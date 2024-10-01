Nicole Kidman plays a powerful CEO who begins a torrid affair with an intern much younger than her in A24’s Babygirl trailer.

The 2024 erotic thriller was written, directed, and co-produced by Halina Reijn. It features Triangle of Sadness star Harris Dickinson opposite Kidman as the intern in question. Other cast includes Talk to Me actress Sophie Wilde and The Mask of Zorro actor Antonio Banderas.

In the film, Kidman’s character, Romy, is a high-powered woman with a lot to lose when she begins flirting with Dickinson’s playful Samuel. The trailer opens with Romy being approached by a dog in the street — but the fear in her eyes suddenly disappears when she sees Samuel intercept the dog and calm it down, calling it “good girl.”

But by the end of the trailer, Samuel is calling Romy a “good girl” instead.

More About the Babygirl Trailer Starring Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson

“Being a CEO means being a collaborator and a nurterer. Everyone is just waiting for me to buckle under the pressure,” Kidman’s Romy says in the trailer.

After their chance encounter on the street, Kidman interviews Dickinson’s character in an empty conference room.

“I think you like to be told what to do,” Dickinson says.

And later: “If we’re going to do this, we need to set some rules that you and I both agree on. Starting with, I tell you what to do and you do it.”

This involves instructing her to drink a glass of milk at a bar, which we imagine leads to other commands later on in the movie.

But Romy is playing with fire, risking both her job and her family to be with Samuel.

“You’re very young, I don’t want to hurt you,” Kidman says.

“Hurt me? I think I have power over you. Because I could make one call and you lose everything. Does that turn you on when I say that?” Dickinson replies.

In the next scene, he shows up to her home unannounced, sitting at a table with her children while a look of horror crosses her face.

And later, Wilde’s character tells Kidman: “I genuinely believed women with power would behave differently.”

Babygirl arrives in theaters in the U.S. on Christmas.

Watch the full trailer above.

Main Image: Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson in Babygirl, A24.