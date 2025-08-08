“You see how picky I am about my shoes, and they only go on my feet,” Alicia Silverstone famously said in Clueless. So it’s no surprise that everyone involved in a new TV reboot wants everything to be just so.

In 1995’s Clueless, an adaptation of of Jane Austen’s 1815 novel Emma written and directed by Amy Heckerling, Silverstone famously played Cher, a Beverly Hills teenager obsessed with fashion and her friend group.

The actress turned up on NBC’s TODAY to promote her new series Irish Blood, which premieres Monday on Acorn TV. But host Savannah Guthrie also asked if she could reveal anything about the new Clueless series, which was announced in April.

“Not much,” Silverstone said, before elaborating.

“I’m really excited about it,” Silverstone said. “I think we’re going to try really hard. The goal is to make it honor what everyone loves about Clueless and Cher.”

She also said the new Peacock series will “honor” the original show.

“So we want to honor that, but also bring something fresh and new to it,” she added. “I’m confident that we’ll be able to do that, but we’re in baby stages right now.”

Silverstone is expected to reprise the role of Cher in the new series.

Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Jordan Weiss serve as writers on the upcoming series while Heckerling and original Clueless producer Robert Lawrence will serve as executive producers, along with Silverstone.

In Irish Blood, Silverstone plays a Los Angeles attorney who travels to Irelandin search of her father.

Alicia Silverstone Looks Back on Cher and Clueless

Alicia Silverstone on TODAY. NBC

Silverstone was first interviewed on TODAY 30 years ago, when she was 18 and promoting Clueless. Guthrie showed her a portion of the interview, and Silverstone reflected on the feelings it conjured.

“I mean, Cher is so confident, but I was very shy,” Silverstone said. “Especially then. I think I still am, but there I remember just some of the interviews are so funny.”

The new Clueless won’t be the first time the film has been adapted into a show: The sitcom Clueless aired on ABC from September 1996 to February 1997, as a part of the network’s TGIF lineup, then aired on UPN from September 1997 to May 1999.

Rachel Blanchard played Cher, because Silverstone had a conflicting development deal that kept her from taking part. But other key members of the Clueless movie cast did take part in the show, including Stacey Dash, who played Cher’s best friend Dionne “Dee” Davenport, and Donald Faison, who played Murray Duvall.

Main image: Alicia Silverstone in a promotional image for the original Clueless. Paramount.