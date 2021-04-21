11 Netflix True Crime Docuseries You Might Have Missed

If you’re a fan of true crime, you’re probably familiar with the experience of looking for something to watch in a landscape flooded with so many choices. To aid in your search, we’ve tackled one small slice of the true-crime genre — docuseries on Netflix that you might have missed in the shuffle. We haven’t included super popular titles like Tiger King or Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes or Night Stalker — instead, we’re bringing you a list of titles that might not have caught your eye before that will satisfy your true-crime cravings.

Nurses Who Kill (2016)

Look out, Nurse Ratched — these real-life nurses are giving you a run for your money. This 10-part series looks at the true stories of killer nurses, including convicted child-serial killer Beverley Allitt, who murdered four children and injured several others while working at a British hospital in 1991.

The Keepers (2017)

In seven parts, this docuseries details the case of a young nun and schoolteacher named Sister Catherine Cesnik who was murdered in 1969 — and one of her former students’ allegations of abuse by a priest at the school.

Captive (2016)

In this eight-part docuseries, real-life victims of kidnappings from around the world tell the harrowing stories of what happened to them — and how they were rescued via hostage negotiations.