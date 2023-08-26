Adam Sandler shared his fond memories of Bob Barker, the beloved Price Is Right host who delivered one of the fastest, funniest performances of the 1990s during an unforgettable Happy Gilmore scene in which he and Sandler fought fiercely during a celebrity golf tournament.

Barker, who had an astonishing run as the host of the CBS game show from 1972 to 2007, died of natural causes at the age of 99.

Sandler posted an image of himself with Barker on Saturday, and shared some recollections of their outsized, absurd movie fight — a scene that ended with Sandler’s character, troubled golfer Happy Gilmore, seemingly knocking Barker out and shouting “The price is wrong, b—-!” But Barker rallies, teaching Happy many lessons, before delivering his own verbal riposte.

Barker, hilariously, played it straight throughout the scene.

“The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!” Sandler wrote on social media Saturday.

Adam Sandler and Bob Barker Reunited in 2015

The pair remained friends after Happy Gilmore, even reuniting in 2015 at the charity benefit show, Night of Too Many Stars (above). The two performed a bit in which Sandler visited in the hospital, feeding him, and Barker insisted that he was just fine — but that Sandler looked old.

“How old are, you, 60?” he asked Sandler, who was more than 10 years younger.

Barker, known for his warmth on The Price Is Right, played against type with Sandler. He was well-known for his kindness, especially to animals, using his platform as a daytime television star to advocate for animal rights.

The New York Times reported Saturday that after Barker retired from The Price Is Right, he estimated that he had delivered his catchphrase, “come on down!” to more than 40,000 contestants, all of whom had lined up in hopes of spending a few minutes with a game show legend as they bid — or overbid — on household items, or vied for big-ticket items like luxury cars, jet skis, and dream vacations.

He was also known for the phrase “Help control the pet population. Have your pet spayed or neutered,” a message he delivered very often from his Price is Right perch in CBS’s Television City.

Barker won 14 Daytime Emmy Awards as host of The Price Is Right., and another four as an executive producer of the long-running show. He was also awarded a lifetime achievement Emmy in 1999, soon after his appearance in 1996’s Happy Gilmore.

Main image: Bon Barker and Adam Sandler in a routine for the Night of Too Many Stars in 2015.

Editor’s Note: Corrects spelling error.