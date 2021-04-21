Connect with us

11 Netflix True Crime Docuseries You Might Have Missed

11 Netflix True Crime Docuseries You Might Have Missed

Confession Killer Netflix Henry Lee Lucas

Movie News
Margeaux Sippell
Published on

If you’re a fan of true crime, you’re probably familiar with the experience of looking for something to watch in a landscape flooded with so many choices. To aid in your search, we’ve tackled one small slice of the true-crime genre — docuseries on Netflix that you might have missed in the shuffle. We haven’t included super popular titles like Tiger King or Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes or Night Stalker — instead, we’re bringing you a list of titles that might not have caught your eye before that will satisfy your true-crime cravings.

Nurses Who Kill Netflix

Beverley Allitt pictured in Nurses Who Kill via Netflix

Nurses Who Kill (2016)
Look out, Nurse Ratched — these real-life nurses are giving you a run for your money. This 10-part series looks at the true stories of killer nurses, including convicted child-serial killer Beverley Allitt, who murdered four children and injured several others while working at a British hospital in 1991.

The Keepers true crime nun murder

Production still from The Keepers courtesy of Netflix

The Keepers (2017)
In seven parts, this docuseries details the case of a young nun and schoolteacher named Sister Catherine Cesnik who was murdered in 1969 — and one of her former students’ allegations of abuse by a priest at the school.

the captive netflix true crime

Production still from The Captive courtesy of Netflix

Captive (2016)
In this eight-part docuseries, real-life victims of kidnappings from around the world tell the harrowing stories of what happened to them — and how they were rescued via hostage negotiations.

Pages: 1 2 3

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Movie News

To Top