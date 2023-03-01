Woody Harrelson sometimes looks back on past acting performances and wishes he could take another crack at them.

That’s how he feels about his performance as the Colonel in 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes.

“When things are going right, I don’t feel rigid. But there are performances where I was like, why couldn’t I just get outside whatever I was doing. Ten years later, I’ll think of something I should have done in a scene, and I want to tear my head off,” Harrelson recently told the New York Times Magazine. “Planet of the Apes — that’s one of those times where there was so much technology involved in what we were doing, I was a little daunted. If I did that part again, I could do it 20 times better.”

He feels that way about other roles, too, though he does his best to forget them.

“There’s several roles that I go back and think: Why didn’t I try this? Why didn’t I do that? Why didn’t I step into a whole ’nother character? But it’s probably best to let those things drop. They can haunt you,” he added.

After appearing in the Oscar contender Triangle of Sadness as the hilariously lazy ship captain, Harrelson can currently be seen in Bob Farrelly’s Champions about a former minor-league baseball coach who is forced by a court order to coach a team of players with intellectual disabilities.

Champions is now playing in theaters.

Main Image: Woody Harrelson in War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) Photo credit: 20th Century Studios