapped in one of the most modern and exciting user interfaces. All crypto transactions are processed in reasonable times, and VIP players have lots to look forward to from the casino’s VIP scheme.

How to Deposit and Play with Crypto

Are you ready to play at the best crypto casinos? All it takes is a few simple steps to start playing real money games. We will walk you through the process using the example of our top pick, BitStarz.

Step 1: Create Your Account

Click one of our links to visit BitStarz casino. Click the purple “Sign Up” button in the top right corner to start your registration. Enter your email and choose a password, and your account will be set up immediately with no further information required.

Step 2: Get a Deposit Address

Go to the cashier and open the deposit section. Choose a cryptocurrency you wish to deposit in and copy the crypto wallet address. Make sure you have the right address and network before proceeding.

Step 3: Send Crypto from Your Wallet

Open your crypto wallet to initiate a transfer. Paste the casino’s crypto wallet address, enter the amount of coins you wish to transfer, and complete the transaction. You will receive blockchain confirmations of your transfer.

Step 4: Claim Your Bonus and Play

Once your crypto transfer is complete, the funds will appear in your casino account. Access the cashier and enter any bonus codes if needed, or simply claim your welcome bonus. Choose the first game you want to play and enjoy the ride.

Step 5: Withdraw Your Winnings

At any point, you may choose to withdraw your winnings, unless they are restricted by bonus wagering requirements. Simply navigate to the cashier, click the withdraw button, and enter your crypto wallet address to send crypto coins from your casino balance directly to your crypto wallet.

Crypto Casino Tips for US Players

We have explained how to play at crypto casinos, the main differences between crypto and traditional casino sites, and the perks of casino bonuses. Now, here are a few extra tips to playing at the best crypto casinos that will help you get the most out of your experience:

Use stablecoins (USDT) to avoid crypto volatility: Cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH are highly volatile, and using them in crypto casinos can lead to loss of funds due to changing prices. If you want a more stable experience, use USDT, whose value is tethered to the value of USD.

Cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH are highly volatile, and using them in crypto casinos can lead to loss of funds due to changing prices. If you want a more stable experience, use USDT, whose value is tethered to the value of USD. Double-check wallet address before sending: Once you send your coins to an address, there is no going back. Make sure to always double-check that you have the right address copied before you complete any crypto transaction.

Once you send your coins to an address, there is no going back. Make sure to always double-check that you have the right address copied before you complete any crypto transaction. Use crypto-exclusive bonuses: Crypto-only bonuses offered at some of the best crypto casinos are larger in size and have better wagering requirements than other casino bonuses. Take advantage of these offers if you are playing with crypto anyway.

Crypto-only bonuses offered at some of the best crypto casinos are larger in size and have better wagering requirements than other casino bonuses. Take advantage of these offers if you are playing with crypto anyway. Use LTC or USDT for fast and affordable transactions: Coins like LTC and USDT offer very fast transactions and lower transaction fees than the likes of BTC. Try these coins as an alternative to BTC and ETH, and you will notice the difference.

FAQ About Crypto Casinos

Below, we answer a few frequently asked questions about the best crypto casinos.

What Are the Best Crypto Casinos for Beginners?

Wild Casino is a great crypto casino option for beginners, as it offers 250 free spins for a $10 deposit, ideal for players looking to grow a small bankroll.

What Are the Best Crypto Casinos for High Rollers?

Crypto casinos like BitStarz and 7Bit are ideal for high rollers thanks to their large welcome bonus packages and valuable perks for loyal VIP players.

How Do I Choose the Best Crypto Casino for Me?

You should choose the best crypto casino by comparing the crypto withdrawal speeds, crypto bonuses, and other crypto casino perks between the sites. The top picks on our list come with top ratings across all these categories.

How Do I Know if a Crypto Casino Is Legit?

You can know if a crypto casino is legit by checking its license, reputation, and popularity in the industry. All the best crypto casinos listed on this page are perfectly legit and safe to play at.

What Licenses Should a Crypto Casino Have?

Crypto casinos should have licenses issued by offshore gaming regulators, such as the ones in Anjouan and Curacao.

Do Crypto Casinos Require KYC?

While some crypto casinos may require partial KYC, others have a no KYC policy. In most cases, you will only need to provide partial personal information, or you will be able to remain completely anonymous.

Start Playing at the Best Crypto Casinos Today

We tested and rated dozens of the best crypto casinos in the world in an effort to create a shortlist of the truly best picks.

BitStarz won our comparison by a landslide, providing a great number of games, anonymous gaming, a large crypto bonus, and instant crypto withdrawals, among other perks.

Sign up with BitStarz today to start playing with your crypto coins, or check out other options from our list for additional bonuses and various perks each of them has in store for you.

