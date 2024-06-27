Aubrey Plaza plays a 39-year-old version of her teenage self in the trailer for My Old Ass, released Thursday from Amazon MGM Studios and director Megan Park.

Maisy Stella (Nashville) plays the teenage version of Plaza’s character, Elliott Labrant. In a strange twist of space and time, the two come face-to-face while Stella’s younger version of Elliott is tripping on mushrooms.

“I thought I’d be happier at 40,” Stella says to Plaza in the trailer, which you can watch above.

“You are happy. And I’m not 40, a–hole,” Plaza replies.

“You don’t look happy,” says Stella. “I feel like you’re having a mid-life crisis.”

“Well, I feel like you’re high on mushrooms, so you don’t know sh–,” says Plaza.

Amazon MGM Studios describes the coming-of-age story as an 18th birthday mushroom trip that “brings free-spirited Elliott (Maisy Stella) face-to-face with her wisecracking 39-year-old self (Aubrey Plaza). But when Elliott’s ‘old ass’ starts handing out warnings about what her younger self should and shouldn’t do, Elliott realizes she has to rethink everything about family, love, and what’s becoming a transformative summer.”

The film premiered at Sundance earlier this year and will arrive in theaters on September 13.

More About My Old Ass Starring Aubrey Plaza

Other cast includes Maddie Ziegler (West Side Story) as Elliott’s friend Ruthie; Percy Hynes White (Wednesday) as Chad, the boy older Elliott warns younger Elliott about; Seth Isaac Johnson (Love in Full Swing) as Elliott’s brother Max LaBrant; Carter Trozzolo as Elliot’s brother Spencer LaBrant; Kerrice Brooks as Ro, Elliot’s friend; and Maria Dizzia (Orange Is the New Black) as Elliott’s mother.

From the looks of the trailer, Plaza’s snark is in full swing, and Stella matches her energy.

“I’m actually kinda hot for being middle-aged,” young Elliott continues in the trailer.

“I’m 39 years old, that’s not middle-aged,” older Elliott answers.

“No, that is middle-aged,” young Elliott argues.

“No, it’s not. I’m a very young adult,” older Elliott counters back.

The coming-of-age flick also looks like its full of sage advice, like Plaza telling her younger self to be nicer to her mom and spend more time with her little brother.

This is director Megan Park’s second feature film. She also directed and wrote 2021’s The Fallout starring Jenna Ortega as Vada, a high schooler who navigates the emotional fallout after experiencing a school shooting. Previously, she directed two short films and a series of music videos, including one for Billie Eilish’s 2017 song “Watch”.

Park started her career as an actress in the early 2000s, and got a series regular role as Grace Bowman on The Secret Life of the American Teenager. Her film roles include Will Canon’s 2014 horror-thriller film Demonic and the 2015 Hallmark Channel movie A Wish Come True directed by Mark Rosman.

Plaza is known for playing April Ludgate on Parks and Rec, as well as many well-known film roles including John Patton Ford’s Emily the Criminal, Guy Ritchie’s Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre; 2016’s Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates; 2010’s Scott Pilgrim vs. The World; and 2017’s Ingrid Goes West and The Little Hours. She’ll next be seen in Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis, coming out on September 27.

She’s also set to star in John Waters’ next film Liarmouth as Marsha Sprinkle, the main character in Waters’ 2022 novel of the same name. Liarmouth: A Feel Bad Romance is “a hilariously filthy tale of sex, crime, and family dysfunction,” according to the book’s publisher, MacMillan.

Waters, known for Pink Flamingos and Harispray, hasn’t made a feature film since 2004’s A Dirty Shame.

Watch the full trailer for My Old Ass above.

Main Image: Maisy Stella and Aubrey Plaza in My Old Ass, Amazon MGM Studios