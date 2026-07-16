Have you noticed that horse racing is getting much more media attention? In the past couple of years, we’ve seen plenty of movies, documentaries, and horse racing content on social media platforms, and horse racing fans are loving it.

Obviously, movies get the most attention. Most movies are tied to a specific event, like the Kentucky Derby, just because they share a lot of history, and they are quite popular. One of the latest and biggest pieces of news in the horse racing entertainment industry is Hallmark’s Kentucky Roses movie.

But it is not the type of movie you’d expect. As soon as people see Kentucky, they immediately assume the Kentucky Derby and Thoroughbreds racing towards the finish line. But Kentucky Roses drifts in a different direction. It stars Odette Annable as Sadie, a Churchill Downs greenhouse worker who wants to become a florist, and Andrew Walker as Ash, who is an architect called home after a storm damage one of the track’s famous Twin Spires.

Together, their job is to protect two pieces of Derby tradition while uncovering a love story involving their families. So, basically, it is a romance movie, not a die-hard racing documentary.

But does it capture the magic of the race itself? Let’s find out.

The Movie Chose the Right Part of the Derby

A less interesting Kentucky Derby movie would focus entirely on a horse trying to qualify for the race.

There would be an underestimated trainer, a difficult owner, an injured jockey, a miraculous workout, and a late charge down the stretch while someone shouts, “Come on!”

We have seen versions of that story before.

Kentucky Roses takes a different route. It focuses on the people responsible for making Churchill Downs look and feel like Churchill Downs. Sadie works in the track’s greenhouse and dreams of creating the Garland of Roses. Ash is trying to repair one of the Twin Spires without spending his life beneath his father’s reputation.

Yes, it is way less dramatic than preparing a horse for the race, but it is something unique and a side of Churchill Downs that people don’t usually see. Even though this movie is not directly connected to betting, you can still get an urge to place a bet because you can feel the importance of the race.

That’s why many people immediately go to learn how to bet on horse racing after watching a Churchill Downs romance movie. Betting is a huge part of this event, even though the movie doesn’t necessarily cover this part.

To learn more about how to bet on horse racing, click the link here: https://www.twinspires.com/betting-guides/beginners-guide-betting-horse-racing/

Filming at Churchill Downs Makes an Enormous Difference

The easiest way to make a horse racing movie feel false is to film at a random racetrack and hope nobody notices.

Racing fans notice.

They notice the shape of the grandstand. They notice the paddock. They notice the dirt surface, the stable area, the sightlines, and whether the supposed Kentucky landscape appears to have moved suspiciously close to Vancouver.

Kentucky Roses avoided that problem by filming in Louisville and on the grounds of Churchill Downs. Walker said the production had access to parts of the racecourse he could hardly believe they were allowed to use, while Annabel described the location itself as one of the elements that made the film special. The cast and crew spent roughly a month in Kentucky.

You can build a convincing paddock. You can paint a set green and add roses.

You cannot easily recreate the feeling of standing beneath a grandstand where the same race has been run for more than 150 years.

The Twin Spires Are Not Just Attractive Scenery

The storm-damaged spire gives Ash a reason to return home and supplies the movie with a tidy deadline.

Two weeks until the Derby.

Fix the spire.

Repair the family relationship.

Possibly fall in love.

Busy fortnight.

Still, the Twin Spires are a clever choice because they genuinely matter to the identity of Churchill Downs. They debuted in 1895 as part of a new grandstand designed by Joseph Dominic Baldez, who was only 24 at the time. The spires were reportedly not included in the original plan; Baldez added them because he felt the building needed something more striking. More than a century later, they have become the track’s defining symbol.

The Rose Garland Is a Better Plot Device Than It Sounds

A Hallmark romance built around flowers is not exactly shocking.

It is like discovering that a Christmas movie contains snow.

But the Garland of Roses is not a decorative excuse to place Annabelle beside attractive floral arrangements. It is one of the Kentucky Derby’s most important traditions.

The winner’s garland contains more than 400 red roses sewn onto green satin. It carries the seal of the Commonwealth of Kentucky on one end and the Twin Spires with the number of that year’s running on the other. At its center is a single upward-pointing rose known as the crown, representing the struggle required to reach the winner’s circle.

The Backside Is Where the Movie Finds the Real Sport

The public Derby is grandstands, celebrities, television cameras, and extravagant hats.

The working derby is somewhere else.

Behind the racecourse is the backside, where horses are fed, walked, trained, shod, washed, checked, and prepared. It operates early in the morning, long before most spectators arrive and several hours before anyone begins pretending a hat is comfortable.

Walker said filming exposed him to the community living and working around Churchill Downs: trainers, farriers, greenhouse staff, and the many people who maintain the grounds and stables. He described the backside as a functioning town, with services and routines of its own.

That perspective gives Kentucky Roses more value than a film concerned only with the glamorous side of the Derby.

Final Thoughts

So, did Hallmark’s Kentucky Derby movie capture the magic of the race?

Well, not necessarily. But this doesn’t mean it is not worth watching. The good thing is that this is not a horse-racing movie but a romance film. It managed to capture something no other film has highlighted so far, and that’s the preparation for the big race.