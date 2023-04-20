How long can Chris Hemsworth hold his breath underwater? How long can Tom Cruise hold his breath underwater? How long can Kate Winslet hold her breath underwater?

All actors hold their breath during salary disputes, but a handful are also excellent at holding their breath underwater. Long before Tom Cruise and Avatar: The Way of Water star Kate Winslet battled for underwater breath-holding supremacy, Hollywood stars were doing second and third takes while deeply submerged. Turns out Hollywood’s coolest club is accessibly only via the pool.

Take a deep breath and dive into our list of 9 Actors Who Held Their Breath Underwater for a Ridiculously Long Time.

Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12

Share: 

 Tags: