Angus Cloud, a breakout star of the hit HBO series Euphoria, has died. He was 25.

Cloud’s publicist Cait Bailey confirmed to MovieMaker that Cloud died at his family home in Oakland on Monday. No cause of death has been given so far.

Statement From the Family of Angus Cloud

In a statement, Cloud’s family said, “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today.

“As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss.”

The statement continued: “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

He Had a Bright Future in Acting

On Euphoria, Cloud played the drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill in his breakout role opposite Zendaya in the popular teen drama.

The Sam Levinson show was his very first acting gig — the result of being scouted on the street, according to AP. He starred in the first two seasons, and the third has not yet begun filming, according to Variety.

Cloud also appeared in films The Line and North Hollywood. He was also set to star opposite Melissa Barrera in an upcoming horror movie from Scream 6 directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett at Universal Pictures.

Main Image: Angus Cloud attends HBO’s series Euphoria Los Angeles Premiere at Cinerama Dome, Los Angeles, CA on June 4, 2019 courtesy of Shutterstock