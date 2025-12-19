The Age of Disclosure director Dan Farah says he could feel Marco Rubio’s intensity as the current Secretary of State, who was a senator at the time, told him the dangers posed by UAPs.

Rubio was then the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and was one of many politicians on both sides of the aisle who Farah interviewed about UAPs — Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena — which were once better known as UFOs.

“I’m sitting three feet away from him doing the interview, and I felt it — I felt how unbelievably seriously concerned he was,” says Farah.

The film contends that the U.S. has had extraterrestrial technology in its possession since at least the 1947 Roswell incident, and that rivals like Russia and China possess such technology as well. Farah interviewed high-ranking officials who contend that the U.S. and its enemies are in a secret race to reverse-engineer the technology, with the fate of humanity hanging in the balance.

In the film, Rubio discusses, on-camera, the possibility that one of the U.S.’s rivals will crack UAP technology before the United States does.

“If their approach to it is driven by science and a desire to match what they think is ours, we’ll wake up one day and realize, ‘I don’t know how they got there, but they got there ahead of us, and now we’re screwed,'” Rubio says.

The Age of Disclosure, which has broken Prime Video records, features Farah’s interviews with pilots, members of the military and intelligence communities, and prominent lawmakers on both sides of the aisle about the mysteries surrounding UAPs. It has been viewed by members of Congress, and Farah believes President Trump is aware of it, as well.

“I think that the film sets the stage for a sitting president to comfortably step to the microphone and tell the world we’re not alone in the universe — which, in my opinion, would be the biggest moment in the history of humanity, and hands down, the biggest moment a leader could ever have,” Farah says.

The White House and State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The film has gotten as much attention as it has because of Farah’s understated approach — it consists mostly of interviews, eschewing cheesy re-enactments or any of the other tools of basic-cable UFO docs. The film makes the case that the effort to conceal UAPs has historically included attempts to dismiss and discredit anyone who takes UAPs seriously.

“I interviewed 34 very high-level military, government and intelligence officials who collectively break their silence to reveal that there’s been an 80-year cover-up of the existence of non-human, intelligent life. And on top of that, they reveal that elements of the U.S. government are deeply involved in a secret, high stakes Cold War race with adversarial nations like China and Russia to reverse engineer technology of non-human origin. And as extraordinary as all that sounds, the people I interviewed are incredibly credible,” he tells MovieMaker.

“I set off to make a serious, sober, credible documentary and stay away from sensationalism,” he adds.

Democrats and Republicans Agree on UAPs, Says Age of Disclosure Director Dan Farah

Age of Disclosure director Dan Farah. Photo by Travis P. Ball

Farah notes that Democrats and Republicans don’t tend to agree on anything, but that many are united in a belief that we need more transparency about what the government knows about UAPs.

Besides Rubio, the film also features interviews with Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Democratic Rep. André Carson of Indiana, and Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota, all of whom call for greater transparency around UAPs. And the film features archival footage of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling for more openness.

At one point in The Age of Disclosure, Rubio compares the possibility of UAP technology being reverse-engineered to the surprises of Pearl Harbor and the 9/11 attacks.

“Some of the biggest strategic blunders in human history — the foundation of those blunders were a lack of imagination, the belief that an adversary or whoever could not do something because it had never been done before,” Rubio says. “The U.S. thought it was safe for those ships in Pearl Harbor because we didn’t think that the Japanese could get there, much less have torpedoes that could… hit these ships, until they did.

“We never thought in our wildest dreams that terrorists would strike us in the homeland by training for a year to become pilots and then hijacking commercial aircraft and crashing them into buildings, and they did. The thing that always keeps me up at night — something in the human psyche that says I don’t have time or energy to sort of prepare for the unforeseen or what I’ve never seen done before — and that leads to strategic surprise, and sometimes strategic surprises that change the course of human history.”

Rubio left the Senate to join the second Trump Administration as Secretary of State, and was subsequently named acting National Security Advisor. Farah believes he became “extremely informed” about UAPs while vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“If you’re the vice chairman or the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, you’re essentially aware of every piece of significant classified information,” Farah says. “All the intelligence agencies within the intelligence community report to the Senate Intelligence Committee and make them aware of the most important matters at a classified level, right? And there’s some stuff that only goes to the vice chairman or the chairman, so Rubio became extremely informed of the reality of this situation, and felt like it was important to make the public aware of the base facts that he was able to lawfully share in the film.”

Farah adds: “Now he’s in a very different position. Now he’s the National Security Advisor, and presumably has been made aware of a lot more information on this, and his words now have a completely different, you know, global impact. And so think it’s safe for everyone to assume that he has a different set of circumstances now — he has to be much less open with what he talks about, and and there are bigger repercussions. So we also have to assume that he’s much more aware of the current reality of the situation.”

The Age of Disclosure is now available on Amazon Prime.

Main image: U.S. Rep André D. Carson, then Sen. Marco Rubio, Sen. Mike Rounds, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. Photo by Photo by Vincent Wrenn / Farah Films.

Editor’s Note: Corrects typo.