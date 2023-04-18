Conservatives like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis love to attack LGBTQ+ cartoon characters as woke attacks on family values, as if LGBTQ+ people can’t have families or values. What some see as healthy representation of all kinds of people and families, others claim to see as an agenda.

Mickey Mouse and friends entered the fray this week by donning rainbow-colored outfits to announce a Disneyland Pride Nite event in June, just as Disney fights with DeSantis, who is threatening, among other things, to develop state land around Disney properties into a prison.

The fight goes back to when Disney’s then-CEO spoke out against Florida’s so called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which prevents Florida teachers from talking about sexuality and gender identity in elementary school classrooms.

But in recent years, more and more cartoons have advocated acceptance and love for people in same-sex relationships — often to the relief of same-sex couples raising kids. Here are a few examples: