Was Felicity Jones’ The Aeronauts character, Amelia Wren, a real person? No, but The Aeronauts director Tom Harper says she was inspired by someone just as amazing as the character.

The film reunites Jones and her Theory of Everything co-star, Eddie Redmayne. She plays a 19th century adventurer whose husband, Pierre Wren, died in a ballooning mishap. (Aeronauts were adventurers who used hot-air balloons to take to the skies.) Redmayne plays weather scientist James Glaisher, who teams up with Wren for an 1862 expedition that is supposed to take them higher than anyone has gone before.

James Glaisher was a real person. And though Amelia Wren was not, Harper explained at a SCAD Savannah Film Festival screening in October that she was inspired by Sophie Blanchard, a French aeronaut.

“She was so different from James Glaisher, I thought… wouldn’t it be amazing, dramatically, to put those two very different people in the basket together?”

Blanchard was the first woman to become a professional balloonist, and Amelia Wright’s story closes tracks her own. Blanchard’s husband, Jean-Pierre, suffered a heart attack in his balloon, fell, and died from his severe injuries. Sophie Blanchard continued as an aeronaut, living through adventures and near-death mishaps like the ones that bedevil Amelia Wren and James Glaisher in the film.

“She was Napoleon’s head of aeronautics, believe it or not, and every military procession, she would fly up as a sort of propaganda technique,” Harper said.

In The Aeronauts, Amelia Wren and James Glaisher are roughly the same age. But Blanchard probably never met the real Glaisher. She died in 1819, at the age of 41, when he was only 10 years old.

“She actually fell to her death [because of] a firework that went into her balloon in Paris, and she fell,” Harper said.

So if not Wren or Blanchard, who joined Glaisher on the record-breaking 1862 expedition fictionalized in The Aeronauts? That would be Henry Tracey Coxwell, who joined Glaisher on a series of expeditions, and performed acts of heroism different from the ones seen in The Aeronauts.

Despite the film’s dramatic liberties, Harper told his very receptive SCAD Savannah audience that 90 percent of the events depicted in The Aeronauts really did happen. The film just compressed and combined them.

The Aeronauts is now streaming on Amazon Prime.