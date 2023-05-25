Barbie Contemplates Death in New Barbie Trailer: 'Do You Guys Ever Think About Dying?' (Video)

Margot Robbie’s Barbie starts contemplating very dark, complex, non-Barbie-like topics in the new Barbie trailer for Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated movie. Topics like… death?

“Do you guys ever think about dying?” Robbie asks in the Barbie trailer.

Cue the record scratch as all the other Barbies and Kens in Barbie Land stop and look at her with horror and confusion. Of course they don’t think about death — they’re dolls.

The New Barbie Trailer Reveals More About The Movie’s Plot

To make matters even more peculiar, Barbie’s permanently-arched feet fall flat, like a normal person’s. It seems that her Barbie-ness is coming apart at the seams.

This deeply unnerves the other Barbies.

So, we’re starting to understand why Barbie (and Ken, played by Ryan Gosling) decide to venture into the Real World.

But once they get there, they realize that they’re a lot different than the humans. And — gasp! — some mean teenage girls inform a tearful Barbie that they haven’t played with her since they were, like, 5 years old.

It quickly becomes clear that Barbie and Ken have a lot of learning to do — if they can even escape the growing scrutiny over a pair of dolls living in the Real World.

Things get pretty sticky for Barbie and Ken when they end up getting arrested after Barbie punches a guy who slaps her butt.

But we’ll have to wait until the movie comes out to find out the extent of their Real World shenanigans

The movie is directed by Greta Gerwig who co-wrote the script with her partner, Noah Baumbach. In addition to Robbie and Gosling, the cast of Barbie also features Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, Emerald Fennell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, America Ferrera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ritu Arya, Jamie Demetriou, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Alexandra Shipp, Scott Evans, and Ncuti Gatwa.

Barbie is a co-production of Mattel Films, Heyday Films, and Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment. Executive producers include Ynon Kreiz from Mattel and Josey McNamara from LuckyChap.

Barbie arrives in theaters on July 21.

Watch the new Barbie trailer below.

Main Image: Margot Robbie as Barbie in Warner Bros.’ Barbie trailer