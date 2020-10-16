“Given the reduced movie slate for the fourth quarter, in the absence of significant increases in attendance from current levels or incremental sources of liquidity, at the existing cash burn rate, the Company anticipates that existing cash resources would be largely depleted by the end of 2020 or early 2021,” the company said.

Box office is down nearly 80 percent year-over-year, according to Box Office Mojo, which reports that total domestic box office is about $1.9 billion this year compared to 8.9 billion by this point in 2019.

Earlier this month, Cineworld announced that it would temporarily shut down all of 536 of its Regal theaters in the U.S. and its 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse theaters in the U.K.

More than 100 filmmakers — including Clint Eastwood, Christopher Nolan, James Cameron, Sofia Coppola, Alfonso Cuarón, Lee Daniels and more — have pleaded with Congress to bail out movie theaters. The line of people and businesses looking for help is long: House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin remain in talks on a stimulus deal for American workers, but no breakthrough appears imminent.