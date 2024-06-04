The trailer for Alien: Romulus is out, and it pays homage to that awful, unforgettable chestburster scene from the original 1979 Alien by doing a new take on it, 2024 style. You know, when the alien bursts out of John Hurt’s character’s ribcage? Yeah.

If you thought the original was disturbing, just wait until you hear the screams in this new trailer.

It also features an equally, or perhaps even worse, version of the facehugging scene when the alien, y’know, latches onto somebody’s face.

Produced by original Alien director Ridley Scott and directed by Evil Dead and Don’t Breathe‘s Fede Alvarez, the ninth film in the Alien franchise brings it back to its roots. It follows Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla, Civil War) as main character Rain and David Jonsson (Industry, Agatha Christie’s Murder Is Easy) as Andy, a synthetic humanoid. Other cast includes Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), and Wu.

The trailer for Alien: Romulus is permeated by a grotesque squelching noise that at first sounds like it could be alien footfalls, but is later revealed to be the awful sound of a tiny alien pounding against the ribcage of Aileen Wu’s character.

As she shines a light against the base of her neck, the infernal creature is illuminated. Then the screen goes black, and all we hear is her screams of agony as the alien, we can only assume, bursts out of her chest. But we’ll have to wait until the film arrives in theaters on August 16 to see the full visual in all of its horrifying detail.

More About Alien: Romulus and Homages to the Original

Here’s the official description for Alien: Romulus from 20th Century Studios: “While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.”

Later on in the Alien: Romulus trailer, the awful little creature attacks someone’s face. The trailer for Alien: Romulus provides a very up-close-and-personal visual of the alien’s insect-like legs probing into that poor character’s mouth. Sickening! If that’s what they’re showing us in the trailer, just imagine how much more gross it’ll be in theaters. Make no mistake: this is a horror movie.

Also Read: Palm Springs International ShortFest Lineup Features Bella Thorne’s Unsettled and Alex Hedison’s Alok

Alvarez co-wrote the screenplay for Alien: Romulus with Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett. Scott, who serves as a producer, directed and produced other films in the franchise including Prometheus and Alien: Covenant. Other producers include Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien). Alvarez executive produces with Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers.

The original Alien starred Sigourney Weaver as the iconic protagonist Ellen Ripley — one of the most iconic characters in sci-fi film history — alongside Tom Skeritt as Dallas, Veronica Cartwright as Lambert, John Hurt as Kane, Ian Holm as Ash, Harry Dean Stanton as Brett, Bolaji Badejo as Xenomorph, Helen Horton as Mother, and Yaphet Kotto as Parker.

The events of the original Alien followed the space ship Nostromo on its return journey to Earth with its seven crew members. But when they receive a strange and mysterious warning transmission, they land on a nearby moon and encounter an abandoned alien spaceship — and the awful creatures that pillaged it. You probably know how that turned out, but in case you don’t remember, it’s streaming on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Alien: Romulus arrives in theaters on August 16.



Watch the full trailer above.

Main Image: Cailee Spaeny in Alien: Romulus, 20th Century Studios