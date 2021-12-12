The 18th annual Angel Film Awards — Monaco International Film Festival Jury Board announced their full winners’ list on Sunday.

Usually held in the Principality of Monaco, the non-profit independent festival is taking place online from Dec. 11-14 this year — but that didn’t stop the festival from honoring this year’s winners.

As a consolation, the jury board for this year’s festival will return for next year’s hopefully in-person festival, where all of this year’s winners will be invited back to have out-of-competition screenings and red carpets in 2022.

The 2021 jury board includes playwright, director, and A Clockwork Orange actor Steven Berkoff as Jury President; Stanley a Man of Variety director and producer Stephen Cookson; Hollyoaks actress Victoria Atkin, and Transformers: Age of Extinction actor Andreas Beckett.

The festival’s awards are split between feature films and shorts. The feature films that took home the most awards this year were the American film TwoTwo and the Belgian film Adam & Eve.

TwoTwo took home Best Feature Film, Best Female Actor for Morgan Makana, Best Original Music Score for Husky Hoskulds, and Best Visual Effects in a Feature for Mark Larrgana. Adam & Eve took home The Independent Spirit Awards for a Feature, Best Male Actor in a Feature for Bob De Moore, Best Male Supporting Actor in a Feature for Marijus De Valck, and Best Female Supporting Actor in a Feature for Annabelle Van Maderghem.

The short film that took home the most awards this year was Egypt’s Tuk Tuk, which won Best Short Film, Best Producer for Sherine Alaa and Mohamed Kheidr, Best Female Actor for Elham Wagdi, Best Female Supporting Actor for Marie Guergess, and Best Male Supporting Actor for Omar Rashed.

See the full list of winners below or on the festival’s website here.

FEATURES

Best Feature Film

TwoTwo (USA)

Best Female Actor – Feature

Morgan Makana – TwoTwo (USA)

Best Male Actor – Feature

Bob De Moore – Adam & Eve (Belgium)

Best Original Music Score – Feature

Husky Hoskulds – TwoTwo (USA)

Best Visual Effects – Feature

Mark Larrgana – TwoTwo (USA)

The Independent Spirit Award – Feature

Adam & Eve (Belgium)

Best Male Supporting Actor – Feature

Marijus De Valck – Adam & Eve (Belgium)

Best Female Supporting Actor – Feature

Annabelle Van Maderghem – Adam & Eve (Belgium)

Best Production Design – Feature

Emmanuel Reveillére – A Fishy Business In Saint Pierre et Miquelon (France)

Best Costume Design – Feature

Delphine Poiraut – A Fishy Business In Saint Pierre et Miquelon (France)

Best Soundmix – Feature

Mathieu Gauriat & Celine Mauge – A Fishy Business In Saint Pierre et Miquelon (France)

Best Director – Feature

Bogomil Kalinov – Ashes Over the Sun (Bulgaria)

Best Producer – Feature

Kalinov Brothers – Ashes Over the Sun (Bulgaria)

Best Film Editing – Feature

Donka Ivanova – Ashes Over the Sun (Bulgaria)

Best Cinematographer – Feature

Daichi Mikasa – She Q (Japan)

Best Feature Film Script

Tomoaki Yanai – She Q (Japan)

Best Ensemble Cast – Feature

Esnedy Milán Herrera, Alexey Fuentes Gusmán, Dennis Pérez Ramírez, Liusmila Díaz Río, Luis Ricardo Faura – La Machetera (Cuba/Italy)

Best Original Music – Feature

Carlos Telles Espino, Marco Lo Russo – La Machetera (Cuba/Italy)

SHORT FILMS

Best Short Film

Tuk Tuk (Egypt)

Best Producer – Short Film

Tuk Tuk – Sherine Alaa, Mohamed Kheidr (Egypt)

Best Male Supporting Actor in a Short Film

Tuk Tuk – Omar Rashed (Egypt)

Best Female Actor in a Short Film

Tuk Tuk – Elham Wagdi (Egypt)

Best Male Actor in a Short Film

Outlines of Love – Richard Castro – (UK)

Best Female Supporting Actor in a Short Film

Tuk Tuk – Marie Guergess (Egypt)

Best Inspirational Short Film

Lotus (France)

Best Visual Effects – Short Film

A Tale of Three Trees – Jadon Barnes (USA)

Best Director – Short Film

The Silence – Jura Stepka (Slovakia)

Best Ensemble Cast – Short Film

The Silence (Slovakia) – Michael Kubovcik, Ondrej Hraska, Michaela Majernikova

Best Costume Design – Short Film (Slovakia)

The Silence (Slovakia)

Best Environmental Awareness – Short Film

Joyful – Simantini Chakraborty (USA)

Angel Peace Award – Short Film

Wild Is the Spring – Adla Massoud – (USA)

Best Cinematographer – Short Film

Wild Is the Spring – Aron R. Massoud – (USA)

Humanitarian Angel Award – Short Film

My Name Is Saliha (Belgium)

Best Art House – Short Film

Simulacrum (Japan)

Best Male Narrator – Short Film

A Tale of Three Trees – Michael Nicolosi (USA)

Best Original Story – Short Film

Reappear – Tommy Clarke (UK)

The Independent Spirit – Short Film

Just Like Water (Greece)

Best Film Editing – Short Film

The Living – Azuma Fujitani – (Japan)

Best Short Film Script

The Living – Azuma Fujitani – (Japan)

Best Production Design – Short Film

The Living – Satoshi Nonogaki – (Japan)

Best Newcomer – Short Film

Leila’s Violin – Sofia Rosinsky (US/UK/Azerbaijan)

Best Sports Documentary Short Film

Oyáte un Itówapi (USA)

Best Original Music – Short Film

I Am a Gypsy – Ame a Roma – Zoi Florosz, Vadim Kolpakov – (Hungary)

Special Mention – Short Film

20 DB Sound Stimulus (Japan)

Main Image: Monaco during the festival in December, courtesy of the Monaco International Film Festival.