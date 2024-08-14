The Austin Film Festival has announced the first 10 panels for the 2024 Writers Conference, and they include a conversation with Craig Mazin, the creator and showrunner of HBO’s post-apocalyptic zombie series The Last of Us.

The Writers Conference takes place over four days as an immersive exploration of the craft of writing, with the goal of helping emerging writers establish their careers. It includes 150 panels with over 200 industry panelists and over 20 networking events dedicated to screenwriters, TV writers, and storytellers.

The 31st Austin Film Festival & Writers Conference will take place from October 24 – 31. In addition to The Last of Us creator and showrunner Craig Mazin, the other panels that have been announced so far include conversations with Kathleen Kennedy, Shane Black, Ronald D. Moore, and Meg LeFauve.

Each panel will involve in-depth explorations of celebrated writers’ bodies of work, focused discussions on specific films or television series, and insightful conversations on the current state of the industry. Previously announced discussions include conversations with AFF award-winners Kathleen Kennedy, Ronald D. Moore, Justin Marks, and Rachel Kondo.

See full descriptions of the first 10 panels announced by the festival below. More panels will be announced in the coming weeks.

Austin Film Festival 2024 First 10 Panels

On The Last of Us: A Conversation with Craig Mazin

Join Emmy-winning creator and showrunner Craig Mazin as he sheds light on adapting a beloved video game into Emmy award-winning series The Last of Us. Explore the creative process that shifted this story from the console to the screen, brought iconic characters to life, and successfully balanced horror and humanity within an apocalyptic world.

On Vida: A Conversation with Tanya Saracho

Heartwarming family drama Vida became a critical darling upon its release, charming critics and audiences alike. Hear from creator and showrunner Tanya Saracho on exploring gentrification, fraught family dynamics, and sexuality from an authentic point of view.

Navigating the Great Contraction

The foundation of the entertainment industry is shifting, and writers at all levels are feeling the tremors. Hear from industry insiders to discuss what the current state of entertainment means for writers, and how to adapt and thrive in this new environment. Panelists include David Boxerbaum, Partner at Verve Talent & Literary Agency, Nimona scribe Pamela Ribon, and Karl Hartman, Co-Owner and Producer at Big Indie Pictures (Daisy Jones and the Six, Swarm, Mr. And Mrs. Smith, Manchester By the Sea).

Deconstructing Dirty Harry with Shane Black

Shane Black once described Dirty Harry as “the template for everything I’ve ever written.” Join the creator of Lethal Weapon as he dissects one of the greatest action movies of the 20th century and unpacks its impact on his work.

Inside the Development Process: Television

We’re bringing together a group of seasoned television executives to discuss the ins and outs of the development process. Come get the scoop on what studios are looking for, the future of TV, and breaking into the industry from HBO executive Cela Sutton, Amazon Studios executive Michael McDonald, and 20th Television executive Jade Addon-Hall.

On The Simpsons: A Conversation with Matt Selman

Walk through Springfield with Emmy-winner Matt Selman, show-runner of this iconic 36-Season comedy institution. Get a glimpse inside the writers room, learn how to keep characters and ideas fresh, and see the step-by-step process by which a story idea becomes a fully-animated Simpsons episode.

A Conversation with Meg LeFauve

Oscar-nominated screenwriter Meg LeFauve explores emotional storytelling, compelling characters, and intricate worldbuilding in this conversation about her career and body of work, including Inside Out, Captain Marvel, The Good Dinosaur, and most recently, the blockbuster hit Inside Out 2.

The World of YA: A Conversation with Julie Plec

Julie Plec joins AFF to talk about her accomplished career as a writer and showrunner. She will explore how her fantasy teen drama The Vampire Diaries captivated a generation and spawned a television universe through spinoffs The Originals and Legacies.

Get the Greenlight: Financing Your Film

Join Glen Basner, CEO of FilmNation, and moderator Jeff Nichols as they delve into the business side of filmmaking. Learn how producers and executives assess a script to gauge their own financial investment, how to evaluate your own script from their perspective, and how to meet market demands without compromising your vision.

A Conversation with Marissa Jo Cerar

Sit down with Emmy-nominated writer-producer Marissa Jo Cerar for a discussion about her career path, from writing on The Handmaid’s Tale to creating acclaimed series Black Cake and Women of the Movement. Learn about how she adapts history, novels, and her own personal experiences into stories that captivate an audience.

Main Image: Tanya Saracho, Craig Mazin and Pamela Ribon courtesy of Austin Film Festival