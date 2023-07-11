Hugh Grant is an orange, dancing Oompa-Loompa alongside Timothée Chalamet’s nascent chocolatier Willy Wonka in the new WONKA trailer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

Arriving in theaters on Dec. 15, WONKA is based on the character from Roald Dahl’s iconic book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. But the new film is a prequel to the events of the book as well as the movies starring Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp. It tells the story of how Willy Wonka got his start as a chocolatier, long before Charlie ever won his golden ticket.

“I’ve spent the past seven years traveling the world perfecting my craft. You see, I’m something of a magician, inventor, and chocolate maker. So quiet up, and listen down. Nope, scratch that — reverse it,” Chalamet says as Wonka in the trailer.

Also Read: Scenes from a Bad Sleepover in Bones and All, the Timothée Chalamet Cannibalism Love Story (Video)

But when young Wonka comes up against the commerce-controlling Chocolate Cartel, he has to get creative to win over the powers that be with his magical and sweet creations.

“Ladies and gentlemen of the gallery gourmet,” he says, “my name is Willy Wonka.”

WONKA is written and directed by Paul King (Paddington) and produced by David Heyman (Harry Potter, Paddington), Alexandra Derbyshire (Paddington, Jurassic World: Dominion), and Luke Kelly (Roald Dahl’s The Witches). Sharing writing credits with King are Dahl and Simon Farnaby.

WONKA Trailer Features Cast Including Hugh Grant and Rowan Atkinson

Timothée Chalamet stars as young Willy Wonka himself, with other cast members including Hugh Grant (Notting Hill, Love Actually), Calah Lane (The Day Shall Come), Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon), Paterson Joseph (Noughts + Crosses), Matt Lucas (Paddington), Mathew Baynton (The Wrong Mans), Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water, Paddington, Spencer), Rowan Atkinson (Mr. Bean, Love Actually), Jim Carter (Downton Abbey), and Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Natasha Rothwell (White Lotus, Insecure), Rich Fulcher (Marriage Story), Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education), Tom Davis (Paddington 2) and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Paddington 2, Mary Poppins Returns).

Watch the trailer above.

Main Image: Timothee Chalamet and Hugh Grant in Wonka courtesy of Warner Bros.