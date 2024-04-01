Lynda Carter, who played Wonder Woman in the television series about the iconic super heroine that ran from 1976-1979, is voicing her dismay over Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 getting the axe.

The film was meant to bring back Gal Gadot as Diana Prince following the success of 2017’s Wonder Woman and 2020’s Wonder Woman: 1984. But plans for a third movie from Jenkins, who also directed the first two, were foiled in 2022 amid a massive overhaul at DC Studios, now helmed by Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran.

Lynda Carter on Wonder Woman 3

Now, Carter is reflecting on the sad demise of the third Wonder Woman film.

“I don’t think they want to do it unless there’s enough pressure from fans,” Carter recently told Yahoo Entertainment. “I just don’t think they have the mind to do it. And I don’t understand that, because it seems to me that Wonder Woman is different from other characters. She’s not just a superhero. Her whole thing is about peaceful solutions. She’s not aggressive to be aggressive. It’s a different story. It’s about inner strength, outer strength. I don’t know why they tabled it, because it’s a great franchise.”

Carter appeared at the end of Wonder Woman 1984 as an Amazonian warrior who was believed to be dead. There were hopes that she would have more screen time in the third Wonder Woman film had it been made, and Carter subtly acknowledged that in her Yahoo interview.

“Anything Patty asked me to do, I wouldn’t refuse,” she added, despite having recently having told People that she wasn’t interested in doing any more acting projects.

Of the now-lifeless third Wonder Woman film, Carter said it “was really interesting, wonderful and about something important.”

She also said the potential movie was “not just your typical thing,” adding, “but they don’t want anyone else to make it.”

By “they,” she presumably means Gunn and Safran. The two are currently working on a new Superman movie, which also caused some tension when they replaced previous Superman actor Henry Cavill with David Corenswet.

Wonder Woman 3 was originally reported dead by The Hollywood Reporter in 2022. But for a brief moment last year, it seemed like there was hope that it might actually happen after Gal Gadot began teasing a potential return to the character of Diana Prince.

“Things are being worked behind the scenes and once the right moment arrives, you’ll know about it,”she told ET in June 2023.

But in August 2023, Variety broke the news that the movie was, again, officially dead.

To back this up, Jenkins told the Talking Pictures podcast last month that Wonder Woman 3 is “over for the time being, easily forever.”

Jenkins previously gave the full low-down on why Wonder Woman 3 wasn’t moving forward in December 2022.

“When there started being backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread,” Jenkins wrote, likely referring to The Wrap‘s report that Jenkins had exited the project after disagreeing with notes from the studio and refusing to change her approach.

“This is simply not true. I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding that there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.”

She continued, “I do not want what has been a beautiful journey with WW to land on negative note. I have loved and been so honored to be the person who got to make these last two Wonder Woman films. She is an incredible character. Living in and around her values makes one a better person every day. I wish her and her legacy an amazing future ahead, with or without me.”

At the time, Jenkins also praised Carter, calling her an “absolute legend,” as well as franchise star Gadot, whom Jenkins called “the greatest gift I have received in this whole journey. A cherished friend, inspiration, and sister.”

Jenkins added: “There are no words I can use to convey how magical she is. She is the walking embodiment of Wonder Woman in real life and a better person than the world can imagine. Never once in the millions of moments I have spent with her did I see anything less. She is a gift to this world, and even more so, to me.”

Main Image: Lynda Carter in Season 1, Episode 9 of the Wonder Woman television series, “Last of the Two Dollar Bills”, ABC