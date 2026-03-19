BitStarz is not perfect, and in 2026 the landscape of casinos like BitStarz has evolved significantly. Sports betting remains completely absent from BitStarz — a gap that becomes more glaring every year as competitors offer comprehensive BTC sportsbooks alongside their casino sections.

BitStarz is geo-restricted in several major markets including the US and UK, meaning players in these territories need alternatives. The game library, while strong at 4,000+ titles, is outpaced by the best BitStarz alternatives which now offer 5,000 to 7,000+ games. And for players who want no-KYC privacy or a wider cryptocurrency selection, BitStarz’s full-KYC requirement and 6+ coin support feel limiting compared to what sites similar to BitStarz now offer.

Best Casinos Like BitStarz in 2026 Introduction

This guide presents the five best casinos like BitStarz in 2026: Mystake, Goldenbet, Donbet, Freshbet, and Cosmobet. Each has been selected and reviewed for players who love what BitStarz does well — fast crypto payouts, clean interface, quality game selection — and want more of what BitStarz has always lacked. These are not inferior BitStarz alternatives. In several key respects, they are better.

BitStarz is one of the most respected names in the Bitcoin casino industry. Since 2014, it has built a reputation for fast payouts, a strong game library, and a user experience that set the standard for the early crypto casino market. For many players, BitStarz was the introduction to what a genuinely good cryptocurrency gambling platform could look like — clean design, reliable withdrawals, and a selection of games far beyond what traditional online casinos offered.

What Is BitStarz? Understanding the Platform Before Exploring Alternatives

BitStarz launched in 2014 as one of the first online casinos to fully embrace Bitcoin as a payment method. Over the following decade, it grew into one of the most awarded crypto casino brands in the market — winning multiple industry prizes for casino of the year and fastest payouts. Understanding what BitStarz does well, and where it falls short, frames the search for casinos similar to BitStarz effectively.

BitStarz Feature Details Founded 2014 — one of the original Bitcoin casinos Licence Antillephone N.V. (Curacao) Crypto Accepted BTC, ETH, LTC, USDT, DOGE, XRP and more Fiat Accepted Yes — EUR, USD, AUD, CAD and other currencies Welcome Bonus Up to 5 BTC + 180 free spins across first 4 deposits Free Spins 20 no-deposit free spins on registration Game Library 4,000+ games from 50+ providers Withdrawal Speed BTC: minutes; fiat: 0–24 hours No-Deposit Bonus Yes — 20 free spins without deposit on sign-up VIP Programme Loyalty Bonus Store — exclusive cashback for VIP players Live Casino Yes — live blackjack, roulette, baccarat and more Sports Betting Not available — casino-only platform Provably Fair Yes — selected in-house titles Why Players Seek Alts No sports betting, limited no-deposit value, some geo-restrictions

What BitStarz Does Exceptionally Well

BitStarz’s strongest credentials are payout speed and platform quality. The casino has maintained a reputation for processing cryptocurrency withdrawals within minutes throughout its ten-year history — a consistency that newer platforms sometimes struggle to match at scale. The 4,000+ game library includes content from the industry’s best providers, and the interface design — clean, professional, and fast-loading — has influenced the aesthetic direction of many BitStarz competitor sites. For players who value a premium, reliable crypto casino experience, BitStarz’s track record is genuinely impressive.

Where BitStarz Falls Short — Why Players Search for Alternatives

The absence of sports betting is BitStarz’s most significant structural limitation. The platform is a casino — full stop. In 2026, the best crypto casinos offer integrated sportsbooks under a single wallet alongside their casino sections. Goldenbet, Donbet, Mystake, and Freshbet all provide what BitStarz cannot: the ability to place a Premier League bet and then spin some slots in the same session from the same account. For players who discovered BitStarz and want to consolidate their gambling at a single platform that covers both, the need for a BitStarz alternative is straightforward.

Geographic restrictions further limit BitStarz’s accessibility. US and UK players — two of the world’s largest English-language gambling markets — are blocked from creating accounts. The five BitStarz alternatives reviewed in this guide are accessible from significantly more countries, making casinos similar to BitStarz practically more useful for players in restricted markets.

8 Reasons Players Look for Casinos Like BitStarz

Reason to Switch BitStarz Limitation Alternative Advantage Best Alt No sports betting BitStarz is casino-only — no sportsbook at all Goldenbet, Donbet, Mystake — full books Goldenbet Bonus cap after 4 deposits 5 BTC bonus spread across 4 deposits; complex structure Simpler bonuses with single-deposit maximums Donbet (150%) Geo-restrictions Blocked in US, UK, and several other markets All 5 alts accessible from more regions All five Smaller game library 4,000+ titles — mid-range vs alternatives Mystake 7k+, Donbet 5k+, Freshbet 5k+ Mystake No-deposit spins expire fast 20 free spins have tight expiry on BitStarz Alternatives offer better bonus flexibility Freshbet Fiat withdrawal delays Fiat payouts 0–24 hrs — slow vs crypto alts All 5 process crypto in minutes All five Limited crash games Crash selection smaller than dedicated crypto casinos Mystake, Donbet, Cosmobet lead on crash Mystake No no-KYC option Full KYC required at all account levels Donbet and Cosmobet have no-KYC tiers Cosmobet

Best BitStarz Alternatives 2026 — Quick Comparison

Alternative Rating Licence Welcome Bonus Best BitStarz Alternative For Mystake ★★★★★ 4.9 Curacao 100% up to $1,000 Best Overall BitStarz Alternative Goldenbet ★★★★★ 4.8 Curacao 100% up to €500 + 200 FS Sports + Casino Combo Donbet ★★★★☆ 4.7 Curacao 150% up to $1,500 / 1 BTC Biggest Bonus + Widest Crypto Freshbet ★★★★☆ 4.6 Curacao 150% up to £750 + 200 FS Slots Depth + Live Casino Cosmobet ★★★★☆ 4.5 Curacao 100% up to €500 Privacy + Blockchain Gaming

1. Mystake — Best Overall Casino Like BitStarz

#1 Mystake ★ 4.9/5 Licence: Curacao eGamingBest For: BitStarz players who want more game content + crash gamblingWhy Better: 7,000+ games (75% more than BitStarz) + best crash Welcome Bonus: 100% up to $1,000 (BTC & fiat) ✔ PROS ✘ CONS ✔ 7,000+ games — most on this BitStarz alternatives list ✘ No free spins component in welcome bonus ✔ Best crash game library (Aviator, JetX + exclusives) ✘ No-deposit bonus unavailable (BitStarz has 20 FS) ✔ Exclusive plinko, mines, dice — provably fair ✘ Sportsbook less deep than Goldenbet ✔ 100% welcome bonus up to $1,000 ✔ Full sports betting — absent on BitStarz ✔ Active crypto cashback and tournament calendar ✔ Evolution Gaming live casino ✔ All major cryptos accepted ✔ Mobile-first clean interface ✔ 24/7 live chat support Mystake is the best overall casino like BitStarz in 2026 — the platform that most directly upgrades what BitStarz players value while adding the crash gambling and sports betting that BitStarz has always lacked. Its 7,000+ game library is 75% larger than BitStarz’s, its crash gambling section leads all five alternatives, and its $1,000 welcome bonus is straightforward compared to BitStarz’s complex 4-deposit structure.

Why Mystake Is the Most Direct BitStarz Alternative

Players who love BitStarz typically love three things about it: clean platform design, a large game library, and fast crypto payouts. Mystake delivers all three — and extends each. The platform’s interface is clean and modern, directly comparable to BitStarz’s visual quality. The 7,000+ game library from 80+ providers is approximately 75% larger than BitStarz’s catalogue, covering every game format BitStarz offers plus crash gambling, provably fair mini games, and a sports betting section that BitStarz has never provided.

Mystake’s crypto payment infrastructure matches BitStarz’s speed standards — one of the key reasons BitStarz built its reputation. Withdrawals in Ethereum and Litecoin typically complete within 30 minutes; Bitcoin within the hour. This fast payout performance was what made BitStarz the gold standard for crypto casino payouts in the early market, and Mystake meets that same standard while extending the game catalogue beyond what BitStarz offers.

Crash Games — The Feature BitStarz Players Want but Can’t Find There

BitStarz’s crash game selection is limited compared to dedicated crypto casino platforms. Mystake’s crash gambling library is the most extensive among all five BitStarz alternatives reviewed here: Aviator, JetX, Spaceman, and multiple exclusive in-house crash variants with provably fair blockchain verification. Players who know crash gambling from other platforms and wanted to find it at BitStarz will find Mystake’s crash section a revelation — the full format is present, provably fair, and available for real cryptocurrency stakes at minimums competitive with BitStarz’s standard game stakes.

Mystake vs BitStarz — Bonus Structure Comparison

BitStarz’s welcome bonus — up to 5 BTC across four deposits plus 20 no-deposit free spins — has a large headline figure but is spread across multiple deposits in a structure that not all players maximise. Mystake’s 100% up to $1,000 is simpler: deposit once, receive the match immediately, apply it to the 7,000+ game library. While BitStarz’s total potential bonus value is higher for large multi-deposit players, Mystake’s single-deposit structure is more immediately impactful for the majority of players who make one or two initial deposits at a new casino.

2. Goldenbet — Best BitStarz Alternative for Sports Betting

#2 Goldenbet ★ 4.8/5 Licence: Curacao eGamingBest For: BitStarz players who want sports betting added to their casinoWhy Better: Full sportsbook + 200 FS — two things BitStarz has never offered Welcome Bonus: 100% up to €500 + 200 Free Spins on Slots ✔ PROS ✘ CONS ✔ Full sportsbook — entirely absent on BitStarz ✘ Bonus ceiling lower than Donbet ✔ 200 free spins — BitStarz’s 180 matched and structured better ✘ No no-deposit free spins (BitStarz has 20) ✔ 30+ sports with live in-play BTC betting ✘ No-KYC option unavailable ✔ 4,000+ casino games including slots and live casino ✔ Crypto + fiat accepted ✔ Live in-play betting with cash-out ✔ Competitive BTC odds across all major sports ✔ Sub-hour crypto withdrawals ✔ VIP cashback programme ✔ Mobile sports + casino app Goldenbet is the best BitStarz alternative for players who want everything BitStarz delivers — quality casino, fast crypto payouts, solid game library — plus the sports betting that BitStarz has always refused to offer. The 200 free spins on first deposit and full Premier League/cricket/esports sportsbook make Goldenbet the most complete platform for BitStarz players whose gambling interests extend beyond the casino floor.

Sports Betting — BitStarz’s Permanent Absence

BitStarz made a deliberate platform decision when it launched: casino only, no sports betting. For a decade, this has been the platform’s most frequently cited limitation. In 2026, with bitcoin sportsbooks reaching technical and market maturity at competing platforms, BitStarz’s casino-only model feels increasingly restrictive for players who want a single account covering all their gambling activity.

Goldenbet’s sportsbook covers football at every major level, basketball including the NBA, tennis across all Grand Slams and ATP/WTA, cricket in all formats, rugby, golf, MMA, boxing, horse racing, and esports. All markets are BTC-denominated — players who value Bitcoin gambling do not need to convert to fiat to access the full sportsbook. This is precisely the sports betting experience that BitStarz players have been requesting for years, and Goldenbet delivers it as a natural complement to a 4,000+ game casino section.

200 Free Spins — Better Structured Than BitStarz’s 180

BitStarz’s 180 free spins are distributed across the first four deposits — 20 no-deposit spins on registration, then batches of 30, 50, and 80 as deposits are made. Goldenbet’s 200 free spins are awarded on the first deposit — a larger quantity in a simpler structure. For players who prefer immediate free spin access rather than earning them incrementally across multiple deposits, Goldenbet’s 200 upfront spins are more practically valuable than BitStarz’s 180 phased over a multi-deposit welcome journey.

3. Donbet — Best BitStarz Alternative for Bonus Value & Crypto Range

#3 Donbet ★ 4.7/5 Licence: Curacao eGamingBest For: BitStarz players who want a bigger bonus % and wider crypto choiceWhy Better: 150% vs BitStarz’s 100% match; 20+ coins vs BitStarz’s 6+ Welcome Bonus: 150% up to $1,500 (fiat) | 150% up to 1 BTC (crypto) ✔ PROS ✘ CONS ✔ 150% bonus — higher match % than BitStarz’s 100% ✘ No no-deposit free spins (BitStarz has 20 FS) ✔ 5,000+ games — 25% more than BitStarz’s 4,000+ ✘ No free spins in welcome bonus ✔ 20+ cryptocurrencies vs BitStarz’s 6+ ✘ Newer brand than BitStarz’s 10-year history ✔ No-KYC withdrawal tier — BitStarz requires full KYC ✔ Provably fair crash and blockchain dice ✔ Full sports betting not on BitStarz ✔ Instant crypto deposits & sub-hour withdrawals ✔ Modern platform design quality matching BitStarz ✔ Live casino powered by Evolution Gaming ✔ New games added weekly Donbet is the best BitStarz alternative for players who want more bonus value (150% vs BitStarz’s 100%), more cryptocurrency options (20+ vs 6+), and the no-KYC privacy that BitStarz’s full-KYC model has never provided. Its 5,000+ game library, provably fair crash games, and full sportsbook deliver on every dimension where BitStarz has limitations.

Donbet vs BitStarz — Bonus and Crypto Comparison

The most direct quantitative comparison between Donbet and BitStarz is the welcome bonus structure. BitStarz offers 100% on the first deposit (up to 1 BTC), with subsequent deposits also covered up to a total of 5 BTC across four deposits. Donbet offers 150% on the first deposit up to $1,500 or 1 BTC — a higher percentage than BitStarz’s standard 100% rate. For players making a single substantial first deposit at a new casino like BitStarz, Donbet’s 150% match is immediately superior to BitStarz’s 100%.

