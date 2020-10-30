Toprak, the story of a Turkish boy who longs to escape his uncle’s rural ways and pursue an education in the city, won best feature at this year’s Evolution Mallorca Film Festival, where the droll German dramedy Baumbacher Syndrome won the Evolutionary Island Award for the best film shot in Mallorca.

The festival, headed by festival founder and director Sandra Lipski, follows the mantra “Bridging Cultures — Bridging People,” and this year’s event in Mallorca, Spain did exactly that, albeit with masks and social distancing.

Your humble correspondent was honored to serve on the panel that chose Toprak (the word means “soil” in English), the first feature for Sevgi Hirschhäuser, an independent Turkish film director, writer, and editor who is based in Munich, Germany.

Baumbacher Syndrome, the third film from German director Gregory Kirchoff, follows a TV talk show host whose voice suddenly becomes a monstrous baritone.

The programming this year was bold and experimental, including films like the slow-burn Greek drama The Waiter, by Steve Krikris, which earned a special mention in the feature film category, and iGilbert, which tests and pleasantly challenges audiences’ sympathies with a story of a man who secretly films women, but ends up doing a very good deed. It’s directed by and stars Adrian Martinez, who earned best actor in a feature film.

The Evolution Mallorca film festival is a regular on MovieMaker’s annual list of 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee, which festival goers dub the “Mediterranean Sundance” and which we called “one of the brightest, most cosmopolitan festivals on the planet, and one of the fastest-growing in Europe.”

Here’s the full list of winners:

Best Experimental Short Film