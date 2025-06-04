When you think of Las Vegas, you likely can’t help but think of themed casinos filled with exciting gaming action and entertainment. It’s the perfect short getaway for those who love casual gaming. But what you may not realize is that writing it off as only a gambling destination is doing it a disservice.

Over the past few decades, the city has worked hard to attract a wider range of tourists. Today you’ll find singles, couples, groups, seniors, and even families wandering along the famous Las Vegas Strip. Thanks to its diverse infrastructure, the city has become a popular filming location. It seems like no matter what time of year you go, there’s at least one filming crew on location.

Let’s take a look at five movies that were filmed in Las Vegas and used the backdrop as the star.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Las Vegas may not be the first place you associate with comedy films, but many have been shot there. When Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery hit theaters in 1997, it was like a breath of fresh air. It was a comedic take on a James Bond-like character, Austin Powers, a secret agent who didn’t exactly come across as suave and competent like Bond. It was comedy gold.

As much as lead actor Mike Myers stole the scenes, so did the location itself. The movie almost entirely takes place in Las Vegas with many notable landmarks and sights appearing. The casino that was depicted in the movie was the actual Stardust Resort and Casino, which has since been torn down. Other scenes feature a bright red double-decker bus touring the Vegas Strip, and the Imperial Palace—which has been renovated and re-themed. In a way, Las Vegas felt like a character of its own in the movie.

Diamonds Are Forever

Speaking of James Bond, we’ve got to add Diamonds Are Forever to this list of movies filmed in Las Vegas. Released in 1971 and starring Sean Connery as James Bond, this was the seventh movie in the franchise. By this point, Bond already had a massive fanbase and Las Vegas seemed like a natural fit for the spy.

Looking back at the movie today, so much has changed in the city. Watching this film is like taking a walk down memory lane, revealing just how much the cityscape has evolved. The Strip was nothing like it is today.

The movie wasn’t entirely based in Las Vegas, but the city still played a prominent role. One fun fact is that it was filmed in eight different Las Vegas hotels, and the opening scene that was meant to be South Africa was actually the desert just outside of Las Vegas. Some of the hotels that were used in the movie included Circus Circus, The Las Vegas Hilton, and Palm Downtown Cemetery (Las Vegas).

Many stories have emerged about filming this movie, such as the difficulty of shooting with empty city streets—something that never happens in Vegas!

Ocean’s Eleven

As you may expect, many of these movies filmed in Las Vegas feature real-life casinos. Even if they don’t mention the specific casino by name, you can typically spot defining features that give away the location. Ocean’s Eleven is a great example.

Released in 2001, viewers quickly realized the setting was the famed Bellagio Hotel & Resort. The backstory of the filming location is pretty interesting. The producer, Jerry Weintraub, was good friends with Kirk Kerkorian, who was the owner of the Bellagio. Kerkorian granted the crew permission to film on-site, and the cast even got to stay at the resort during filming. Big-name cast members included George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, and Bernie Mac.

Seeing the Bellagio on the big screen made many viewers want to experience it firsthand. Despite online casinos becoming the preferred way for many people to gamble nowadays, real-life gambling establishments continue to play a prominent role not just in the stories themselves, but in the overall cinematic appeal of Las Vegas.

National Lampoon’s Vegas Vacation

The National Lampoon’s Vacation franchise has been going strong since we were first introduced to the Griswold family in 1983. In this fourth entry, the Griswolds take on Las Vegas. As you may imagine, there are plenty of misadventures that ensue and many laughs to be had.

National Lampoon’s Vegas Vacation features all kinds of filming locations, and even a staple Vegas entertainer, Wayne Newton. Newton has been dubbed “Mr. Las Vegas” due to his deep ties to the city and contributions to its entertainment scene.

Some of the filming locations in Las Vegas include the Chapel of the Bells, The Mirage Resort, the MGM Grand Resort, Casa de Shenondoah (Newton’s actual house), the Klondike Hotel and Casino, and a scene at the Hoover Dam.

Rocky IV

Next up we’ve got Rocky IV. Is an introduction even necessary for this movie? Rocky Balboa is easily one of the most well-known characters in American cinema. Balboa represents the best of us. He’s a guy who was down on his luck but managed to make something of himself and become an internationally recognized professional boxer. Rocky represents the underdog spirit, a character everyone loves.

Released in 1985, Rocky IV featured an all-star cast including Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young, Carl Weathers, Dolph Lundgren, and Brigette Nielsen. The movie begins with a match taking place between Apollo Creed and Drago at the MGM Grand Hotel. The fight takes a tragic turn and Drago’s powerful punches prove fatal. Apollo ends up dying. From there, you’re taken on a journey of retribution where Rocky wants to fight Drago and beat him in memory of his best friend Apollo.

Final Words

Las Vegas is truly a magical destination, offering something unique for everyone. Yes, the gambling culture is alive and well in the city, but there are many other activities and attractions that make Las Vegas a stellar destination. It’s clear that movie producers recognize its appeal as a filming location.

Main photo courtesy of Pexels