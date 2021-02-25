Barry Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad Teaser Is Gorgeously Haunting

A new teaser for Amazon Studios’ upcoming limited series Underground Railroad is out, and it offers a brief glimpse into the world that awaits Thuso Mbedu’s Cora Randall after her escape from a Georgia plantation. The premiere date has been set for May 14 on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch the teaser above.

Barry Jenkins, the Academy Award-winning director of Moonlight, is the director and showrunner of the 10-episode adaptation from Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name. Jenkins and Whitehead are also executive producers, along with Brad Pitt.

When Randall embarks on her journey, she discovers that the underground railroad is quite literally a railroad “full of engineers and conductors, and a secret network of tracks and tunnels beneath the Southern soil,” according to Amazon.

Also read: Joe and Anthony Russo on Cherry: ‘A Movie Can Live or Die By Its Tone’

The description continues: “Over the course of her journey, Cora is pursued by Ridgeway (Joel Edgerton), a bounty hunter who is fixated on bringing her back to the plantation she escaped; especially since her mother Mabel is the only one he has never caught. As she travels from state to state, Cora contends with the legacy of the mother that left her behind and her own struggles to realize a life she never thought was possible.”

The Underground Railroad stars Mbedu, Chase W. Dillon and Edgerton. Other cast include Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Sheila Atim, Amber Gray, Peter De Jersey, Chukwudi Iwuji, Damon Herriman, Lily Rabe, Irone Singleton, Mychal-Bella Bowman, Marcus “MJ” Gladney, Jr., Will Poulter and Peter Mullan.

Other executive produces include Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Brad Pitt, Richard Heus, and Jacqueline Hoyt. The limited series is a production of Plan B, Pastel, and Big Indie with Amazon Studios.

The Underground Railraod premieres May 14 on Amazon Prime Video.