50 Cent Offers Top Dollar for Compromising Diddy Tapes

50 Cent, whose production company has been working for months on a documentary about Sean “Diddy” Combs, is offering “top dollar” for any compromising videos from Diddy’s “freak-off parties” and house parties.

The offer from 50 Cent — aka Curtis Jackson — arose from a news report about a lawsuit filed last month by music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones Jr. His lawsuit accused Combs of making sexual contact without his consent, trying to groom him to have sex with another man, and forcing him to hire sex workers as Jones worked on Diddy’s 2023 album, The Love Album: Off the Grid.

Combs’ lawyer, Shawn Holley, told the New York Times there was “indisputable proof” that Jones’ claims were “complete lies.”

Jones’ lawsuit alleges that Combs has videos of “celebrities, music label executives, politicians, and athletes” recorded “without their knowledge and consent” and that “Mr. Combs possesses compromising footage of every person that has attended his freak off parties, and his house parties.” (The freak off parties are parties where Jones alleges sex workers took part.)

On Thursday, Jackson shared a report about the lawsuit on Instagram, adding, “Smh this is gonna be so good, what you want to bet I’m a get these tapes. I’ll pay top dollar for them.”

He also added, “I don’t go to puffy party’s,” using the professional name Combs’ preferred before switching to Diddy.

50 Cent vs. Diddy

Both Jackson and Combs have parlayed hip-hop success into multimedia empires. Diddy co-founded the digital cable channel Revolt in 2013, and 50 Cent’s G-Unit productions is behind films like 2005’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’ — 50’s acting debut — as well as the Power TV series and its spinoffs.

Jackson has been mocking Combs’ travails since Homeland Security investigators raided Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami on Monday. The Associated Press reported that the raids were part of a sex trafficking investigation, citing unnamed law enforcement officials.

Homeland Security has not given a reason for the investigations, but they came after several lawsuits — including by Jones — accusing Combs of sexual misconduct.

In November, Combs reached a settlement with singer Cassie a day after she filed a lawsuit accusing him of rape and physical abuse. He denied any wrongdoing.

A week later, another woman, Joi Dickerson-Neal, filed a lawsuit accusing Combs of sexually assaulting her in 1991. He again denied any wrongdoing, and a spokesperson said it was a “money grab.” The lawsuit was filed just before a deadline for New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which allowed people to file sexual abuse claims after the statute of limitations expired.

Two weeks later, in December, another woman, whose name was not released, said Combs and two other men raped her in a recording studio when she was 17. Combs again denied any wrongdoing.

Jones’ lawsuit followed, as did the federal raids.

Amidst the lawsuits, on December 7, 2023, Jackson first disclosed plans for a Diddy documentary, announcing, “Proceeds from this Documentary will go to victims of Sexual Assault and Rape.” He also shared footage of Mark Curry, a former rapper on Combs’ Bad Boy label, detailing nights at clubs where champagne bottles would be spiked so women would be drugged without their knowledge.

A representative told Variety at the time: “The untitled ‘Diddy’ documentary is in development through G-Unit Film and Television with Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson serving as Executive Producer, proceeds from this documentary that G-Unit Film & Television receives will go to victims of sexual assault and rape.”

Since the raids Monday, 50’s feed has included many jokes accusing Combs of fleeing to escape the federal government.

In a statement, Combs attorney Aaron Dyer called the raids “a gross overuse of military-level force” and said there is “no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way [Combs’] children and employees were treated.”

Main image: 50 Cent at a 2015 TechCrunch event. CC BY 2.0.