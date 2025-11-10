Are you a sports fan looking to enhance your gambling experience? This guide is for you. We will explore the best crypto betting sites. Over the last few years, many Bitcoin betting sites have emerged, but it is crucial to check if they are safe and reliable before choosing to play on one of them. We picked the best Bitcoin betting sites and introduced them in this article in order to ensure you an enjoyable and secure experience. Our top recommendation is CoinCasino.
List of the Best Crypto Betting Sites
- Coin Casino – Welcome Bonus of 200% up to $30,000 Plus 50 Super Spins
- Lucky Block – 200% Welcome Bonus up to $25,000 Plus 50 Free Spins
- WSM Casino – Welcome Offer of 200% up to $25,000 Plus 50 Free Spins
- Mega Dice – Get a 200% Welcome Bonus up to 1 BTC Plus 50 Free Spins
- TG Casino – Excellent 200% Welcome Bonus up to 10 ETH Plus 50 Free Spins
- Instant Casino – Welcome Bonus of 200% of up to $7,500 Plus 10% Weekly Cashback
- Golden Panda – 200% Welcome Package up to $5,000 Plus 50 Free Spins
- Discasino – Welcome Bonus of 200% up to $10,000
- Samba Slots – 200% Welcome Bonus up to $5,000 Plus 50 Free Spins
- Fast Slots – Great 200% Welcome Bonus of up to $5,000 Plus 200 Free Spins
As there are many options available, we selected the best crypto betting sites, taking into account promotions, sports markets offered, overall usability, customer support, and payment options up ported. Let’s delve into the best betting sites that accept Bitcoin so you can choose the right one for you.
1. Coin Casino – Best Crypto Betting Site Overall
Highlights:
- Intuitive interface
- Accepts multiple cryptocurrencies
- Generous welcome bonus, up to $25,000
- eSports available
CoinCasino was launched in 2024, and since then, it has earned a strong reputation among the best crypto betting sites. This Bitcoin sportsbook presents a wide range of sports markets to bet on, a generous welcome bonus, and a simple, clean interface where users can find everything very easily.
Sports Offered
When it comes to the sports markets offered, there are several options: soccer betting, horse racing, basketball, golf betting, MMA, racing, and popular leagues and events such as NFL betting, NBA, and Champions League. There are also eSports available to bet on.
Welcome Offer and Promotions
In regards to the promotions, CoinCasino welcomes new users with a bonus of 200% up to $25,000 plus 50 free spins. It also presents other promotions that are available directly on the Bitcoin sportsbook.
Banking Methods
The payment options available are only cryptocurrencies. Players can make deposits using Ripple, Tron, Solana, Cardano, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and more. All transactions are processed within minutes, and CoinCasino provides two factor authentication to ensure safety.
2. Lucky Block – Top Sportsbook with a Great Loyalty Program
Highlights:
- Presents its own token, $LBLOCK
- Accepts a wide range of cryptocurrencies
- 24/7 customer s up port
- Features a Loyalty program
- Tournaments with juicy prizes
Lucky Block stands out among the best Bitcoin betting sites, as it presents an excellent loyalty program with exclusive rewards, several sports and tournaments with great prizes. It operates under a Curacao license, ensuring a trustworthy crypto sports betting experience.
Sports Offered
Players at this Bitcoin sportsbook can bet on eSports, baseball, boxing, football betting, MMA, and many popular leagues and sports events. Lucky Block presents several types of bets such as straight bets, spread bets, and parlays. Players can also enjoy live betting options.
Welcome Offer and Promotions
The welcome bonus of this crypto betting site is 200% up to $25,000 plus 50 free spins. Lucky Block also presents a loyalty program with 11 levels, where players can go through each level and unlock rewards and benefits. In addition, there are other promotions such as tournaments and cash drops.
Banking Methods
Lucky Block only supports cryptocurrencies. Deposits can be made using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether, Ethereum, and Ripple, among others. Also, this Bitcoin sportsbook presents its own token, called $LBLOCK, which can be purchased directly on the site.
3. WSM Casino – Excellent Choice for Live Betting Options
Highlights:
- 24/7 customer s up port
- Presents its own token, $WSM
- Accepts a wide range of cryptocurrencies
- Holds a reputable license
Among the best Bitcoin sports betting sites, WSM Casino stands out due to its wide range of live betting options, safety measures, and 24/7 responsive customer support. This Bitcoin sports betting site holds a Curaçao Gaming Authority license that ensures a safe and trustworthy crypto sports betting experience.
