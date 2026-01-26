Although many of us are familiar with the amazingly popular Street Fighter arcade game, the roots of this franchise can actually be traced back to 1987. Since this time, numerous iterations have been released; one of the most notable coming in the form of a 1994 live action film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme.

The good news is that a reboot is already in the works. A 2026 version of Street Fighter is slated to be released later in the year. The details of this film have already begun to emerge, and we are here to fill in the blanks.

Who Will be Starring in Street Fighter?

A number of leading actors have already been confirmed, and while some supporting roles are still mysteries, here is a quick breakdown of what you need to know:

Andrew Koji: Ryu

Noah Centineo: Ken Masters

Callina Liang: Chun-Li

Cody Rhodes: Guile

M. Bison: David Dastmalchian

Olivier Richters will also be playing the role of Zangrief; an interesting tribute to the growing community of strongmen.

Appealing to the Next Generation of Fans

Many industry analysts believe that this latest iteration of Street Fighter has been specifically produced to target a younger audience base; one that might not be overly familiar with the original franchise. This strategy seems to have already begun bearing fruit thanks; due in part to the efforts of the digital gaming community.

A Darker Plot?

One interesting rumour that has been making its way across online forums involves how the plot is expected to unfold. While there is little doubt that the main protagonists will embrace their traditional roles, some believe that the 2026 version is set to embrace grittier overtones alongside elements of canon Street Fighter lore. This could be great news for those who are hoping to take a deep dive into the history of the fictional Street Fighter universe. It has likewise been stated that the film will take the time to explain the origins of each character; one aspect that was essentially lacking in the 1994 iteration.

How Long Will We Have to Wait?

When it comes to the 2026 debut of Street Fighter, patience is a virtue. This film is slated to debut on 16 October, so there is still a fair amount of time to anticipate what awaits. However, we can remain confident that even more details will be released as the date draws closer. Be sure to keep an eye out for the latest news, and to follow related online forums. Might this new reboot mirror the success associated with the 1994 version? Only time will tell.