For our money, American Psycho — which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to a very mixed reaction in January of 2000 — is the first classic film of this century. Here are nine things we bet you didn’t know about American Psycho, drawn partly from our 2020 oral history of American Psycho that featured — among many others — Christian Bale, Mary Harron, Chloe Sevigny, Willem Dafoe, and Bret Easton Ellis, who wrote the 1991 novel on which the film was based.