On cryptocurrency breadth, Donbet’s 20+ supported currencies comprehensively outpaces BitStarz’s approximately six coins. BitStarz-style platforms have traditionally focused on Bitcoin and Ethereum with a handful of alternatives. Donbet adds Solana, BNB, Dogecoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, USDT, USDC, and additional coins that cover the full range of cryptocurrency portfolios held by typical crypto casino players. For players who hold diverse crypto portfolios and want the flexibility to deposit in whichever asset they currently prefer, Donbet’s breadth is the most practical cryptocurrency advantage available at any casino similar to BitStarz on this list.

No-KYC at Donbet vs BitStarz’s Full Verification Requirement

BitStarz requires full identity verification — government-issued photo ID, proof of address, and sometimes source of funds documentation — for all players above minimal activity thresholds. Donbet’s no-KYC withdrawal tier allows players to deposit, play, and withdraw below a defined threshold without any identity documentation. For players who chose Bitcoin gambling specifically for the privacy advantages over traditional fiat casinos, Donbet’s no-KYC option is a meaningful feature that BitStarz’s decade of operation has never provided.

4. Freshbet — Best BitStarz Alternative for Slots Depth & Free Spins

#4 Freshbet ★ 4.6/5 Licence: Curacao eGamingBest For: BitStarz players who love slots and want more spins + a bigger matchWhy Better: 5,000+ slots + 200 FS + 150% — more than BitStarz on all counts Welcome Bonus: 150% up to £750 + 200 Free Spins on Slots ✔ PROS ✘ CONS ✔ 5,000+ slots — 43% more than BitStarz’s 3,500+ ✘ No no-deposit free spins like BitStarz’s 20 ✔ 200 free spins on first deposit ✘ Sportsbook less comprehensive than Goldenbet ✔ 150% bonus — higher % than BitStarz’s 100% ✘ No no-KYC option ✔ 200+ live dealer tables ✔ New slots weekly from 80+ providers ✔ Evolution Gaming + Pragmatic Play Live ✔ Crypto + fiat accepted ✔ Strong VIP programme ✔ Mobile-optimised for all devices ✔ 24/7 customer support Freshbet is the best BitStarz alternative for players whose primary interest is slots. The 5,000+ slots library is 43% larger than BitStarz’s slots section, the 200 free spins on first deposit is competitive with BitStarz’s 180 phased spins in a simpler single-deposit structure, and the 150% bonus percentage beats BitStarz’s 100% first-deposit match. For slot enthusiasts looking for a casino similar to BitStarz with more content and better bonus terms, Freshbet delivers on all counts.

Freshbet’s Slots Library vs BitStarz — Depth and Breadth

BitStarz’s slots library of approximately 3,500 titles is respectable — it was genuinely impressive when BitStarz built its reputation in the mid-2010s. In 2026, Freshbet’s 5,000+ slots from 80+ providers gives slots-focused players 43% more titles than BitStarz offers, with the additional breadth skewed toward the newest and most innovative releases from international developers. Hacksaw Gaming, Nolimit City, Push Gaming, and Relax Gaming — whose high-volatility titles have become the gold standard for serious slots players — are fully represented at Freshbet in a way that BitStarz’s 50-provider network does not match.

Freshbet’s 150% + 200 Free Spins vs BitStarz’s Welcome Package

BitStarz’s welcome package has a large total value — up to 5 BTC plus 180 free spins — but the complexity of spreading it across four deposits means many players do not maximise it. Freshbet’s 150% plus 200 free spins on the first deposit provides immediate, straightforward value in a single transaction. The 150% match percentage beats BitStarz’s 100% first-deposit rate, and the 200 free spins awarded immediately exceed the 20 no-deposit spins BitStarz offers at sign-up. For players who prefer a clear, front-loaded welcome rather than a phased multi-deposit structure, Freshbet’s package is more practically valuable.

200+ Live Casino Tables vs BitStarz’s Live Section

BitStarz’s live casino section is solid — live blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and a selection of live game shows are available. Freshbet’s 200+ live tables powered by Evolution Gaming and Pragmatic Play Live provide a deeper live casino floor than BitStarz maintains. Multiple live blackjack variants at every stake level, all Evolution live roulette formats, live baccarat rooms, live poker, and the full Evolution game show catalogue — Crazy Time, Monopoly Live, Lightning Roulette — are all present at Freshbet in greater variety than BitStarz’s live section offers. For players who consider live casino a significant part of their gambling, Freshbet’s depth is the superior live casino option among all BitStarz similar sites on this list.

5. Cosmobet — Best BitStarz Alternative for Privacy & Blockchain

#5 Cosmobet ★ 4.5/5 Licence: Curacao eGamingBest For: BitStarz players who want blockchain-native privacy alongside quality casinoWhy Better: Full no-KYC + MetaMask — privacy features BitStarz has never offered Welcome Bonus: 100% up to €500 (+ enhanced crypto rates) ✔ PROS ✘ CONS ✔ Full no-KYC withdrawal option — unique vs BitStarz ✘ Smaller game library than Mystake or Donbet ✔ MetaMask wallet direct authentication ✘ No no-deposit free spins like BitStarz’s 20 ✔ Provably fair crash & blockchain dice ✘ Sportsbook less comprehensive ✔ 3,000+ casino games including slots ✔ Instant BTC/ETH deposits & fast withdrawals ✔ 15+ cryptocurrencies accepted ✔ Anonymous play at lower account tiers ✔ Blockchain-native gambling ethos ✔ Strong esports betting ✔ Modern crypto-first interface Cosmobet is the best BitStarz alternative for players attracted to BitStarz’s crypto identity but frustrated by its full-KYC requirements. Its genuine no-KYC withdrawal option, MetaMask direct wallet authentication, and provably fair blockchain games deliver the most authentically privacy-preserving crypto casino experience available at any casino similar to BitStarz — features BitStarz’s decade of operation has deliberately not provided.

Cosmobet — The Privacy-First BitStarz Alternative

BitStarz’s longevity is impressive. But its full-KYC model — requiring government ID, proof of address, and sometimes source of funds documentation — is the opposite of the pseudonymous cryptocurrency philosophy that drew many players to Bitcoin gambling in the first place. Players who came to BitStarz because crypto gambling felt more private than bank-card casino transactions find themselves submitting the same documentation on withdrawal as they would at any regulated fiat casino.

Cosmobet directly addresses this tension. Its no-KYC withdrawal tier allows players to deposit Bitcoin or Ethereum, play any game in the 3,000+ library, and withdraw below a defined threshold without submitting any identity documents. The MetaMask wallet authentication means some players never even create a traditional email-password account — they sign in with their Ethereum wallet signature, a cryptographic proof of ownership that requires no personal data. For players who chose BitStarz partly for its crypto-native identity and feel the KYC requirement betrays that identity, Cosmobet is the BitStarz alternative that genuinely delivers the privacy the broader crypto casino concept promises.

MetaMask Authentication — The Web3 Feature BitStarz Lacks

Cosmobet is the only casino like BitStarz on this list that supports MetaMask and Web3 wallet login as a primary account authentication method. Players who already manage crypto through MetaMask can authenticate using their Ethereum wallet signature — a passwordless, email-free sign-in that requires no personal information beyond a wallet address. The wallet serves as both authentication and payment, unifying identity and funds in a way that reflects how DeFi applications work. BitStarz, despite a decade of Bitcoin casino operation, has not implemented this Web3 authentication standard — making Cosmobet a meaningfully more technologically advanced alternative for crypto-native players.

Provably Fair Gaming at Cosmobet

BitStarz offers provably fair gaming on a limited selection of in-house titles. Cosmobet’s provably fair implementation covers crash games, dice, and a growing selection of instant games with blockchain-anchored randomness using publicly verifiable seed and hash values. Players can independently confirm every outcome was genuinely random using standard SHA256 cryptographic tools — the trustless verification standard that defines the crypto casino concept at its most principled. For BitStarz players who value this transparency, Cosmobet offers the most consistently provably fair game experience among all five casinos similar to BitStarz reviewed in this guide.

BitStarz vs 5 Alternatives — Full Feature Comparison

The following matrix provides a direct side-by-side comparison of BitStarz against all five best BitStarz alternatives across the key features that matter most to players searching for casinos like BitStarz in 2026:

Feature BitStarz Mystake Goldenbet Donbet Freshbet Cosmobet BTC Deposits ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes Fiat Also Accepted ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes No-Deposit Bonus ✔ 20 FS ✘ No ✘ No ✘ No ✘ No ✘ No Deposit Match % Up to 5 BTC 100% 100%+ 150% 150% 100% Free Spins ✔ 180 ✘ No ✔ 200 ✘ No ✔ 200 ✘ No Sports Betting ✘ No ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✘ Ltd Crash Games ✔ Ltd ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes Provably Fair ✔ Ltd ✔ Yes ✘ Ltd ✔ Yes ✘ Ltd ✔ Yes No-KYC Option ✘ No ✘ No ✘ No ✔ Tier ✘ No ✔ Full Game Library 4,000+ 7,000+ 4,000+ 5,000+ 5,000+ 3,000+ No-Dep FS Value ✔ 20 FS ✘ None ✘ None ✘ None ✘ None ✘ None Coins Supported 6+ 15+ 15+ 20+ 15+ 15+

