Incredible action movies on Netflix to watch tonight

Look no further than this list of 10 of the most ass-kicking action movies on Netflix right now in 2023. From The Gray Man to Bad Boys, this list has enough suggestions to keep you occupied for many weekends and weeknights to come. So pop your popcorn, get under your fuzzy blanket, and get ready to watch some expertly choreographed fight scenes and epic explosions.

Here’s our list of 10 of the most ass-kicking action movies on Netflix that you can watch tonight.

The Gray Man

The Gray Man (2022) Ryan Gosling as Six. Cr. Stanislav Honzik/Netflix © 2022

Who doesn’t love Ryan Gosling? The Gray Man stars one of my personal favorite leading men opposite Chris Evans in this spy-filled thriller. When I say action-packed, I mean it. We’re talking about fight scenes in trains, planes, and automobiles. Check out Netflix’s logline:

“When the CIA’s most skilled operative—whose true identity is known to none—accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, a psychopathic former colleague puts a bounty on his head, setting off a global manhunt by international assassins.”

Directed by Anthony and Joe Ruso, Gosling is The Gray Man and Evans is his psychopathic arch-nemesis in this incredible movie — and the cast also includes Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura, and Alfre Woodard.

Red Notice

Ryan Reynolds as Nolan Booth, Dwayne Johnson as John Hartley and Gal Gadot as The Bishop in Red Notice. Cr. Netflix © 2021

One of Netflix’s most-watched movies ever, this action-thriller stars Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds as an unlikely pair tasked with catching an art thief named “The Bishop” played by Gal Gadot. It’s full of fight scenes and spot-on comedy. Here’s Netflix’s synopsis:

“When an Interpol-issued Red Notice — the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted— goes out, the FBI’s top profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is on the case. His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he’s forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) in order to catch the world’s most wanted art thief, “The Bishop” (Gal Gadot). The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other’s company.”

Directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber, if you haven’t seen Red Notice, it should be high up on your list.

Extraction

A still from Extraction. Photo by Jasin Boland. Courtesy of Netflix.

Do you like Chris Hemsworth, crime, and dangerous missions? Then you should check out Extraction from director Sam Hargrave. Here’s the official synopsis:

“Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy.”

Watch for some great fight scenes!

Peppermint

Jennifer Garner in Peppermint. Photo Credit: STX Films.

Jennifer Garner plays badass vigilante action hero Riley North in Pierre Morel’s Peppermint. After Riley’s family is killed in a brutal attack, she is disappointed to find that the criminal justice system is corrupt and the powers that be let her family’s attackers get away. Riley disappears for five years to hone her skills and generally get shredded — so she can return stronger than ever and deliver her own personal brand of justice.

RRR

A still from RRR.

This buzz-worthy Indian Telugu-language action film follows fictional reimaginings of the lives of two real-life Indian revolutionaries: Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Raoa). It also involves a tiger, a little girl in need of saving, and a faraway journey. Set in pre-colonial India, the revolutionaries fight against British colonists in the 1920s. RRR is directed by S. S. Rajamouli, who co-wrote the screenplay with V. Vijayendra Prasad. It’s worth seeing what everyone has been raving about!

London Has Fallen

Gerard Butler in London Has Fallen courtesy of Focus Features.

If you like Gerard Butler and imagining some of the world’s greatest cities crumbling into ruins, then London Is Falling is a good choice for you.

When the British prime minister dies, world leaders converge in London to pay their respects — when suddenly, a terrorist attack destroys the city. Enter Secret Service agent Mike Banning (Butler) to save the U.S. President (Aaron Eckhart) from falling into the hands of the attackers.

This one delivers on explosions — and keeps you on your toes!

The Old Guard

THE OLD GUARD: Charlize Theron (“Andy”); Kiki Layne (“Nile”) Photo Credit: AIMEE SPINKS/NETFLIX ©2020



If you like reading graphic novels, here’s a movie that is literally an action-packed graphic novel (it’s based on the one by Greg Rucka) brought to life. Charlize Theron stars as Andy, the head of a group of warrior mercenaries who protect the world. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King), here’s Netflix’s official synopsis of The Old Guard:

“Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary.”

Bad Boys

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in Bad Boys

This 1995 buddy cop action comedy stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. It was Michael Bay’s feature directorial debut, and it’s pretty freakin’ awesome. Bad Boys follows detectives Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence), who flip out when they realize that $100 million worth of confiscated heroin has just been stolen from the police station. To stop the narcotics division from being shut down, they try to track down who did it — and end up getting into some pretty funny shenanigans.

Top Gun

Tom Cruise and Kelly McGillis in Top Gun

I don’t have to tell you why this qualifies as one of the best action movies around. Directed by Tony Scott, the original 1986 Top Gun stars Tom Cruise as a fighter pilot named Maverick whose reckless attitude causes a rift between him and the other pilots at The Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School. Among his rivals are Iceman (Val Kilmer). And Maverick has another goal — the win the heart of his flight instructor Charlotte (Kelly McGillis).

The Harder They Fall

JONATHAN MAJORS as NAT LOVE in THE HARDER THEY FALL Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2021

If you like modern Westerns and also action movies, here’s one for you. Directed by Jeymes Samuel and written by Samuel and Boaz Yakin, here’s Netflix’s official synopsis for The Harder They Fall:

“When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose.”

Main Image: Ryan Gosling on the set of THE GRAY MAN. Photo credit: PAUL ABELL. Courtesy of Netflix.