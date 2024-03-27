Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick are set to reprise their roles as Emily Nelson and Stephanie Smothers respectively in A Simple Favor 2, the follow-up to their 2018 comedic thriller about a woman who disappears, prompting her best friend to start digging into her past.

But they’re not the only ones returning to their roles — Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, Ian Ho, and Kelly McCormack will do the same. Paul Feig will also return to direct.

A Simple Favor 2 Reunites Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick

Starting production this spring, the sequel movie comes from Amazon MGM Studios and Lionsgate. The original A Simple Favor earned over $97 million at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

A Simple Favor 2 finds Stephanie (Kendrick) and Emily (Lively) on their way to the island of Capri, Italy. The occasion? Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman.

“Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square,” reads the description from Amazon Studios.

Based on characters by Darcy Bell, the script for A Simple Favor 2 was written by original screenwriter Jessica Sharzer (Speak), with revisions by Laeta Kalogridis and Feig. The director will also produce under his Feigco Entertainment banner with Laura Fischer, and Sharzer will executive produce.

Also Read: Alice, Darling Star Anna Kendrick on Healing From Abusive Relationship: ‘You Deserve to Leave’

Blake Lively is known for The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, The Age of Adeline, The Town, Gossip Girl, and The Shallows, and Green Lantern, where she met husband Ryan Reynolds. She made her directorial debut with Taylor Swift’s I Bet You Think About Me music video, for which she was nominated for two Academy of Country Music awards and one Country Music Association award.

She will next be seen starring in the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel It Ends With Us, and she also has plans to make her feature directorial debut with Searchlight’s adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel Seconds.

Anna Kendrick is known for her roles in the Pitch Perfect and Twilight franchises as well as her 2023 drama Alice, Darling, which she produced and starred in as a woman struggling to come to terms with an abusive relationship. Soon, Kendrick will make her directorial debut with Netflix’s Woman of the Hour, which she also produces and stars in. It’s set to premiere this fall. In the past, she’s also produced Love Life for HBO Max, Netflix’s sci-fi thriller Stowaway. Her other notable films include Trolls, Up in the Air, and The Accountant.

Paul Feig recently directed, produced and co-wrote Netflix’s 2022 fantasy film The School for Good and Evil. In the works, he’s directed and producing the upcoming Grand Death Lotto starring John Cena, Awkwafina and Simu Liu for Amazon MGM Studios. He directed episodes of The Office; Freaks and Geeks; Mad Men; Parks and Rec; 30 Rock; and Weeds. His other notable film credits include Bridesmaids, (2011) Last Christmas (2019), The Heat (2013) Ghostbusters (2016) and Spy (2015).

Jessica Sharzer’s feature directorial debut, Speak, starred Kristen Stewart and premiered at Sundance in 2004. She was also a co-executive producer on the FX series American Horror Story and Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers starring Nicole Kidman, and wrote the 2016 movie Nerve starring Emma Roberts.

Henry Golding is known for Crazy Rich Asians, The Gentleman, Last Christmas, and Snake Eyes. Coming up, he will be seen in Netflix’s Old Guard 2, Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and Nacho Vigalondo’s Daniela Forever. He’s currently in production on the second season of Nine Perfect Strangers.

A Simple Favor 2 will ultimately be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, though a release date has not yet been set.

Main Image: Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively in A Simple Favor (2018), Lionsgate