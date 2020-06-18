More in Movie News
Movie News: Your COVID-19 Reboot; Dave Franco’s Drive-In Debut; Joseph Gordon-Levitt Returns
In today’s Movie News: Spend an hour today learning everything you need to know about filming...
Candyman Trailer: Nia DaCosta Says Her Film Is About ‘Unwilling Martyrs’
The new Candyman trailer is more artful and resonant than any trailer you’re likely to see...
Movie News: Jay Pharoah Exposes LAPD; Shane Carruth Surprises; Kevin Bacon Horror Retrospective
In today’s Movie News Rundown: Jay Pharoah releases video of a bad police stop; Upstream Color director...
How Marona’s Fantastic Tale Director Anca Damian Animated a Dog’s View of Happiness
Anca Damian got the idea for her film Marona’s Fantastic Tale when she came across a...
Movie News: Sorry, Scott Baio; Join Our Contest; Cops and Hollywood
In today’s Movie News Rundown: Big Oscar changes; SAG-AFTRA calls out a new Scott Baio film...
Oscars’ New Date Follows a Series of Changes to Improve DiversityBy Loree Seitz
The Academy has announced the two-month postponement of the 93rd Oscars until April 25, 2021 —...
Movie News: Showgirls Reconsidered, How to Sell Your Movie; Life Finds a Way
In today’s Movie News Rundown: A documentary filmmaker has a bold new take on Paul Verhoeven’s...
Movie News: Dave Chappelle’s Perfect Timing; LA Filming Reopens; Introducing The Industry
In today’s Movie News Rundown: Dave Chappelle releases a new film-special that captures this moment exactly;...
LA County Allows Filming to Resume Under Strict Rules
Hollywood — and the rest of Los Angeles County — can resume TV and film production...
With Tommaso, Abel Ferrara Re-Examines the Suffering in Past Works Like Bad Lieutenant
Abel Ferrara’s recent films haven’t explored the suffering of works quite like Bad Lieutenant: He’s spent...
Netflix’s Top-Watched Last Days of American Crime Earns 0% Rating on Rotten Tomatoes
A top-watched film in its first weekend and still in the Top 10 today, Netflix’s newest...
John Barry Won an Oscar for Star Wars — Then Worked on a Disaster. Introducing The Industry Podcast
John Barry is a deeply respected set designer, responsible for the Korova Milk Bar in A...
Robert Pattinson Was Cast as Batman on Day One of Shooting TenetBy Sam Lively
It would be an understatement to say that Robert Pattinson has had an eventful year. Starring...
Movie News: Black List Insights; Gone With the Wind Blowback; Three Good Ideas
In today’s Movie News Rundown: Read this before submitting your script to The Black List; how...
Gone With the Wind Jumps to No. 2 on Apple Movies After Being Dropped by HBO Max
HBO Max’s decision to temporarily drop Gone With the Wind has boosted the 1939 film’s fortunes...
Ava DuVernay Among New Academy Members
Ava DuVernay is among those who have been voted into the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts...
A Tribute to Lynn Shelton; Exit Gone With the Wind; Just Mercy and Just Policing
In today’s Movie News Rundown: A UCLA professor has a straightforward plan to improve representation in...
Meet the UCLA Professor With the MEANS to Diversify Hollywood
For six years, UCLA sociologist Darnell Hunt and co-author Ana-Christina Ramon have studied Hollywood’s lack of...
Let’s Talk About Just Mercy and Just Policing (Podcast)
Just Mercy, starring Michael B. Jordan as a lawyer who defends a wrongly accused death-row inmate...
Movie News: How to Go to a Movie Next Week
In today’s Movie News Rundown: Fantasia Fest will open with a plague-related film, California theaters lay...
