At the start of May, Netflix quietly removed its last two pieces of interactive content. Kimmy vs. the Reverend and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch were the final two shows clinging onto a streaming service that had pulled the plug on its experiments months earlier. A form of television that allowed viewers to make decisions and shape outcomes, it seemed like a winner in the age of casual gaming and streaming. So what went so wrong?

What Was Interactive Content?

Interactive content was something Netflix had been exploring for several years. These specials offered a narrative that let viewers make choices, effectively shaping the direction and outcome of the story.

While the concept felt fresh on a streaming platform, it wasn’t entirely new. It first emerged with Full Motion Video (FMV) games in the early nineties. Even recent console titles like Detroit: Become Human have used this type of mechanic to critical acclaim.

The last release Netflix had for this type of content was in 2023 with the romantic comedy Choose Love. In 2024, it began to remove its specials, including several created in collaboration with outdoor specialist Bear Grylls. Some of these were reformatted into standard episode formats.

Why Did Netflix Cancel Its Interactive Content?

Netflix itself released no statements about why it was removing its interactive content. It has made user interface changes, and this may have been because they were not compatible with the programming. This may have been backed up by a comment from spokesperson Chrissy Kelleher, who said “The technology served its purpose, but is now limiting as we focus on technological efforts in other areas.”

What’s Next for Netflix?

The truth is that there may not be anything new and innovative for Netflix. As more of us want content that can be viewed while we scroll through webpages on our phones and talk to partners, perhaps more interaction is not what is desired at all.

There have been incidents of insiders at Netflix leaking notes to the media about how they are being told to dumb down content. The phrase for this is apparently “Second screen” worthy, which means it caters to those looking at two screens.

Time will tell how this plays out. Netflix still has gaming content, though it did shut down its AAA game studio before it even released a title. Yet, with a few mobile titles on the platform, it does provide some level of interaction. However, it may be that Netflix’s brief foray into interactive content is now, and will remain, a charming anomaly of the past.