Sports Offered
When it comes to the sports offered, there are several options such as live betting sports, NBA betting, NFL or La Liga leagues, rugby, tennis, table tennis, horse racing betting, baseball, basketball, softball, soccer, football, and many more options.
Welcome Offer and Promotions
WSM Casino features a quite generous welcome bonus of 200% bonus of up to $25,000 plus 50 free spins, and in addition, it boasts other promotions such as the Spring Fortune Reload bonus. There is also a VIP Club with benefits like 25% weekly cashback on losses.
Banking Methods
In regards to the payment options, this Bitcoin sports betting site accepts multiple cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ripple, Tron, Tether, and more. WSM Casino presents its own token called $WSM, which provides its users with several benefits and rewards.
4. Mega Dice – Sportsbook with the Highest Welcome Bonus
Highlights:
- Features a wide range of tournaments
- A quite generous welcome bonus: up to 1 BTC
- Simple interface and well organized menu
- Several types of sports bets
- Has its own token, $DICE
Mega Dice is among the best Bitcoin sports betting sites as it features a simple interface and a clean menu where players can find all sports easily. There is 24/7 customer support that players can reach via live chat and email. Also, it works perfectly on both mobile and desktop devices.
Sports Offered
Players can enjoy several sports such as rugby, tennis, soccer, football, table tennis, waterpolo, baseball, basketball, and live betting options. There are several leagues available and popular sports events such as the NCAA and horse races.
Welcome Offer and Promotions
This crypto sports betting site features a welcome bonus of 200% up to 1 BTC plus 50 free spins, which is one of the highest among Bitcoin betting sites. In addition, Mega Dice presents other promotions like the Monday Cashback Bonus and the Mega Saturday Slots Tournaments.
Banking Methods
The only banking method available is cryptocurrencies. Mega Dice accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, Tron, Ripple, and its own token, $DICE, which can be purchased on the site, and holders access several benefits with it.
5. TG Casino – Top Choice for Betting on Mobile Devices
Highlights:
- Presents its cryptocurrency: $TGC
- Intuitive interface and simple to navigate
- Live betting options
- Operates under the Telegram app
TG Casino is the best crypto sports betting site for mobile devices: it operates under the Telegram app, making it a great choice among players who enjoy playing wherever they are. It also features strong security features like SSL encrypted systems and a user-friendly website.
Sports Offered
The sports offered are several. Players can enjoy basketball, volleyball, football, soccer, eSports, live betting options, and rugby. There are popular leagues and sports events where players can place their bets, adding an extra value to the site.
Welcome Offer and Promotions
TG Casino presents a quite generous welcome bonus: 200% of up to 10 ETH plus 50 free spins. In addition, this crypto betting platform features a loyalty program with levels where users can get benefits and rewards such as rakeback. Also, there are tournaments with prize pools of up to $125,000.
Banking Methods
For payment options, this crypto betting site accepts cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Litecoin, Tether, Cardano, Ripple, Tron, Dogecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. It also has its own token, $TGC, that gives holders access to exclusive rewards.
6. Instant Casino – Excellent Sportsbook with the Fastest Transactions
Highlights:
- Holds a reputable license
- Fast transaction times
- Accepts multiple payment methods
- Live betting options
Instant Casino is one of the best Bitcoin sports betting sites, as it provides the fastest transaction times. Players can withdraw and get payouts instantly, just within minutes. It also holds a license from the Curaçao Gaming Authority, providing reliability to its users.
Sports Offered
When it comes to sports, players can find several options, such as football, soccer, basketball, baseball, volleyball, tennis, table tennis, rugby, and many more. Also, live betting options are available.
Welcome Offer and Promotions
The crypto betting platform has an excellent welcome bonus of 200% up to $7,500, along with 10% weekly cashback on losses. Players can also take advantage of other promotions such as Drops & Wins tournaments, with great prizes.
Banking Methods
Unlike many crypto betting sites, Instant Casino supports a wide selection of payment options. Deposits can be made using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Dogecoin, Tether, Tron, and Bitcoin Cash, and also credit and debit cards, Visa and Mastercard, eWallets, and bank transfers.
7. Golden Panda – Excellent Choice with a Wide Range of Payment Methods
Highlights:
- Accepts multiple payment options
- Several promotions and bonuses
- Sports leagues and events to bet on
- A wide range of sports bets
Golden Panda was launched in 2024, and since then, has earned an important spot among the best crypto betting sites. It holds a license from the Malta Gaming Authority, which ensures a safe and trustworthy environment.
Sports Offered
This Bitcoin betting site boasts an extensive selection of sports to bet on. Players can find rugby, football, soccer, baseball, basketball, tennis, table tennis, waterpolo, horse racing, and MMA. In addition, there are several esports available.
Welcome Offer and Promotions
In regard to the promotions, Golden Panda welcomes new members with a 200% welcome offer up to $5,000 plus 50 free spins. This crypto betting site also offers other promotions, such as 10% weekly cashback on losses and tournaments with juicy prizes.
Banking Methods
As for deposits, Golden Panda supports several banking options. Players can fund their accounts using credit and debit cards, Mastercard and Visa, eWallets, bank transfer, and several cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tron, Dogecoin, Ripple, and Tether.
8. Discasino – Best Options for Players Interaction
Highlights:
- Presents a players’ community through Discord channels
- 24/7 customer s up port
- User friendly site
- Extended sports selection
Discasino features a community for players through Discord channels that make it stand out among the best crypto betting sites. Players on these channels can interact, connect, and exchange tips and strategies. This crypto betting site boasts 24/7 customer support and a simple interface.
Sports Offered
Players at this crypto betting site can enjoy an extended sports selection: rugby, football, soccer, tennis, table tennis, waterpolo, soccer, basketball, baseball, and eSports. There are several sports leagues and events that add extra excitement to the site, like the NFL, NCAA, and the Champions League, to bet on.
Welcome Offer and Promotions
When it comes to the bonuses and promotions, Discasino presents a generous welcome bonus of 200% up to $10,000, distributed across four deposits.
Banking Methods
For payment options, this Bitcoin betting site accepts only cryptocurrencies. Deposits can be made through a wide range of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Solana, Litecoin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Tron, and Bitcoin Cash.
9. Samba Slots – Crypto Betting Site with Excellent Bonuses
Highlights:
- Presents an innovative welcome bonus
- A wide range of sports markets is offered
- Clean menu and interface
- Works on mobile and desktop devices
SambaSlots Casino stands out as one of the best Bitcoin betting sites, providing players with a secure and reliable crypto gambling experience. The crypto betting site features an easy-to-navigate design that works on both desktop and mobile devices.
Sports Offered
When it comes to sports, SambaSlots delivers a broad selection of betting markets, including football, basketball, volleyball, tennis, and events and leagues like the NFL, NBA, Formula 1, and Champions League. The site also includes live betting options.
Welcome Offer and Promotions
In terms of promotions, SambaSlots offers a 200% non-sticky welcome bonus of up to $5,000, along with 50 free spins. This non-sticky bonus allows players to withdraw winnings from their initial deposit without having to meet the wagering requirements tied to the bonus funds first.
Banking Methods
This crypto betting site supports a wide variety of payment options, including popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Tether, Tron, Cardano, and Bitcoin Cash. In addition, deposits can be made using credit or debit cards like Visa and Mastercard.
10. Fast Slots – Top Betting Site with Several Leagues and Events
Highlights:
- 24/7 customer s up port
- Easy to navigate
- Presents live betting options and eSports
- Accepts cards and cryptocurrencies
Fast Slots offers an easy registration process and a straightforward, user-friendly interface. This Bitcoin sports betting site also ensures responsive customers up port and strong security measures to protect players’ personal and financial information.
Sports Offered
When it comes to sports, the crypto betting platform offers a wide variety of options: bettors can enjoy baseball, tennis, soccer, football, rugby, table tennis, volleyball, and basketball, and several leagues and major events such as the Super Bowl, Formula 1, La Liga, and many others.
Welcome Offer and Promotions
Fast Slots features a great welcome bonus of 200% bonus up to $5,000 plus 200 free spins on the popular slot 2 Wild 2 Die by Hacksaw Gaming. It is not the highest among crypto betting sites, but it is still a solid option.
Banking Methods
This crypto sports betting platform accepts a variety of payment methods, including credit and debit cards like Visa and Mastercard, and several cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tether, Ripple, Ethereum, Tron, and Bitcoin Cash.
What are Crypto Betting Sites?
Bitcoin sports betting sites and crypto casinos are online platforms that let players place wagers using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, or Tether instead of traditional currencies. These Bitcoin betting sites operate just like regular sportsbooks but use blockchain technology to make transactions faster, more private, and often more cost-effective. Below are some of the main features of crypto betting sites:
- Fast and Secure Transactions: Deposits and withdrawals are processed almost instantly, with blockchain encryption ensuring top-level security.
- Anonymity and Privacy: Players can bet without sharing personal or banking details, offering greater privacy.
- Low Fees: Crypto payments typically have lower transaction costs compared to traditional payment methods.
