This year, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival is honoring Will Ferrell will the 17th annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film.

Set to be presented on Dec. 11, 2024 at a black-tie dinner at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara, the award benefits the festival’s year-round educational programs. This is the third time that the award has been given out following Douglas’s death. The old Hollywood film star was known for Spartacus (1960), Paths of Glory (1957), and 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954).

He was also the father of fellow actor Michael Douglas (Basic Instinct, Fatal Attraction).

“Comedy is the hardest and you make it look easy Will. Congratulations! Dad loved you!” Michael Douglas said of Ferrell.

Ferrell will next be seen in Will & Harper, coming out on Netflix from Ferrell’s own Gloria Sanchez Productions. It’s a documentary about Ferrell’s good friend of 30 years, Harper Steele, coming out as a trans woman. In the film, the pair embark on a road trip to process this new stage in their friendship and reintroduce Harper to the country she loves as her authentic self.

The doc marks Ferrell’s seventh collaboration with Steele, following Saturday Night Live, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, and The Ron Burgundy Podcast.

Will Ferrell and Harper Steele in Will & Harper, Netflix

More About Will Ferrell and the Santa Barbara Int’l Film Festival’s Kirk Douglas Award

In his more than 30 years in Hollywood, Ferrell is known for his comedy acting, writing and producing. He started out on SNL and went on to star in countless hit comedy movies including Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Elf, Step Brothers, and most recently, Barbie. He’s also known for his talent in dramatic acting in films like Stranger Than Fiction.

Also Read: TikTok Users Are More Likely to Visit Movie Theaters, Study Finds

Ferrell founded Gloria Sanchez Production in 2020 alongside Jessica Elbaum to focus on female-driven stories. In 2020, the company signed a multi-year first-look deal with Netflix after the success of its series Dead to Me starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini. The production company also set a multi-year first-look deal with 20th Century Studios in 2021.

Other titles under Gloria Sanchez productions include Hustlers, Booksmart, May December, Theater Camp, Spirited, and Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

Since 2006, the annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film has been awarded to a lifelong contributor to cinema through their work in front of the camera, behind, or both, according to SBIFF. Past honorees include Ryan Gosling, Michelle Yeoh, Martin Scorsese, Hugh Jackman, Dame Judi Dench, Warren Beatty, Jane Fonda, Jessica Lange, Forest Whitaker, Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas, Harrison Ford, Quentin Tarantino, Ed Harris, and John Travolta.

The 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place from February 4 – 15, 2025. Official events including screenings, filmmaker Q&As, industry panels, and celebrity tributes, will be held throughout the city, including at the historic Arlington Theatre. Get tickets here.

Main Image: Will Ferrell courtesy of SBIFF