5 Films Set in Delaware, Home of Our New President

There’s a fun moment in Wayne’s World where Wayne and Garth use a blue screen to imagine themselves traveling to different exotic locales. They flip from New York City (“I’ve got a gun, let’s get to a Broadway show!”) to Hawaii (“Pass the poi, mahalo!”) to Texas (“Howdy partners! Let’s raise and rope Broncos!”) to… Delaware.

“Hi,” says Wayne Campbell, played by Mike Myers, as a nondescript bridge appears behind him. “I’m in Delaware.”

Delaware has never fired Hollywood’s imagination — it’s overshadowed by nearby Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Baltimore, all of which have provided the setting for countless classic films.

But now the First State (that’s what Baltimore is called) has produced its first president. Perhaps Joe Biden being elected will raise the cinematic profile of his lovely, adopted home state, and we’ll get more films set in Delaware. Is anyone making The Joe Biden Story?

Until then, we have this short list of films set in Delaware — or at least partly set in Delaware. Delaware may not get a lot of movies, but it did get a couple of cool ones. Click on for more.

The Irishman

Remember the linen service that Whispers asks Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) to blow up because its cutting into his business? It’s called Cadillac Linen and its based “down in Delaware.” Those rat Delawarean bastards.

Hiding Out

I saw this odd Jon Cryer comedy-drama in a theater when I was a kid. Cryer plays a stockbroker who gets mixed up with the mob and hides out by posing as a high school kid in Delaware. Believe it or not, the play involves an election and calls for a recount. (Cryer is elected class president in very complicated fashion.) I think about this movie often because of a wonderfully dumb scene where someone asks Cryer’s character his name, and he sees a tin of Maxwell House coffee, and says his name is Maxwell Hauser. He also dates a high school girl, which isn’t great, but she takes him to an ’80s roller rink, which is:

Fight Club

Remember at the end of Fight Club, where Project Mayhem blows up all those credit-card company buildings to eliminate everyone’s debt? Those businesses tend to be based in Delaware. Though no one explicitly says [Wayne Campbell monotone] “I’m in Delaware,” David Fincher drops several clues that Fight Club takes place in Delaware, including license plates. Forbes explains here why so many credit card companies are based in Delaware, and no, blowing them up would not eliminate anyone’s credit-card debt.

Empire Records

I never saw the Delaware-set Empire Records, from the floppy-haired mid-90s, but I do remember that the Edwyn Collins song from the soundtrack was an absolute banger and still is:

Goosebumps

The Goosebumps films and books are set in beautiful (and creepy, and fictional) Madison, Delaware.

If you enjoyed this list of films set in Delaware, you might also be interested to learn President Joe Biden’s favorite movie, which is not set in Delaware, or even his native Pennsylvania.