Ava DuVernay is among those who have been voted into the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors as the group that hands out Oscars continues its efforts to look more like America.

There will now be 26 women on the board, up from 25, and 12 people of color, up from 11, among the 54 governors. Ten of the governors are returning, and six are serving their first term. These new members include DuVernay, Lynette Howell Taylor, Rob Bredow, Stephen Rivkin, Linda Flowers, and Debra Zane.

Mandy Walker, Christina Kounelias, Charles Bernstein, David Linde, Larry Karaszewski, Kate Amend, Teri E. Dorman, Wynn P. Thomas, and Whoopi Goldberg have been reelected to serve another term.

There are 17 branches of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and each incumbent serves a maximum of three three-year terms. The new governors make up the producers branch, directors branch, and visual effects branch.

The board has already begun to make several adjustments to the 2021 Oscar show to accommodate setbacks due to COVID-19, such as changing eligibility requirements.

Instead of an in-person conference, the new term will begin with a video conference on Thursday to discuss what the next Oscars show will look like under these new circumstances.