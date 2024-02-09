If you’ve started watching Netflix’s new true-crime documentary Lover, Stalker, Killer, you may be wondering what happened to Liz Golyar and where she is now.

Warning: Spoilers follow for Lover, Stalker, Killer.

Who Is Liz Golyar?

Shanna “Liz” Golyar is featured heavily in Lover, Stalker, Killer as one of two women in a love triangle with divorced auto mechanic Dave Kroupa.

But what started as just an awkward run-in between two women Kroupa was seeing at the same time soon turned into a true-crime nightmare.

Not long after Liz and Dave started dating, he also began seeing another woman named Cari Farver. 2 weeks later, Cari’s mother reported her missing — but she, Kroupa, and Golyar all continued to receive texts and messages from Cari of an increasingly hostile nature, the documentary explains.

For most of Lover, Stalker, Killer, it seems as if Cari is the one sending the texts, and that she’s just skipped town, abandoned all her belongings in her apartment, and cut off contact with her family. But as the case grows more and more violent — Liz Golyar’s home is burned down and Kroupa’s apartment is vandalized — police begin to suspect that Cari was actually murdered at the time she disappeared in 2012, and that her killer has been impersonating her online ever since.

The case takes a real turn when the person claiming to be “Cari” starts targeting Kroupa’s ex-partner, Amy Flora. Suddenly, Liz Golyar calls 911, claiming to have been shot in the leg by an unidentified woman.

Around the same time, special deputy Tony Kava of the Pottawattamie Sheriff’s Office discovers that one of the IP addresses used to send the emails claiming to be Cari came from the home of Liz Golyar’s on-again, off-again boyfriend. That’s when police begin seriously suspecting Golyar of not only impersonating Cari online, but shooting herself in the leg to frame Flora for Farver’s murder.

As police collect evidence to build a case against Golyar, they stumble upon a microchip from her old cell phone that contains a horrifying image that appears to be of Cari’s deceased body. The documentary notes that Golyar denied all of the police’s accusations.

Where Is Liz Golyar From Lover, Stalker, Killer Now?

In emails posing as Flora, Golyar confessed to murdering Farver, according to court documents.

Golyar was found guilty of first degree murder and second degree arson at a bench trial (without a jury) despite her not guilty plea. She was sentenced to life in prison in 2018 for Farver’s murder and was given a consecutive 18-20 year sentence for arson. Golyar’s attorney, James Martin Davis, died in 2021 and could not be reached for comment on Golyar’s behalf.

“Cari Farver did not voluntarily disappear and drop off the face of the earth,” Douglas County Judge Timothy Burns said during his reading of the verdict in the documentary. “Very sadly, she was murdered.”

Lover, Stalker, Killer is now streaming on Netflix.

Main Image: Dave Kroupa and Liz Golyar pictured in Lover, Stalker, Killer courtesy of Netflix.