- Global Accessibility: Cryptocurrencies allow users from around the world to play, even where fiat betting options may be restricted.
- Exclusive Bonuses: Many Bitcoin sports betting sites reward users with special crypto-only promotions and higher deposit bonuses.
- Wide Range of Games and Sports: From sports betting and live events to esports, Bitcoin sports betting sites offer plenty of choices.
Types of Bets at the Best Crypto Betting Sites
There are several types of bets available at Bitcoin gambling sites. Below you will find the most common types of bets at the best crypto betting sites.
Moneyline Bets
This is the most straightforward form of betting at Bitcoin sports betting sites: you simply choose which team or player will win the match. Moneyline bets are perfect for beginners who prefer simplicity, as they don’t involve any point spreads or complicated calculations.
Spread Bets
Also known as point spread betting, this type evens the playing field between favorites and underdogs. You bet on whether a team will win by more than a certain number of points (the spread) or lose by less than that margin.
Over/Under Bets (Totals)
In this type of wager, you don’t pick a winner. Instead, you predict whether the total combined score of both teams will be over or under a number set by the crypto betting sportsbook. It’s a popular choice for those who prefer focusing on overall game performance.
Parlay Bets
Parlays combine multiple bets into a single wager for higher potential payouts. To win, all selections must be correct. Although risky, parlays are attractive because even small stakes can lead to big wins when using crypto.
Prop Bets
Proposition bets, or “props,” focus on specific events within a game rather than the final outcome. You can wager on things like who scores first, how many goals will be scored, or even how long a match will last. These bets add fun and variety to crypto betting.
Futures Bets
Futures are long-term wagers placed on outcomes that will be decided later in the season or tournament. Examples include crypto betting on who will win the championship or which player will be the top scorer.
In-Play (Live) Bets
Live betting allows you to place wagers while the event is still happening. Odds change in real-time based on the game’s progress, giving bettors a dynamic and engaging experience. Crypto payments make these bets even more convenient thanks to instant transaction speeds.
How to Join the Best Crypto Betting Site: CoinCasino
Now it’s your turn to join the best Bitcoin betting website. We are going to give you the instructions for signing up with Coin Casino. Follow these steps and start your Bitcoin sports betting experience:
- Enter the Official Website: Click on this link to enter the best Bitcoin sports betting site: CoinCasino, or just search on your browser.
- Click on the Sign up Button: Go to the top corner of the homepage and click on the Sign up button. A form will appear, and you will be required to enter your personal details, like name, address, and age.
- Create an Account: Verify your email and create an account using a username and password.
- Make Your First Deposit: Go to the cashier section and make your first deposit using the cryptocurrency you prefer.
- Claim your Welcome Bonus: Remember to claim your welcome bonus of 200% up to $25,000 plus 50 free spins.
- Play! Go to the sports section and start to bet with Bitcoins!
Our Thoughts About the Best Bitcoin Betting Sites
The best Bitcoin betting sites present several advantages for players. For a start, several crypto betting sites present a wide range of sports markets to bet on, including popular leagues and sports events. Also, they present lower fees and faster transaction times as they operate exclusively with cryptocurrencies. Many crypto bookmakers present special crypto bonuses and promotions that enhance the overall experience.
Remember to choose Bitcoin betting sites that present reliable licenses, strong security measures and features that suit your needs. Coin Casino is our top recommendation, but all the crypto betting sites described here are great options and provide responsible gambling tools.Have fun at the best Bitcoin sports betting sites!
Frequently Asked Questions About the Best Crypto Betting Sites
What is Crypto Betting?
Crypto betting refers to placing wagers on sports, casino games, or other events using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, or Tether instead of traditional money.
What are the Benefits of Crypto Betting?
Crypto betting offers some unique advantages. Transactions are typically faster, more secure, and anonymous, since crypto payments don’t require sharing personal or banking details. Many crypto betting sites also feature lower fees, instant deposits and withdrawals, and exclusive bonuses for crypto users.
What are the Payment Methods Accepted at the Best Crypto Betting Sites?
Best Bitcoin betting sites mostly accept cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin, and others. Some Bitcoin bookmakers also support credit and debit cards, eWallets, and bank transfers.
Which are the Sports Offered at the Best Crypto Betting Sites?
Players can bet on a wide range of sports, including football, soccer, MMA betting, volleyball, baseball, basketball, rugby, tennis, and popular events and sports leagues.
What are the Types of Bets Available at the Best Crypto Betting Sites?
Best betting sites present several types of bets such as spread bets, over/under, parlay, in-play bets, straight bets, moneyline, prop bets, and futures bets.