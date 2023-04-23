Incredible action movies on Netflix to watch tonight

Look no further than this list of 10 of the most thrilling action movies on Netflix right now in 2023. From The Gray Man to Bad Boys, this list has enough suggestions to keep you occupied for many weekends and weeknights to come. So pop your popcorn, get under your fuzzy blanket, and get ready to watch some expertly choreographed fight scenes and epic explosions.

Here’s our list of 10 of the most explosive action movies on Netflix that you can watch tonight. Just click through: