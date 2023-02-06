10 Absolute Creepiest Horror Movies on Netflix in 2023

Scariest Horror Movies on Netflix

Are you in the mood for some jump scares or perhaps a supernatural entity or two? If the answer is yes and you’re currently scouring the internet looking for the scariest horror movies on Netflix to watch tonight, look no further than this handy list of some of the creepiest choices available to you. From old favorites like I Know What You Did Last Summer to creepy gothic tales like Crimson Peak, there is no shortage of horror films on Netflix — but these are some of the most satisfyingly scary.

We’ve got quite a list here, so without further ado, here are 10 of the creepiest horror movies on Netflix.

The Conjuring

A still from The Conjuring. Creator: Michael Tackett. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Rarely have I been more disturbed by a horror movie than when I saw The Conjuring for the first time in theaters in 2013. Just one look at Annabelle, who made her first franchise appearance in the Michael Chaves and James Wan movie, is enough to give a person nightmares. In fact, my dad overheard a grown man in the movie theater bathroom mutter, “I’m all set with that doll” after the show. To top it all off, I was living in Rhode Island at the time, where this movie is set.

The actual house where the true story of the haunting occurred is located in a small village in Providence County called Harrisville. It looks about as creepy as you’d expect. If you want a good scare, watch this demonic horror classic — and then watch The Conjuring 2 after if you’re in the mood for a double feature.

The Boy

A still from The Boy courtesy of STX Films.

This terrifying 2016 horror-thriller directed by William Brent Bell stars Lauren Cohen as Greta, an American woman who moves to a small English village to work as a nanny — only to discover that the “child” she’s put in charge of is actually a life-sized doll named Brahms which the people who hired her started caring for after their own son died 20 years earlier.

At first, Greta goes along with this odd request, but when she fails to adhere to the strict rules for Brahms’ care, she begins to suspect that he’s actually alive. This one also has a sequel, The Boy 2, if you care to keep watching late into the night.

Things Heard and Seen

James Norton as George Clare and Amanda Seyfried as Catherine Clare. Cr. Anna Kooris courtesy of Netflix.



Starring Amanda Seyfried as Catherine Clare and James Norton as her husband George Clare, this spooky farmhouse mystery tells the classic tale of a young couple who move from Manhattan into what they think is their dream home in the Hudson Valley, only to discover that it harbors a dark secret. Except, there’s something different about this story: George knows something about the house that he’s hiding from Catherine. This creepy thriller also features Stranger Things actress Natalie Dyer. Watch if you appreciate farmhouse architecture and interior design in addition to good scares.

It

Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise. Photo by Brooke Palmer courtesy of Warner Bros.

The 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s classic horror novel about a killer clown is one of my favorite modern horror movies. Not only did it inspire lots of Pennywise and Georgie Halloween costumes, but it also inspired more than a few nightmares.

Unlike the original book, which follows a group of kids growing up in the 1950s and then as adults in the 1980s, the 2017 adaptation directed by Andrés Muschietti starts in the 1980s and then picks up 27 years after that, closer to modern day. Bill Skarsgård is a worthy successor to Tim Curry, who played Pennywise in the 1990 adaptation of It. It’s a pretty great watch.

Crimson Peak

Jessica Chastain and Tom Hiddleston in Crimson Peak courtesy of Universal Pictures.

If you like Tom Hiddleston as much as my roommate did in college, then you probably had a poster from this movie in your dorm room. Or maybe you just appreciate a good gothic horror movie. That’s cool, too. Directed by Guillermo Del Toro, the 2015 mystery horror film stars Hiddleston as a handsome and spooky mysterious man who whisks away Mia Wasikowaska’s character to a very, very creepy, old, gilded mansion in the middle of nowhere. There’s a secret in the heart of Crimson Peak — beware!

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillippe in I Know What You Did Last Summer. Photo Credit: Columbia Pictures.

This 1997 teen-horror classic stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., Ryan Phillippe and Jennifer Love Hewitt. It follows a group of teens who accidentally kill someone and decide to hide the body instead of coming clean to the cops. But a year later, they begin to receive haunting messages saying, “I know what you did last summer.”

Someone knows their secret and is determined to use it to tear them apart. You can watch the original on Netflix — and rest assured that a sequel is in the works from Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the director of Netflix’s Do Revenge, Deadline reports. Hewitt and Prinze are even in talks to return!

The Rental

Alison Brie in The Rental. Photo Credit: IFC Films, STX Entertainment

Directed by Dave Franco, this 2020 horror mystery stars The Bear breakout Jeremy Allen White, Spin Me Round actress Alison Brie (who is married to Franco), The Wave actress Sheila Vand and Downton Abbey actor Dan Stevens. The Rental follows two couples who visit a vacation rental hoping for a pleasant getaway… until they discover that something is very wrong with the house and the surrounding woods. It’s a classic storyline that never gets old.

The Mist

A still from The Mist. Photo Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and The Weinstein Company.

Based on the 1980 novella by Stephen King, this 2007 horror movie stars Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden, Andre Braugher, Toby Jones and Laurie Holden. Directed by Frank Darabont, it follows a freak storm that hits a small town, unleashing bloodthirsty creatures from a mysterious mist that envelopes the land. Hiding out inside a supermarket, the town’s citizens try to figure out what to do as they fight for their lives against the mist.

His House

His House: Sope Dirisu as Bol Majur. Credit: Aidan Monaghan/NETFLIX



This might be one of the most terrifying films on this list. Directed by Remi Weekes, His House stars Wunmi Mosaku and Sope Dirisu as a pair of refugees from South Sudan who get assigned to live in a very creepy, rundown house in rural England. There are definitely secrets lurking behind those walls, and not the fun kind. His House also stars Matt Smith as the incredulous government agency worker who shows the couple their new home. This 2020 horror movie has got jump scares galore.

Cam

A still from Cam, courtesy of Netflix.

Directed by Daniel Goldhaber, this 2018 psychological horror film follows a camgirl whose obsession with ranking high on the site ends up taking a twisted turn when her account gets hacked by a woman who looks identical to her. Cam was written by former camgirl Isa Mazzei and stars The Handmaid’s Tale actress Madeline Brewer along with Patch Darragh, Melora Walters, Devin Druid, and Michael Dempsey.

Main Image: A still from The Conjuring. Creator: Michael Tackett. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.