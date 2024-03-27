The season three world premiere of the HBO drama series Industry will take place at the 2024 ATX TV Festival, along with other exciting programming additions announced Wednesday.

The Industry screening will be followed by a conversation with creators and executive producers Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, plus star Myha’la Herrold. The series followers young investment bankers Harper, Yasmin, and Robert (Herrold, Marisa Abela, and Harry Lawtey) as they forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sex and drug fueled blitz of international banking.

Industry, Fargo, and Other Freshly Announced ATX TV Festival Panels

In the upcoming third season of Industry, streaming on Max later this year, investment bank Pierpoint makes big moves in ethical investing, and Yasmin, Robert, and Eric (Ken Leung) will find themselves involved in the splashy initial public offering of Lumi, a green energy company led by Henry Muck (Kit Harington).

There will also be a screening of the FX’s series Fargo followed by a conversation with screenwriter and director Noah Hawley, and the world premiere of Fantasmas and a conversation with creator, director and star Julio Torres (Los Espookies, Problemista). In Fantasmas, Torres “tells the tale of when he lost a golden oyster. The people he encounters as he searches for it and the musings he has along the way become points of departure for little films, as Torres navigates weaving in and out of these introspective, often eerie comedic stories,” according to HBO, which will premiere the show this summer as well as on Max.

Additionally, the festival announced a screening of an episode of Pretty Little Liars: Summer School along with a Q&A with the cast and creators of the season, which is a follow-up to the first season of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, which finds the ‘Liars’ “facing a fate worse than death: summer school,” as well as “a new villain (who may or may not have a connection to A),” according to HBO.

Other highlights include “Adventures in Indie TV,” a conversation with Mark Duplass and Mel Eslyn about indie television and their incredible production company Duplass Brothers Productions, which is behind documentaries like Netflix’s Wild Wild Country, Last Stop Larrimah, and American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders.

For lovers of karaoke, there will be a karaoke night with Girls5eva creator and executive producer Meredith Scardino, presented by Unviersal Music Group.

And for enthusiasts about the history of television, there’s a panel conversation called “The History of TV” presented by RCA featuring Established Inc. president Tony Bozzini, former Technicolor Deputy CEO Tim Sarnoff, and others yet to be announced.

There will also be a screening and Q&A with the cast of the MGM+ series Hotel Cocaine from Godfather of Harlem and Narcos‘ Chris Brancato, who will also be in attendance alongside actors Danny Pino and Mark Feuerstein.

Another addition is a panel called “The Art of World-Building” presented by Sony Pictures Television, which will discuss immersive world-building. Panelists include costume designers Esther Marquis (For All Mankind) and Sharon Gilham (The Wheel of Time), production designers Seth Reed (For All Mankind) and Victoria Paul (Twisted Metal), cinematographer John Lindley (Justified: City Primeval), and makeup department head and puppeteer Colin Penman (Gen V).

Previously announced panels include Suits, Halt & Catch Fire, and Trial by Content (Live!), as well as “Talk Scary (TV) to Me: A Conversation with Mike Flanagan and Kate Siegel”, “Fright or Flight: Close Up on Horror Acting with Kate Siegel”, and “Casting Discoveries: First Gigs and Big Breaks”

For TV lovers and industry professionals alike, the ATX TV Festival takes place every summer in Austin, Texas. It typically features panels about the television industry and screenings of shows from cult classics to cancelled-too-soon series.

Find out more about this year’s festival, called Season 13, on the festival’s website here.

Main Image: Myha’la Herrold in Industry, HBO