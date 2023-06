Woody and Buzz argue in Toy Story

Kids missed a lot of adult jokes in Toy Story when it first came out. But if you watch the movies now, you’ll probably be surprised at how many jokes are snuck in there for the parents’ amusement.

From Bo Peep getting frisky with Woody to Stinky Pete offering to help a pair of twin Barbies get a role in Toy Story 3 in the creepiest way possible, here are 12 shocking adult jokes from the Toy Story franchise that would surely go over the head of the movies’ target audience.