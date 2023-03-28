Matt Damon just spilled the beans about Ben Affleck turning down a pitch for a Good Will Hunting sequel.

It happened at the premiere of Damon and Affleck’s new movie AIR, which they produced under their new Artists Equity banner, and which follows the story of when NIKE pursued Michael Jordan to make the famous Air Jordan sneaker.

What Matt Damon said about the Good Will Hunting sequel pitch

Damon told Variety‘s Marc Malkin about the pitch for a Good Will Hunting sequel on the red carpet.

“Someone just tried to pitch Ben Good Will Hunting 2,” Damon told Malkin. “I shit you not — that happened. He told me today. He was like, ‘You’re not going to believe what I heard.’ This was a flat-out sequel. I don’t get it,'” Damon said.

Affleck shook his head when Malkin asked him about the pitch for the Good Will Hunting sequel.

“Matt is always telling stories that he should not be telling,” Affleck laughed. “It’s not a sequel we’re going to pursue.”

If you need a refresher, 1997’s Good Will Hunting follows Damon as Will Hunting, a young man from South Boston who reveals himself to be a mathematical genius when he solves a wildly difficult equation while working as a janitor at MIT. But he needs the help of a therapist, Sean, (Robin Williams) to discover what he really wants in life — and to let go of the traumas in his past.

Affleck plays Chuckie, Will’s best friend, who tells Will not to squander his talent and encourages him to go find his calling. Minnie Driver plays Skylar, the college student that Will falls in love with but whose love he doesn’t think he deserves.

Since it’s been 25 years since the movie came out, I think we’re well past spoilers, but if you haven’t seen it, skip to the next paragraph. The movie ends with Will abruptly leaving Boston without saying goodbye to Chuckie (as per Chuckie’s wishes) and telling Sean “I gotta go see about a girl.” He road trips to California to be with Skylar.

The movie earned Damon and Affleck an Oscar for best original screenplay, making Affleck the youngest person to ever win that award.

With such a well-thought-out and satisfying ending, it makes sense why Damon and Affleck would want to leave a good thing alone and not entertain a Good Wil Hunting sequel.

Matt Damon in Good Will Hunting (1997). Photo Credit: Miramax