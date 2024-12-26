13 Great Actors Who Started in Horror Movies By Tim Molloy Updated: December 26, 2024 Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share via Email Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share via Email Credit: C/O These stars started out in horror movies, some of them quite low budget. Things are different now. Next → Read This Next15 Moviemakers’ Predictions for the Future of Film — and Life ItselfBy MovieMaker MagazineOur 7 Favorite Christmas Movies in DisguiseBy MovieMaker MagazineDonald Trump’s 5 Favorite Movies, and One Not-So-Guilty PleasureBy MovieMaker MagazineI Found the Perfect Car for My Crime Thriller, Filthy Animals. Then It DisappearedBy MovieMaker Magazine10 Films of the 1940s That Have Aged BeautifullyBy MovieMaker Magazine7 Filming Stories Behind Famous Movies That May Shock YouBy SNIPdailyMovie Review: ‘Nickel Boys’ is a knockout, one of the most powerful films of the yearBy TheGrioY2K Movie Review: Nostalgic Yet Falls FlatBy SNIPdaily10 Reasons Netflix’s ‘No Good Deed’ Will Hook You and Refuse to Let GoBy Popviewers