Ventilator shafts turn up an awfully lot in Hollywood productions. Let’s vent about it with these 12 examples.

IT The Terror From Beyond Space (1958)

Besides having the best title of any movie, IT! The Terror From Beyond Space appears to be the first film to introduce the idea of the very convenient air shaft.

When the first manned expedition to Mars is invaded by an unknown entity, one brave member of the team volunteers to go poke around in the air shaft, or ventilation shaft, or ventilation duct, or whatever you want to call it.

The film treats the shaft with appropriate reverence, recognizing how unnerving it would be to go crawling around in one of those things.

Dr No (1962)

Dr. No, the first James Bond movie, is one of many that would enlist the ol’ reliable air shaft trick to get 007 in and out of trouble.

We honestly don’t quite understand what’s going on with the network of tunnels Mr. Bond (Sean Connery) traverses to escape from captivity — he accesses them by busting through a very convenient grate in the cell, but at one point water comes flooding through.

We assume the first grate was to ventilate the cell, and then the ventilation system connects to lots of other mysterious tunnels.

Alien (1979)

Like IT! The Terror From Beyond Space, the sci-fi classic Alien is about an expedition invaded by an unknown entity. And it also includes an air shaft sequence, though the one in Alien is much scarier.

In one of the most tense scenes in Ridley Scott’s Alien, Dallas (Tom Skeritt) captain of the Nostromo, goes searching in the vents, armed with a flashlight and blowtorch.

Die Hard (1988)

“Come out to the coast, well get together, have a few laughs,” says John McClaine (Bruce Willis) as he crawls though a tight air shaft that has saved him from a fall through an elevator shaft.

One of the coolest things about the scene is that the air shaft, for once, isn’t too convenient — it saves McClane’s life, sure, but it’s very cramped.

“Now I know what a TV dinner feels like,” quips McClane.

Sneakers (1992)

Sneakers has a little fun with the air shaft trope — Carl (River Phoenix) accesses an elevator shaft, ventilation ducts and various other crawlspaces to put himself in the perfect position to come crashing through ceiling tiles to stop a bad guy at a crucial moment.

“That’s not easy, what I just did!” he declares.

Mission: Impossible (1996)

In one of the coolest scenes in any Mission: Impossible movie — or any movie, period — Ethan Hunt (Tom Crusie) is lowered from a ventilation shaft into a CIA computer room at Langley to steal the NOC list.

Screenwriters David Koepp and Robert Towne and director Brian DePalma throw in all sorts of cool variations on the familiar ventilation shaft routine, including Cruise’s nail-biting descent, a rat, and the fact that the slightest shift in temperature — or even a drop of sweat falling to the floor — will be the end of the mission.

Best of all, the ventilation shaft scene gets a very serious callback in the latest Mission: Impossible film, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, when we learn that the Langley break-in had life-altering consequences for a character in Mission: Impossible.

Star Wars The Phantom Menace (1999)

When Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi visit the Trade Federation battleship Saak’ak, they quickly evade a squad of battle droids and… you guessed it.

“Sir! They’ve gone up the ventilation shaft!” Neimoidian communications officer Tey How announces, spawning a meme and lots of mockery.

No, that’s not a picture of a ventilation shaft. That’s Tey How right before the big line. We’re trying to spice things up a little.

Toy Story 2 (1999)

Pixar – Credit: C/O

You sometimes hear HVAC experts quite reasonably grouse about ventilation shaft scenes, saying a person couldn’t really fit up there, or it would break, or something.

Finally, one film gets it right: Buzz Lightyear and his team of toys are a perfectly reasonable size to race through the vents.

It’s one of the most intense moments in any Toy Story film, but it’s also a funny twist on the air duct trope.

Not Another Teen Movie (2000)

In another play on the ventilator shaft routine, Not Another Teen Movie has a great joke in which two boys very conveniently climb up in one, trying to spy on girls.

It does not go as planned, and results in the grossest scene in an often wonderfully gross entire movie.

Amusingly, the ventiliation shaft scene in Not Another Teen Movie could be seen as an homage to the ventilations shaft scene in The Breakfast Club, one of many films it frequently references.

Idle Hands (2000)

After decades of men writhing through ventilation shafts, the comical horror film Idle Hands was finally progressive enough to give women their turn.

In fact, the film symbolically represented the full range of human experience, and both sides of the moral spectrum, by having the women — Jessica Alba and Katie Wright — do their air duct crawling while dressed in angel and devil costumes, respectively.

Idle Hands is a great movie.

Captivity (2007)

The extremely scary Captivity stars Elisha Cuthbert (above) as a fashion model who is abducted and puts through a serious of torturous experiences. The film received a lot of attention before its release for a graphic billboard campaign that drew many complaints.

That said, it includes a clever riff on the convenient-ventilator-shaft trope. When Cuthbert’s character, Jennifer, discovers a way out of the room in which she’s trapped, it soon becomes apparent that she’s not the first person to think of this escape route — and that her tormentor takes delight in dashing her hopes of sneaking out via the most popular method in moviedom.

This is the rare case where a convenient ventilator shaft turns out to be a little too convenient.

10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)

Held underground by Howard Stambler (John Goodman), who insists the world upstairs isn’t safe, Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead, above) makes an upsetting discovery while moving through, you guessed it, the ventilation duct.

And that, friends, was when Hollywood decided they’d finally done the ventilation shaft thing too many times, and never to use it again.

No, just kidding.

Liked Our List of the 12 Most Convenient Ventilator Shafts in Movies?