The comparison makes clear that all five alternatives match or exceed BitStarz on total game library, with Mystake (7,000+) and both Donbet and Freshbet (5,000+ each) significantly outpacing BitStarz’s 4,000+. Sports betting — BitStarz’s permanent absence — is available at Goldenbet, Donbet, Mystake, and Freshbet. No-KYC options unavailable at BitStarz are provided by Donbet and Cosmobet. The one area where BitStarz leads all five alternatives is the no-deposit free spin offer: 20 free spins without any deposit is a genuinely unique feature that none of the five alternatives currently match.

Game Library Comparison — BitStarz vs All 5 Alternatives

For players whose primary reason for seeking a casino similar to BitStarz is game variety, the following table breaks down library depth across all key game categories:

Category BitStarz Mystake Goldenbet Donbet Freshbet Cosmobet Total Games 4,000+ 7,000+ 4,000+ 5,000+ 5,000+ 3,000+ Software Providers 50+ 80+ 60+ 80+ 80+ 50+ Slots Library 3,500+ 6,000+ 3,500+ 4,500+ 4,500+ 2,500+ Live Casino 200+ tables Strong 100+ tables Yes 200+ tables Yes Crash Games Limited ★★★★★ ★★★☆☆ ★★★★☆ ★★★☆☆ ★★★★☆ Sports Betting ✘ None ✔ Full ✔ Full ✔ Full ✔ Full ✘ Ltd Provably Fair ✔ Limited ✔ Yes ✘ Ltd ✔ Yes ✘ Ltd ✔ Yes Jackpot Pokies ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes Megaways ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes New Releases/Week Several Many Several Many Many Several

Slots — Where the Alternatives Pull Ahead

BitStarz’s slots library of approximately 3,500 titles was best-in-class when it was built. In 2026, Mystake (6,000+), Donbet (4,500+), and Freshbet (4,500+) all carry more slots titles — and the gap is most pronounced in the newest, most innovative releases from developers like Hacksaw Gaming, Nolimit City, and Relax Gaming whose catalogues appeared after BitStarz’s library architecture was established. For players who discover they have seen all the slots BitStarz has to offer, the five alternatives on this list provide years of additional content.

Crash Games — BitStarz’s Notable Gap

Crash gambling has become a defining feature of the premium crypto casino experience. BitStarz’s limited crash game section is one of the most commonly cited reasons players search for casinos like BitStarz — they want the crypto casino quality that BitStarz represents combined with the crash games it has never fully embraced. Mystake leads all alternatives on crash game depth with Aviator, JetX, Spaceman, and exclusive in-house crash variants. Donbet and Cosmobet also offer strong provably fair crash sections.

Bonus Comparison — BitStarz vs All 5 Alternatives

BitStarz’s welcome package — up to 5 BTC plus 180 free spins across four deposits — is substantial but complex. Understanding how the five alternatives compare requires accounting for structure as well as headline value:

Casino Welcome Offer Free Spins Wagering Standout vs BitStarz BitStarz Up to 5 BTC (4 deposits) 20 no-dep + 180 FS 40x Strong BTC total; multi-dep complexity Mystake 100% up to $1,000 None ~35x Largest library; best crash section Goldenbet 100% up to €500 200 FS ~35x 200 FS + sports — widest combo Donbet 150% up to $1,500 None ~30–35x Highest % + ceiling; 20+ cryptos Freshbet 150% up to £750 200 FS ~35x 150% + 200 FS — best for slots fans Cosmobet 100% up to €500 None ~30x Best wagering terms; no-KYC

The No-Deposit Free Spins Question

BitStarz’s 20 no-deposit free spins on registration are genuinely unique on this list — none of the five alternatives offer a no-deposit bonus equivalent. For players who specifically want to try a new casino risk-free before depositing, BitStarz’s 20 free spins represent a feature the alternatives cannot match. However, the long-run bonus value calculation changes substantially when first deposits are made: Donbet’s 150% and Freshbet’s 150% plus 200 free spins on deposit provide significantly more value than BitStarz’s 100% first-deposit rate for players who intend to make a meaningful initial deposit.

Cryptocurrency Support — BitStarz vs Alternatives

BitStarz accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, USDT, and a small selection of additional currencies. The five alternatives reviewed here all accept the same core coins — but several extend significantly beyond BitStarz’s range:

Cryptocurrency BitStarz Mystake Goldenbet Donbet Freshbet Cosmobet Bitcoin (BTC) ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes Ethereum (ETH) ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes Litecoin (LTC) ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes USDT ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes Dogecoin (DOGE) ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes Ripple (XRP) ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes Bitcoin Cash ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes Solana (SOL) ✘ No ✔ Yes ✘ No ✔ Yes ✘ No ✔ Yes BNB ✘ No ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes USDC ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes ✔ Yes

Donbet’s 20+ cryptocurrency support is the widest on this list, covering Solana, BNB, and numerous altcoins unavailable at BitStarz. All five alternatives accept USDC and USDT stablecoins — an increasingly important option for players who want crypto payment speed without cryptocurrency price volatility. The core currencies — BTC, ETH, LTC, USDT, DOGE, XRP, BCH — are accepted at all six platforms including BitStarz, meaning existing BitStarz crypto holdings are directly portable to any alternative on this list.

Which BitStarz Alternative Should You Choose?

The right BitStarz alternative depends entirely on why you are looking for one. Use this decision guide:

If You’re Leaving BitStarz Because… Choose Key Reason You loved BitStarz but want more games Mystake 7,000+ games — 75% more than BitStarz You want sports betting alongside casino Goldenbet Best sportsbook + 200 FS + 4,000+ games You want a bigger deposit bonus % Donbet 150% vs BitStarz multi-deposit structure You want free spins + big bonus together Freshbet 150% + 200 FS — most complete combo You want more privacy + no-KYC Cosmobet Full no-KYC + MetaMask — BitStarz requires KYC You want the best crash games Mystake Most extensive crash library with real $ stakes You want the widest crypto selection Donbet 20+ coins vs BitStarz’s 6+ currencies You want a similar quality platform Mystake Closest to BitStarz’s clean premium interface

How to Switch From BitStarz to a BitStarz Alternative — 8 Steps

Moving from BitStarz to one of the five best casinos like BitStarz reviewed here is straightforward. Your existing cryptocurrency wallet works at all five alternatives, and registration takes under five minutes:

# Action Detail 1 Withdraw BitStarz balance first Complete any active bonus wagering and withdraw your BitStarz balance before switching. Don’t leave funds idle. 2 Identify your primary need Use the ‘Why Players Leave BitStarz’ table in this guide to match your specific reason for switching to the right alternative. 3 Register at your chosen alternative Sign up with email and password. Most BitStarz alternatives require similar registration to BitStarz itself. 4 Verify your identity early Submit KYC documents immediately after registration — before depositing. This prevents withdrawal delays later. 5 Transfer your crypto wallet setup Your existing BTC, ETH, or LTC wallet works at all five alternatives — no new wallet setup required. 6 Claim the welcome bonus Each alternative has a more generous or differently structured bonus than BitStarz’s 4-deposit model. Read the terms. 7 Explore your reason for switching If you left BitStarz for sports betting: go to Goldenbet. For more games: Mystake. For bigger bonus: Donbet. For privacy: Cosmobet. 8 Test the withdrawal pipeline Make a small initial withdrawal to confirm the payout process matches the speed claimed before committing large deposits.

What to Expect in Your First Session

The first session at any of the five BitStarz alternatives will feel immediately familiar if you come from BitStarz. The game library interface, crypto deposit process, and live casino format are all directly comparable. The differences become apparent in the areas covered by this guide: more games than you remember seeing on BitStarz, a sports betting section that has never been accessible, and — for Donbet and Cosmobet players — a withdrawal process that proceeds without the KYC documentation request that BitStarz eventually requires.

Responsible Gambling at BitStarz Alternative Sites

Switching from BitStarz to an alternative site does not change the fundamental risks of real money gambling. All five casinos similar to BitStarz reviewed here carry the same risks as BitStarz itself — and as offshore platforms, they operate with different consumer protection frameworks than national regulators provide. All five offer voluntary responsible gambling tools including deposit limits, loss limits, and self-exclusion options.

Set a deposit limit immediately upon registration at your new BitStarz alternative site — before your first session.

Never chase losses. The games at any casino like BitStarz are random. Previous results have no bearing on future outcomes.

Take advantage of self-exclusion if gambling begins to feel out of control — all five platforms support this through their responsible gambling section or customer support team.

Remember that cryptocurrency price volatility adds an additional financial risk dimension beyond game outcomes. Budget in a stable currency equivalent, not in crypto terms.

Organisation Website Contact GamCare (UK) gamcare.org.uk 0808 802 0133 (24/7) BeGambleAware begambleaware.org Free resources worldwide National Problem Gambling (US) ncpgambling.org 1-800-522-4700 (24/7) Gambling Help Online (AU) gamblinghelponline.org.au 1800 858 858 (24/7) Gamblers Anonymous gamblersanonymous.org International peer support BetBlocker betblocker.org Free device-level site blocker

This guide is intended for adults aged 18 and over. Real money gambling involves genuine financial risk. If gambling is causing harm, please contact one of the organisations above — all services are free and confidential.

