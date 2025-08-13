It’s hard to imagine Charlie Sheen having anything left to disclose about himself, but the new Netflix doc aka Charlie Sheen promises that the former Two and a Half Men star has more to reveal.

“Shame is suffocating,” Sheen says in the trailer. “I lit the fuse and my life turned into everything it wasn’t supposed to be.”

The new Netflix documentary promises to finally make sense of Sheen’s tumultuous life. The tagline for aka Charlie Sheen promises, “This is not a comeback. It’s a revelation.”

“Tabloid black hole Charlie Sheen knows what’s been said about him, and he’s finally ready to confess,” promises the press release for the new film, which arrives on Netflix September 10.

Aka Charlie Sheen includes interviews with Sheen’s exes Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller, as well as Sean Penn, his Two and a Half Men co-star Jon Cryer, his brother Ramon Estevez, and former Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss. Also included, the press material says, is Sheen’s former “drug dealer Marco.”

The release also promises that Sheen, who infamously boasted about his experiences with cocaine in 2011, now has a “stunning clarity earned through seven years of sobriety.” And the release says the doc portrays “a flawed man whose penchant for self-destruction is ultimately no match for the ferocious love and forgiveness he inspires in those closest to him.”

Directed by Andrew Renzi (Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?), the film promises to track Sheen’s “upbringing in Malibu to his effortless rise to megastardom — and dramatic fall, all within the public eye.”

Charlie Sheen’s Meltdown and Return

aka Charlie Sheen. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Sheen, the son of Martin Sheen who rose to fame with hits including Oliver Stone’s Platoon and Wall Street, was one of Hollywood’s hottest young stars in the ’80s, then settled into making fun of his serious persona in the Hot Shots films that parodied Top Gun.

Hot Shots paired him with Cryer, another ’80s movie star, and the two eventually teamed up for Two and a Half Men, a massive hit for CBS after its 2003 debut. For a time, Sheen was the highest-paid actor on television for his role as the lovable, hedonistic Charlie Harper, at one point earning a reported $1.8 million per episode.

But it all fell apart in 2011, when Sheen made disparaging comments about the show’s co-creator, Chuck Lorre and was fired. Sheen spent much of the year on a publicity binge that included entering rehab, coining the catch phrases “tiger blood” and “winning,” and announcing that he was living with two women he called “goddesses,” both of whom eventually left.

Things eventually calmed down. He starred in FX’s series Anger Management, starting in 2012,

In 2015, Sheen disclosed that he was HIV positive, which was credited with sparking an increase in HIV testing that was dubbed “the Charlie Sheen effect.”

In recent years, Sheen has had a recurring role on Lorre’s Max series Bookie.

Main image: Charlie Sheen in aka Charlie Sheen. Netflix