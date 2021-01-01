What do film festivals want from moviemakers submitting films? The fact that you’re asking that question already puts you ahead of lots of filmmakers who haven’t considered how to make their films as appealing as possible to film festival selection committees and judges. This list of what film festivals want will hopefully give you an inside advantage: advice from the festivals themselves.

We’re posting this on January 1, 2021 — Happy New Year, by the way! — in the hopes that this will help you achieve your resolution of getting your film into a fantastic festival this year. This is by no means an all-inclusive list of the many wonderful film festivals across the globe, so we’ll be updating this list throughout the year. (If there’s a particular festival you’re interested in, please let us know in the comments.)

Though the advice here is specific to each festival, some of it is good advice for submitting to all festivals. For example: “Dear sirs” is a bad way to start your cover letter. “To whom it may concern” isn’t great, either. Make sure judges can view your film easily — and find you easily when it’s time to deliver some good news. And judges will love you if you can tell a beautiful story concisely.

You can learn more about all of the festivals — or submit your films — through FilmFreeway. We’ve included links.

With that said, here’s what the first 20 film festivals on our list told us about what they want from you. Congratulations on getting your work out there — and good luck!

BENTONVILLE FILM FESTIVAL

Festival Location: Bentonville, Arkansas

Ideal Film Submissions: Films that represent inclusive storytelling on and off screen. Films that have a director, writer, or producers that are female, non-binary, BIPOC, or persons with a disability. Films that have prominent roles that are inclusive and diverse. Films that have subjects often underrepresented in media.

Film Submission Pet Peeves: Disregarding the inclusion criteria for BFF submissions, and films that provide very little information about the filmmakers and film crew.

BIG BEAR FILM SUMMIT

Festival Location: Big Bear, California

Ideal Film Submissions: Feature and short narrative films and documentaries

Film Submission Pet Peeves: No pet peeves, we’re just chill bears sharing the best independent films and music.

BILLY THE KID FILM FESTIVAL

Festival Location: Hico, Texas

Ideal Film Submissions: Feature and short narrative films and documentaries that highlight an “outlaw” spirit and/or represent Texas filmmaking.

Film Submission Pet Peeves: Filmmakers that are difficult to contact or locate after they have submitted their films.

Also Read: 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry 2020