Frequently Asked Questions — Casinos Like BitStarz

What is the best casino like BitStarz?

Mystake is the best overall casino like BitStarz in 2026. It most closely replicates BitStarz’s quality platform and crypto casino experience while adding 7,000+ games (vs BitStarz’s 4,000+), the best crash gambling section among the alternatives, a full sports betting section, and a cleaner single-deposit $1,000 bonus structure. For bonus value, Donbet’s 150% leads. For sports betting and free spins, Goldenbet. For slots depth, Freshbet. For privacy, Cosmobet.

Do BitStarz alternatives offer a no-deposit bonus?

None of the five BitStarz alternatives reviewed in this guide offer a no-deposit free spin bonus equivalent to BitStarz’s 20 free spins on registration. This is BitStarz’s genuinely unique advantage on this list. However, all five alternatives offer better first-deposit bonuses than BitStarz’s 100% match rate — with Donbet and Freshbet at 150% and Goldenbet and Freshbet including 200 free spins alongside their deposit match.

Which casino like BitStarz has the most games?

Mystake has the most games of all five BitStarz alternatives reviewed here, with 7,000+ titles from 80+ providers — approximately 75% more than BitStarz’s 4,000+ game catalogue. Donbet and Freshbet both offer 5,000+ games. All five BitStarz alternatives have larger game libraries than BitStarz itself.

Do BitStarz alternatives accept the same cryptocurrencies?

Yes — all five BitStarz alternatives accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, USDT, Dogecoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, and USDC. Your existing BitStarz crypto holdings are directly usable at any alternative on this list with no wallet changes required. Donbet extends to 20+ currencies. Cosmobet offers MetaMask direct connection for the broadest ERC-20 token support.

Which casino similar to BitStarz has sports betting?

Goldenbet, Donbet, Mystake, and Freshbet all offer sportsbooks — the missing feature that BitStarz has never provided. Goldenbet has the most comprehensive sports betting section, covering 30+ sports with in-play markets, cash-out, and live streaming. For players who want to combine casino gaming and sports betting in the same account — exactly what BitStarz cannot offer — Goldenbet is the strongest choice.

Are BitStarz alternative sites safe and legitimate?

All five casino sites like BitStarz reviewed in this guide — Mystake, Goldenbet, Donbet, Freshbet, and Cosmobet — hold valid Curacao eGaming licences, use certified RNG software from recognised providers, and have documented track records of processing cryptocurrency withdrawal requests. They operate under Curacao regulation rather than national licensing — different consumer protection standards than BitStarz’s Antillephone N.V. Curacao licence, but equivalent in licensing tier. Always verify the licence and check independent player withdrawal reviews before depositing significant funds at any new casino like BitStarz.

Can I transfer my BitStarz balance to an alternative?

You cannot directly transfer your BitStarz balance — you must withdraw from BitStarz to your personal crypto wallet, then deposit from that wallet to your chosen alternative. All five BitStarz alternatives accept the same cryptocurrencies as BitStarz, so the process is: withdraw from BitStarz to your wallet (minutes for crypto), then deposit from your wallet to the alternative (minutes for crypto). Total transfer time is typically under 30 minutes using Ethereum or Litecoin, or 30–90 minutes using Bitcoin depending on network congestion.

Conclusion: Best Casinos Like BitStarz in 2026

BitStarz earned its reputation honestly — ten years of fast payouts, quality games, and consistent platform reliability deserve respect. But in 2026, the casinos that have built on BitStarz’s foundation offer more than BitStarz itself has been willing to provide: sports betting, larger game libraries, higher bonus percentages, no-KYC privacy options, and broader cryptocurrency support.

Mystake is the best overall casino like BitStarz — capturing the platform quality and crypto casino identity that BitStarz represents while adding 75% more games, the best crash gambling section, and a sports betting capability BitStarz has never offered. Goldenbet fills the sports betting gap most comprehensively. Donbet delivers the highest bonus percentage and widest crypto support. Freshbet provides the deepest slots library and the best combined bonus package for slots players. Cosmobet delivers the privacy-first, blockchain-native experience that BitStarz’s identity implies but its KYC requirements undermine.

Whichever casino like BitStarz you choose from this list, you will find the core BitStarz experience preserved — fast crypto payouts, quality games, reliable platform — alongside the specific additions this guide has identified. The best BitStarz alternative is not a lesser option. In 2026, it is the better one.