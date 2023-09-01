If you’ve seen Rob Reiner’s When Harry Met Sally, you know that iconic scene — the one where Meg Ryan fakes an orgasm while sitting at a table in Katz’s Deli opposite Billy Crystal.

Well, unfortunately for them, so do Meg Ryan’s children.

Ryan told Interview Magazine that her son, Jack Quaid, whom she shares with fellow actor Dennis Quaid, recently told her that that scene gives him a “unique embarrassment.”

Honestly, that’s understandable.

Here’s What Meg Ryan’s Kids Have to Say About That Iconic When Harry Met Sally Scene

“It’s funny, my son just called me this morning and he’s in New York staying at a hotel that’s right across the street from Katz’s Deli. My daughter was here and everybody was on speaker, and they were like, “Mom, this is a very unique embarrassment,” Ryan told Interview Magazine with a laugh.

Also Read: ’90s Rom-Coms That Will Have You at Hello

“He said, ‘You know you can go into that deli and there’s an arrow pointing down to the table where you shot that scene.'”

She wondered whether it was actually the same table.

And she would know. According to Ryan, she and Crystal shot that scene multiple times.

“Oh, we probably did that over and over and over again,” she said of the iconic scene that ended with another woman in the deli telling her server, “I’ll have what she’s having!”

Like his parents, Jack Quaid is also an actor, known for his role in the Amazon series The Boys. He was also in Oppenheimer and Scream (2022). Ryan adopted her daughter, Daisy True Ryan, in 2004 after her divorce from Dennis Quaid in 2001. Daisy is currently 19 years old and Jack Quaid is 31.

Main Image: Meg Ryan in When Harry Met Sally (1989)